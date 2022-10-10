Read full article on original website
Veteran LA County DA seeks depositions of Gascón, Chief of Staff
LOS ANGELES – A veteran prosecutor suing Los Angeles County, alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George Gascón, should be denied depositions of Gascón and his chief of staff, lawyers for the county argue in new court papers.
Man hospitalized after attempted carjacking
LOS ANGELES – A man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after he was stabbed during an attempted carjacking in East Hollywood near Little Armenia. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division responded at approximately 10 p.m. to the 1500 block of Mariposa Avenue between Normandie and Alexandria avenues where they learned the victim had been stabbed by two assailants who were unable to steal the victim’s car.
Woman charged in alleged hit-and-run death of man in Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES – A woman who allegedly killed a 70-year-old man by running him over with his own car in a Griffith Park parking lot and then fled the scene was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts. Sonia Sovereign, 31, is set to be arraigned Nov. 9 in...
Authorities ID man fatally wounded in Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in Wilmington. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near E Street and Quay Avenue, where officers were following a truck that had been reported stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Man acquitted of murdering Pomona SWAT officer
LOS ANGELES – A man was acquitted of second-degree murder Tuesday for the shooting of a Pomona SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at the San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived nearly eight years ago, but jurors deadlocked on two other charges against him.
LA councilwoman resigns from council seat after making racist comments
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez resigned from her council seat Wednesday, days after the release of a recorded conversation from 2021 in which she made a series of racist comments. “It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6,...
Political corruption takes center stage of LA Mayoral, Sheriff’s race
Los Angeles County residents will open their mailboxes this week and inside will be their highly coveted ballot to elect a new Los Angeles Mayor and decide whether to re-elect Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to another four-year term. 2UrbanGirls encourages a “yes” vote for Rick Caruso and Alex...
Man sentenced to state prison after girlfriend’s body found in Compton alley
COMPTON, Calif. – A man who was arrested in Mexico in connection with his girlfriend’s stabbing death was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years to life in state prison. Victor Hugo Sosa, 27, was convicted May 4 of first-degree murder for the February 2021 slaying of Daisy De La O.
South LA shooting leaves one wounded near Fremont High School
LOS ANGELES – A man was wounded in a shooting in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said Wednesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Division were called at 1:16 a.m. to the intersection of 76th Street and San Pedro Street near Fremont High School regarding a shots fired call.
Authorities arrest homicide suspect in South LA area
SOUTH LA – A homicide suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after hiding from police for several hours in the south Los Angeles area. Authorities went to 97th Street and Success Avenue about 7:40 a.m. to serve a warrant, but the man ran into the neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Teen reported missing after being last seen in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Inglewood. Esmeralda Mendoza was last seen about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of 111th Street, near Morningside High School, according to the Inglewood Police Department. Esmeralda is...
Gang-related attack leaves three stabbed in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man, his son and a crime suspect were taken to hospitals for treatment of wounds suffered in a stabbing attack in Palmdale, authorities said Monday. The stabbing was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Long Horn Pavillion apartment complex in the 36500 block of 25th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
Nury Martinez resigns as LA Council President following racist remarks
LOS ANGELES – Nury Martinez has stepped down as president of the Los Angeles City Council after audio leaked of her making vile racist comments about the son of her colleague, Oaxacan Latinos, and Koreans. Martinez did not resign from her Council District 6 seat despite growing calls from...
LA County Sheriff Villanueva weighs in on scandal engulfing LA City Hall
The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva has released the following statement surrounding the scandal engulfing Los Angeles City Hall when three members of the council made racist remarks about minorities while meeting with the president of the LA County Fed union. There is no room in public discourse or...
LA Councilwoman Hutt calls for colleagues to resign, says she’s `not a pawn’
LOS ANGELES – Describing herself as “a Black woman, not a pawn” after a leaked recording involving three council members and a top county labor official last year indicated she was a preferred candidate to serve as a fill-in council member for the 10th District, Councilwoman Heather Hutt called Monday for colleagues Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign.
Letter to the Editor: Is the LA County Fed president engaged in “quid pro quo” in Long Beach?
As the fallout continues in Los Angeles on the racist comments spewing between LA County Fed president Ron Hererra and members of the city council, don’t lose focus that Hererra is also steering obscene amounts of money to Long Beach mayoral candidate Rex Richardson in what some could say is “quid pro quo”.
Word on the Streets: LA County Fed may already have a new replacement
The Statesman is hearing the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor is moving swiftly to appoint a replacement for Ron Herrera who had to step down due to his involvement in obliterating the Los Angeles City Council. We are hearing, and this has yet to be confirmed by way of...
Marie Poindexter-Hornback announces bid for Hawthorne Treasurer
HAWTHORNE, Calif. – Tax and Accounting Professional Marie Poindexter-Hornback has announced her bid for the city-wide office of Hawthorne City Treasurer. Hornback, who has nearly three decades of experience in finance and accounting, currently works as a Full Time Accountant, runs her own tax preparation firm and has experience in budget development and implementation, financial transactions, accounts payable and receivables, portfolio investments, securities, and both internal and external audits.
Robbery suspect arrested in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed four banks over a two-month period was arrested in Long Beach Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department learned of the robberies, which occurred within close proximity to one another and involved a suspect giving a demand note to a teller before fleeing the scene, authorities said.
