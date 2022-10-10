Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Shot in Southeast, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile was shot on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C. At approximately 2:18 pm, the Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street, they discovered a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. According to police, the suspect’s vehicle is described as a “2015 Chevrolet Impala, with a MD tag 5CZ2129.” A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. This shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information about this vehicle The post Teen Shot in Southeast, D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Shooter in ski mask gunned down man in northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Police say a man was gunned down in northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning by a person carrying a firearm and wearing a ski mask. The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. in the 800 block of 21st Street. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds....
16-year-old shot in crossfire during Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE, MD – A 16-year-old Baltimore teenager, an apparently innocent bystander, was shot by a stray bullet while walking along Aisquith Street. According to police, the teen said he heard gunfire in the distance, then realized he had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital and treated for a single gunshot wound to the leg. At this time, police have not made any arrests. The post 16-year-old shot in crossfire during Baltimore shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed during 'intimate encounter' inside Northeast DC residence, police say
WASHINGTON - A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot during an "intimate encounter" inside a residence in Northeast D.C., according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the incident early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 800 block of 21st Street. Once inside the house, officers found...
DC Police Find 28-Year-Old Man Shot To Death Inside Home
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 28-year-old man was shot to death early yesterday morning in Northeast, D.C. The victim has been identified as Eric King of D.C. The DC Metro Police received a report of a shooting at approximately 5:31 am. When they arrived, they discovered King with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced on the scene. The shooting took place on the 800 Block of 21st Street. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the DC Police at 202-727-9099. This case remains under investigation. The post DC Police Find 28-Year-Old Man Shot To Death Inside Home appeared first on Shore News Network.
16-Year-Old Shot In The Leg In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place yesterday evening in Eastern Baltimore that left a 16-year-old injured. The Baltimore PD received a call of a shooting at approximately 6:08 pm at the 1600 Block of Aisquith Street. When they arrived, police found the 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg. The juvenile was brought to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. According to police, “The victim told detectives he was walking in the 1700 block of Aisquith Street when he heard gunfire and soon after realized he The post 16-Year-Old Shot In The Leg In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
2 Capitol Hill Killings Linked Through DNA Evidence After Nearly 40 Years
Advancements in DNA technology have helped D.C. police link the cases of two women who were raped and killed decades ago inside a Capitol Hill apartment building. Florence Eyssalenne was murdered 37 years ago at her apartment on 3rd Street SE. She had recently graduated from Harvard University. “I could...
mocoshow.com
MCPD Attempting to Identify Child Found This Morning in Silver Spring
UPDATE: The child has been identified and parents have been located. Montgomery County Police are asking the public’s assistances in identifying a child found this morning on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring. Per MCPD:. If you recognize this child, please call (301) 279-8000. He was found on Wednesday, October...
mymcmedia.org
“3 Weeks of Hell”: Moose, Police Respond to Random Shootings
MyMCM’s presentation of “3 Weeks of Hell” focuses on the D.C. sniper attacks that terrorized the region in the fall of 2002. The rampage left ten people dead and three seriously injured. The first 24 hours of the shooting spree that began on Oct 2, 2002 took place in Montgomery County.
NBC Washington
Police Have Located Parents of Little Boy Found in Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police have located the parents of a little boy who was found alone in a parking lot early Wednesday in Silver Spring, Maryland. The boy was found at about 5:45 a.m. in a parking lot in the 700 block of Wayne Avenue, Montgomery County police said. The child...
fox5dc.com
DC deputy mayor resigns following assault controversy, residency questions
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced that Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has resigned from his position following an assault controversy that was caught on video and questions about his residency. "We agreed that the needs of the District are what we should be focused on,"...
Police Search For Maryland Killer Responsible For Gruesome Death Of 26-Year-Old Man
Police are searching for a suspect who killed a 26-year-old man in a morning shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 400 block of North Robinson Street, according to Baltimore police.
rockvillenights.com
Strong-arm robbery at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda early Sunday afternoon, October 9, 2022. The brazen, midday robbery was reported at 12:10 PM. A police "resource room" was opened at the mall in August, after a series of assaults were reported at the popular retail center over the summer.
thedcpost.com
DC Police Search for Card Skimming Suspects, Warn Public
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is looking for the suspects involved in a card skimming scheme by placing devices on credit card machines at DC businesses. In the latest of a string of events, two suspects installed a skimming device on the credit card reader after distracting the salesperson in a convenience store in Northwest Washington.
fox5dc.com
Suspect charged for killing man with car during argument at Capitol Heights gas station: cops
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities have charged a man with murder after they say he intentionally struck another with his vehicle during an argument at a gas station in Prince George's County. Officers say 60-year-old Robert Arthur Carter and the victim arrived together at the Capitol Heights gas station in...
fox5dc.com
Tow truck car thieves strike again in DC
WASHINGTON - Tow truck car thieves are still at it in the District with police investigating another alleged case. A man who lives in the Deanwood section of Northeast D.C. says his car was stolen by someone driving a tow truck around 9:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of 48th Street.
Police identify man without ID who said name is ‘Dominick’
UPDATE, Oct. 11, 3:32 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that officers were able to identify the man and thanked people for sharing his picture. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police released a picture of a man Tuesday afternoon, hoping someone would see it and help them figure out […]
Police investigate deadly shooting in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A 26-year-old man died at the hospital following a shooting Wednesday morning in East Baltimore.Officers found the man with gunshot wounds in the 400 block of North Robinson Street. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died.Police have not provided any other information.Anyone who has information on this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Witness shares video of NoVa police chase, ending in shots fired
Editor’s Note: The video above contains cell phone footage of the shooting that can be difficult to watch. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County woman is speaking out and sharing a video she took when a wanted man opened fire near police officers. Investigators say Ricardo Singleton led officers on a […]
Rockville police investigating shots fired call overnight
ROCKVILLE – On Wednesday night, the Rockville city police department responded to the 600 block of Monroe Street area to investigate the reports of shots fired. Rockville city police officers arrived on scene at about 8 p.m. and began investigating. Police shut down the roadway during their investigation. No injuries were reported. This is a late-breaking news story that will be updated as soon as new information is released by local officials. The post Rockville police investigating shots fired call overnight appeared first on Shore News Network.
