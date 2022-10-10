COLUMBIA, MD – The Howard County Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place Saturday at around 7:30 on Snowden River Parkway. According to police, an adult male victim reported that he was in his vehicle when he was approached by two male suspects who displayed a handgun, assaulted him, and stole his vehicle. No serious injuries were reported. Police located the stolen vehicle nearby. The investigation is ongoing. There have been no arrests made in this incident. An hour later, a second vehicle was carjacked just under a mile away on Dobbin Road. At 8:40 pm, n adult The post Two weekend carjackings being investigated by police appear related appeared first on Shore News Network.

COLUMBIA, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO