16-year-old shot in crossfire during Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE, MD – A 16-year-old Baltimore teenager, an apparently innocent bystander, was shot by a stray bullet while walking along Aisquith Street. According to police, the teen said he heard gunfire in the distance, then realized he had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital and treated for a single gunshot wound to the leg. At this time, police have not made any arrests. The post 16-year-old shot in crossfire during Baltimore shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
32-Year-old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday afternoon, a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times in Southeast Baltimore. The man was shot at approximately 1:40 pm on the 500 Block of North Rose Street. When the Baltimore Police arrived at the location, they discovered the man who had been shot multiple times. He was brought to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southeast District detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 32-Year-old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
39-Year-Old Man Shot During Argument in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Last night, a 39-year-old man was shot in Southwest Baltimore. At approximately 8:40 pm, the man walked into a nearby hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. An initial investigation by the Baltimore Police Department revealed that the victim was on the 1900 Block of Braddish Avenue when he became involved in an argument with the suspect. The suspect went to his vehicle and returned with a handgun and shot the victim. He then fled eastbound onto North Avenue. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact The post 39-Year-Old Man Shot During Argument in Southwest Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
DC Police Find 28-Year-Old Man Shot To Death Inside Home
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 28-year-old man was shot to death early yesterday morning in Northeast, D.C. The victim has been identified as Eric King of D.C. The DC Metro Police received a report of a shooting at approximately 5:31 am. When they arrived, they discovered King with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced on the scene. The shooting took place on the 800 Block of 21st Street. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the DC Police at 202-727-9099. This case remains under investigation. The post DC Police Find 28-Year-Old Man Shot To Death Inside Home appeared first on Shore News Network.
29-Year-Old Arrested for July Shooting in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Isaiah Jewel for the July 7th shooting of a 33-year-old man on Kenwood Avenue. According to police, at around 3:36 pm. Jewel shot the man multiple times. The victim was rushed to the hospital and was taken into surgery and ultimately survived the attack. Jewel was arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree attempted murder. The post 29-Year-Old Arrested for July Shooting in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Glen Burnie teen charged for stabbing at high school
Glen Burnie, MD- Glen Burnie High School student was arrested and charged for stabbing another student with a small pocket knife during a fight Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson from the Anne Arundel Police Department, the fight took place around 1:15 p.m. between two students The teenage victim was treated for wounds on their upper body. A school resource officer on location arrested the student and confiscated the knife. The victim suffered minor injuries. Police have not released any further information at this time. The post Glen Burnie teen charged for stabbing at high school appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen Shot in Southeast, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile was shot on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C. At approximately 2:18 pm, the Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street, they discovered a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. According to police, the suspect’s vehicle is described as a “2015 Chevrolet Impala, with a MD tag 5CZ2129.” A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. This shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information about this vehicle The post Teen Shot in Southeast, D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
15 year old reported missing from Rosedale
Rosedale, MD- the Baltimore County Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen on September 17th in the Rosedale area. Braintree police Joseph Reynolds has not been seen by his family since that time. Reynolds is 5’4″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. (5’4”, 115 lbs.). Last seen on September 17 in the #Rosedale area. Unknown clothing description. Anyone with information is requested to call: 911 or 410-307-2020. The post 15 year old reported missing from Rosedale appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police make arrest in shooting of teen in Montgomery Village
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD – The Montgomery County Police Department has announced an arrest in the August 16th shooting of a teenager in Montgomery Village. 29-year-old Damien Fisher of Germantown was charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault that occurred in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in Montgomery Village. According to a police report, at approximately 11:23 p.m., 6th District officers responded to the location for the report of a shooting that just occurred. “Officers arrived at the scene and located a juvenile male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds on the back staircase of the location,” the department The post Police make arrest in shooting of teen in Montgomery Village appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Shot in Southwest D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Late Saturday afternoon, at approximately 5:27, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department’s Seventh District officers heard the sound of gunshots nearby and responded. When they arrived at the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street, they discovered an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, police captured the suspect and recovered the handgun used in the shooting. 19-year-old Larry Walden of Maryland was arrested on Saturday and charged with the shooting and other charges. The post Man Shot in Southwest D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Weed deal goes bad after man shot multiple times in Severn
SEVERN, MD – A 22-year-old man who met with an unknown individual to purchase marijuana ended up getting shot twice after the deal went bad. According to police, on Sunday, at around 10 pm, the two met in the 8200 block of Consett Court in Severn. Upon their arrival, officers located the 22-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. “A 22-year-old male met with a male suspect with the intent of purchasing marijuana from him. After payment, the suspect refused to turn over the marijuana,” police said in a statement today. “The suspect then drew a handgun and fired multiple rounds The post Weed deal goes bad after man shot multiple times in Severn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police in Silver Spring searching for missing 16 year old
Gaithersburg, MD– Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Soley Beatrice Delarosa, a 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Delarosa was last seen at midnight on Monday, October 10, 2022, in the 3900 block of Bel Pre Rd. Delarosa is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and red/brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black vest and black pants. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Soley Beatrice Delarosa The post Police in Silver Spring searching for missing 16 year old appeared first on Shore News Network.
Rockville police investigating shots fired call overnight
ROCKVILLE – On Wednesday night, the Rockville city police department responded to the 600 block of Monroe Street area to investigate the reports of shots fired. Rockville city police officers arrived on scene at about 8 p.m. and began investigating. Police shut down the roadway during their investigation. No injuries were reported. This is a late-breaking news story that will be updated as soon as new information is released by local officials. The post Rockville police investigating shots fired call overnight appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot and killed in apartment complex parking lot in Columbia
COLUMBIA, MD – The Howard County Police Department is continuing its investigation into a Friday night shooting that claimed one life. Police officers responded to the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road at around 8:17 pm on Friday after receiving reports that one adult male was shot in a parking lot inside an apartment complex. Upon their arrival, Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka, 36, was found shot, lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe the incident was not random. The investigation is ongoing. No suspects have been arrested or identified. The post Man shot and killed in apartment complex parking lot in Columbia appeared first on Shore News Network.
38-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday evening, a man was stabbed to death in Southeast D.C. The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a call of a stabbing on the 1500 Block of Butler Street at 7:12 pm. When they arrived, officers discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced on the scene. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Alphonso Lee. The same night, 31-year-old Julian Ruffin of D.C. was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed. The post 38-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two weekend carjackings being investigated by police appear related
COLUMBIA, MD – The Howard County Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place Saturday at around 7:30 on Snowden River Parkway. According to police, an adult male victim reported that he was in his vehicle when he was approached by two male suspects who displayed a handgun, assaulted him, and stole his vehicle. No serious injuries were reported. Police located the stolen vehicle nearby. The investigation is ongoing. There have been no arrests made in this incident. An hour later, a second vehicle was carjacked just under a mile away on Dobbin Road. At 8:40 pm, n adult The post Two weekend carjackings being investigated by police appear related appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bomb scare forces evacuation of Windsor Mill elementary school
WINDSOR MILL, MD – On Wednesday, the Baltimore County Police Department evacuated staff and students at The Chadwick elementary school after a bomb threat was phoned into the school at around 11:30 a.m. After students and faculty were escorted from the building, investigators began a thoroughly searching the school and its campus. A spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department said the search yielded no results, and officers determined there was no danger to the students or staff. Everyone was allowed back into the building, and the BCPD is continuing its investigation to find out who made the call. At The post Bomb scare forces evacuation of Windsor Mill elementary school appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in a burglary of a business that took place in the early morning hours on Friday. This incident took place on the 1500 Block of 14th Street in Northwest D.C. at approximately 2:19 am. The suspect broke into the business, took property, and left the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident or can recognize the suspect, please take no action but call the D.C. Police at (202) 727-9099. This incident remains under investigation. The post D.C. Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman charged after assaulting cops, making threats at public storage business
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged after police responded to the Ritchie Mini Storage on Ertel Road Sunday afternoon. Police said that at 3 pm, Kierra Walston, of Severn, allegedly stole a cell phone and was making threats while armed with a hammer. She was detained by an off-duty Veterans Affairs police officer until police arrived. Walston resisted arrest, biting and kicking Anne Arundel police officers before she was subdued and arrested. The post Woman charged after assaulting cops, making threats at public storage business appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two charged for knifepoint robbery at Glen Burnie gas station
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Two men have been arrested and charged for a knifepoint robbery of a Citgo gas station on Crain Highway Friday night. At around 10:30 pm, Richard Thomas Hawkins, 37, and Joseph Eugene Write, 42, entered the store as one of them displayed a knife and demanded money and tobacco products from the store clerk. A struggle ensued, and the clerk was able to disarm the attacker. The two suspects fled the scene but were seen nearby by responding officers who noticed they matched the description of the earlier robbery attempt. The two men were arrested and The post Two charged for knifepoint robbery at Glen Burnie gas station appeared first on Shore News Network.
