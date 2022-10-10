BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place yesterday evening in Eastern Baltimore that left a 16-year-old injured. The Baltimore PD received a call of a shooting at approximately 6:08 pm at the 1600 Block of Aisquith Street. When they arrived, police found the 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg. The juvenile was brought to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. According to police, “The victim told detectives he was walking in the 1700 block of Aisquith Street when he heard gunfire and soon after realized he The post 16-Year-Old Shot In The Leg In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO