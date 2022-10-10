Louisiana Senate candidate Luke Mixon claims Sen. Kennedy ‘would rather deliver soundbites than results’

In a Friday episode of her podcast, Mary Trump enthusiastically agreed that it seemed her uncle, former President Donald Trump, would pursue another term in office if only to “take revenge” on the likes of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “But he’s [Ron’s] flourishing and Trump’s in limbo, which increases the odds that he has to run for office because he’s got to get back in and shut everything down and take revenge,” Trump’s guest, political commentator Ruth Ben-Ghiat, said in the most recent episode of The Mary Trump Show, describing how the conservative party leader’s election denial efforts are creating an opportunity for future, mini-Trumps to defraud voters and claim future elections. “Yes, I was going to ask you that. So I’m glad you went there!,” Mary Trump responded.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO