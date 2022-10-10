ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

wcbi.com

LCSO & Community Benefit Committee team up for annual haunted house

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Columbus Fairgrounds will turn into another fright fest at the end of October. It’s time for this year’s haunted house. Each year the funds raised from the haunted house, help buy gifts for children in the foster care system, for Christmas. Volunteers recently gathered...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

From Maben to Macy’s: local band student will play in parade

MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a holiday tradition shared by millions. But for folks in Webster County, this year’s event will be extra special because they have a personal connection. A local musician is taking his talent from the football field of...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Oktoberfest 2022 offers exciting lineup

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Mississippi University for Women’s Student Programming Board is proud to announce an exciting slate of activities for its annual Oktoberfest from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, on Shattuck Lawn. Edd Fairman the Wizard of Sorts will entertain while roving through the crowd. He...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Rotary Club members deliver donuts polio vaccine fundraiser

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Members of the Tupelo Rotary Club were delivering donuts to help eradicate polio. It is all part of “Purple Pinkie Day”, which raises money to provide oral doses of the polio vaccine in countries where it is still prevalent. Specially made donuts, called...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Committee narrows search for next Columbus police chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is an update to a story we’ve been following in Columbus. The search for the next police chief is down to seven candidates. An out-of-state candidate dropped out of the running before a Tuesday interview. Several candidates were interviewed that same day. The...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus committee dedicates road to boxing champion Henry Armstrong

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – He was the Western Whirlwind, the Dark Angel of Destruction. He was also from Columbus. Boxing champion Hurricane Henry Armstrong is being honored in his hometown. Today, local leaders and the Henry Armstrong Celebration Committee officially dedicated 3rd Street North from Main Street to 7th...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Food pantries look forward to the holiday seasons for extra food

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Food Insecurity is a growing issue in the area, and food pantries are doing their best to fill the gap. But lately, they’ve been finding that the need is greater than their resources. Every day in North Mississippi there are adults and children who...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man killed in weekend crash

A man is dead after a weekend wreck in northern Lowndes County, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. The single-vehicle accident happened in the 2600 block of Steens-Vernon Road early Sunday morning, Hawkins said. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the pickup left the roadway in a curve and struck a...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Monday Profile: Living an ‘undeserved’ life

When Currie Haynes says he’s in a “good place,” he is not necessarily referring to the new location of his business — Currie’s Barber Shop and Salon — which opens this week on Gardner Boulevard in Columbus in a larger, renovated building that will better accommodate his growing clientele.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

YMCA provides safe place for teens and youth in Columbus

COLUMBUS Miss. (WCBI) – Just look for the yellow sign. It’s the message the YMCA and other places in the Golden Triangle want kids and teenagers to see when they need someone to talk to. These Safe Place signs are a beacon of hope. The YMCA and other...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Stennis Lock and Dam will undergo repairs tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Officials advise you to avoid the Stennis Lock and Dam tomorrow if you’re in Columbus. Construction is taking place throughout the day related to last year’s flooding. Construction equipment will be flowing in and out of the area. The Columbus East Bank Day...
COLUMBUS, MS
hottytoddy.com

OHS Band Marches to Victory

Oxford High School Band represented the Oxford School District proudly on Saturday as Tupelo hosted two competitions in which the Chargers performed and brought home winnings. After first earning “All-Superior” ratings at the State Marching Festival, they went on to take first place in both Color Guard and Percussion, as well as second place and Reserve Grand Champion at the Mississippi Invitational Marching Band Competition.
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Noxubee County woman indicted for church burglary

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman will spend four years in prison for breaking into a church. Brooke Bloxham was indicted for burglary of a church. The burglary happened at Oak Leaf Church in Mashulaville back in December of last year. Bloxham was sentenced earlier this week in...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Aberdeen mayor files charges against local officials

ABERDEEN, Miss (WCBI) -Drama continues to unfold at Aberdeen City Hall. The mayor has filed charges against one sitting alderman and one former alderman. This latest uproar surrounds a court ruling over the Ward one set. From the boardroom to the courtroom is where some of the Aberdeen Board of...
ABERDEEN, MS
wtva.com

Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Trial underway in Houston for 2020 murder

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The jury was selected on Monday in the trial of Jarquavis Doss in Chickasaw County. He’s on trial for the murder of Rob Cox who was shot and killed on Oct. 26, 2020, in Houston. Authorities said the murder was the result of an attempted...
HOUSTON, MS
wcbi.com

Eight Days of Hope continues helping victims of Hurricane Ian

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo-based Eight Days of Hope are still in Florida helping with recovery efforts. The group announced they have 100 volunteers and enough people and equipment to be at two different sites in Florida. Volunteers from Eight Days of Hope will be in Florida through the...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Firefighters investigate overnight mobile home fire in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville firefighters are investigating an overnight fire. These are pictures the department posted on Facebook. You can see the mobile home is a total loss after a fire. The fire department says they were called out to the home on Henderson Road around 9:30 Sunday...
STARKVILLE, MS
WLBT

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came...
MACON, MS

