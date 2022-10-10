ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Senate candidate Luke Mixon claims Sen. Kennedy ‘would rather deliver soundbites than results’

By Michael Scheidt
brproud.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 105

Skip Miller
2d ago

To much Liberal pork in the so called infrastructure bill !!!!! Mixon , just jealous, he wishes he was as quick witted as our great Senator !!!! Being a veteran , does not automatically qualify you for leadership.

Reply(5)
31
Joseph Chaney
2d ago

regardless of who gets elected to Washington from any state nothing will happen or change. they all play opposition politics regardless of party. the only votes that matter aren't even votes, it's checkbooks!

Reply(2)
10
Carol Hanson
2d ago

Kennedy voted against infrastructure bill because it had too much pork in it and I totally agree with his decision. He is definitely for Louisiana while Mixon just wants to spend money.

Reply(1)
7
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Senator John Kennedy’s ad, ‘The next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead,’ garners attention

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Senator John Kennedy ushered in the weekend with the release of a new political campaign ad that’s garnering quite a bit of attention. The 30-second spot, which appeared on the 70-year-old Republican Senator’s social media platforms this past Friday (September 30), includes the following language: Violent crime is surging […]
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
State
Washington State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Daily Mail

'A disgusting political power move': New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is slammed for reassigning rival's personal protection cop - after accusing him of leaking footage of her using taxpayer-funded city apartment

LaToya Cantrell, the embattled Democratic mayor of New Orleans, is facing criticism after she had a sheriff's deputy, who was a key member of her rivals' security team, reassigned in an act of political retribution. New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, also a Democrat, told Fox that her head...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TheDailyBeast

Mary Trump Thinks Trump Will Seek ‘Revenge’ on Ron DeSantis if He Runs Again

In a Friday episode of her podcast, Mary Trump enthusiastically agreed that it seemed her uncle, former President Donald Trump, would pursue another term in office if only to “take revenge” on the likes of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “But he’s [Ron’s] flourishing and Trump’s in limbo, which increases the odds that he has to run for office because he’s got to get back in and shut everything down and take revenge,” Trump’s guest, political commentator Ruth Ben-Ghiat, said in the most recent episode of The Mary Trump Show, describing how the conservative party leader’s election denial efforts are creating an opportunity for future, mini-Trumps to defraud voters and claim future elections. “Yes, I was going to ask you that. So I’m glad you went there!,” Mary Trump responded.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Louisiana Senate#Democrat
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Carlos Marcello, The Notorious New Orleans Mob Boss Who Claimed To Have Masterminded JFK’s Assassination

Known as "The Godfather" of the New Orleans Mafia for four decades, Carlos Marcello was a key opponent of Robert and John F. Kennedy's 1960s anti-mob crusade. In the history of New Orleans, few mobsters are as mythologized as Carlos Marcello. Beginning in 1947, he ruled the New Orleans Mafia as “The Little Man” out of a small office at the Town and Country Motel in nearby Metairie along Airline Highway, where he became a powerful political dealmaker, multi-millionaire real estate developer, and cultural icon of Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WWL-AMFM

More riverboat casinos abandoning ship

More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Louisiana

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is seafood, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that have amazing online reviews and are known for serving exquisite food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to pay them a visit.
LOUISIANA STATE
Business Insider

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock blasts GOP opponent Herschel Walker over campaign tumult: 'We have seen some disturbing things'

Raphael Warnock called out Herschel Walker after a campaign appearance on Friday, per the AJC. Warnock said that Walker's campaign tumult centered on abortion shows "a disturbing pattern." "It raises real questions about who is actually ready to represent the people of Georgia," he said. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy