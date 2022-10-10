ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran LA County DA seeks depositions of Gascón, Chief of Staff

LOS ANGELES – A veteran prosecutor suing Los Angeles County, alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George Gascón, should be denied depositions of Gascón and his chief of staff, lawyers for the county argue in new court papers.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man hospitalized after attempted carjacking

LOS ANGELES – A man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after he was stabbed during an attempted carjacking in East Hollywood near Little Armenia. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division responded at approximately 10 p.m. to the 1500 block of Mariposa Avenue between Normandie and Alexandria avenues where they learned the victim had been stabbed by two assailants who were unable to steal the victim’s car.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally wounded in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in Wilmington. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near E Street and Quay Avenue, where officers were following a truck that had been reported stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man acquitted of murdering Pomona SWAT officer

LOS ANGELES – A man was acquitted of second-degree murder Tuesday for the shooting of a Pomona SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at the San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived nearly eight years ago, but jurors deadlocked on two other charges against him.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves one wounded near Fremont High School

LOS ANGELES – A man was wounded in a shooting in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said Wednesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Division were called at 1:16 a.m. to the intersection of 76th Street and San Pedro Street near Fremont High School regarding a shots fired call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities arrest homicide suspect in South LA area

SOUTH LA – A homicide suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after hiding from police for several hours in the south Los Angeles area. Authorities went to 97th Street and Success Avenue about 7:40 a.m. to serve a warrant, but the man ran into the neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen reported missing after being last seen in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Inglewood. Esmeralda Mendoza was last seen about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of 111th Street, near Morningside High School, according to the Inglewood Police Department. Esmeralda is...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gang-related attack leaves three stabbed in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man, his son and a crime suspect were taken to hospitals for treatment of wounds suffered in a stabbing attack in Palmdale, authorities said Monday. The stabbing was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Long Horn Pavillion apartment complex in the 36500 block of 25th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA Councilwoman Hutt calls for colleagues to resign, says she’s `not a pawn’

LOS ANGELES – Describing herself as “a Black woman, not a pawn” after a leaked recording involving three council members and a top county labor official last year indicated she was a preferred candidate to serve as a fill-in council member for the 10th District, Councilwoman Heather Hutt called Monday for colleagues Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Marie Poindexter-Hornback announces bid for Hawthorne Treasurer

HAWTHORNE, Calif. – Tax and Accounting Professional Marie Poindexter-Hornback has announced her bid for the city-wide office of Hawthorne City Treasurer. Hornback, who has nearly three decades of experience in finance and accounting, currently works as a Full Time Accountant, runs her own tax preparation firm and has experience in budget development and implementation, financial transactions, accounts payable and receivables, portfolio investments, securities, and both internal and external audits.
HAWTHORNE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Robbery suspect arrested in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed four banks over a two-month period was arrested in Long Beach Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department learned of the robberies, which occurred within close proximity to one another and involved a suspect giving a demand note to a teller before fleeing the scene, authorities said.
LONG BEACH, CA

