LOS ANGELES – A man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after he was stabbed during an attempted carjacking in East Hollywood near Little Armenia. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division responded at approximately 10 p.m. to the 1500 block of Mariposa Avenue between Normandie and Alexandria avenues where they learned the victim had been stabbed by two assailants who were unable to steal the victim’s car.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO