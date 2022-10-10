Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
LCSO & Community Benefit Committee team up for annual haunted house
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Columbus Fairgrounds will turn into another fright fest at the end of October. It’s time for this year’s haunted house. Each year the funds raised from the haunted house, help buy gifts for children in the foster care system, for Christmas. Volunteers recently gathered...
wcbi.com
From Maben to Macy’s: local band student will play in parade
MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a holiday tradition shared by millions. But for folks in Webster County, this year’s event will be extra special because they have a personal connection. A local musician is taking his talent from the football field of...
wcbi.com
Oktoberfest 2022 offers exciting lineup
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Mississippi University for Women’s Student Programming Board is proud to announce an exciting slate of activities for its annual Oktoberfest from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, on Shattuck Lawn. Edd Fairman the Wizard of Sorts will entertain while roving through the crowd. He...
wcbi.com
Tupelo Rotary Club members deliver donuts polio vaccine fundraiser
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Members of the Tupelo Rotary Club were delivering donuts to help eradicate polio. It is all part of “Purple Pinkie Day”, which raises money to provide oral doses of the polio vaccine in countries where it is still prevalent. Specially made donuts, called...
wcbi.com
Committee narrows search for next Columbus police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is an update to a story we’ve been following in Columbus. The search for the next police chief is down to seven candidates. An out-of-state candidate dropped out of the running before a Tuesday interview. Several candidates were interviewed that same day. The...
wcbi.com
Columbus committee dedicates road to boxing champion Henry Armstrong
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – He was the Western Whirlwind, the Dark Angel of Destruction. He was also from Columbus. Boxing champion Hurricane Henry Armstrong is being honored in his hometown. Today, local leaders and the Henry Armstrong Celebration Committee officially dedicated 3rd Street North from Main Street to 7th...
wcbi.com
Food pantries look forward to the holiday seasons for extra food
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Food Insecurity is a growing issue in the area, and food pantries are doing their best to fill the gap. But lately, they’ve been finding that the need is greater than their resources. Every day in North Mississippi there are adults and children who...
Commercial Dispatch
Man killed in weekend crash
A man is dead after a weekend wreck in northern Lowndes County, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. The single-vehicle accident happened in the 2600 block of Steens-Vernon Road early Sunday morning, Hawkins said. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the pickup left the roadway in a curve and struck a...
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Profile: Living an ‘undeserved’ life
When Currie Haynes says he’s in a “good place,” he is not necessarily referring to the new location of his business — Currie’s Barber Shop and Salon — which opens this week on Gardner Boulevard in Columbus in a larger, renovated building that will better accommodate his growing clientele.
wcbi.com
YMCA provides safe place for teens and youth in Columbus
COLUMBUS Miss. (WCBI) – Just look for the yellow sign. It’s the message the YMCA and other places in the Golden Triangle want kids and teenagers to see when they need someone to talk to. These Safe Place signs are a beacon of hope. The YMCA and other...
wcbi.com
Stennis Lock and Dam will undergo repairs tomorrow
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Officials advise you to avoid the Stennis Lock and Dam tomorrow if you’re in Columbus. Construction is taking place throughout the day related to last year’s flooding. Construction equipment will be flowing in and out of the area. The Columbus East Bank Day...
hottytoddy.com
OHS Band Marches to Victory
Oxford High School Band represented the Oxford School District proudly on Saturday as Tupelo hosted two competitions in which the Chargers performed and brought home winnings. After first earning “All-Superior” ratings at the State Marching Festival, they went on to take first place in both Color Guard and Percussion, as well as second place and Reserve Grand Champion at the Mississippi Invitational Marching Band Competition.
wcbi.com
Noxubee County woman indicted for church burglary
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman will spend four years in prison for breaking into a church. Brooke Bloxham was indicted for burglary of a church. The burglary happened at Oak Leaf Church in Mashulaville back in December of last year. Bloxham was sentenced earlier this week in...
wcbi.com
Aberdeen mayor files charges against local officials
ABERDEEN, Miss (WCBI) -Drama continues to unfold at Aberdeen City Hall. The mayor has filed charges against one sitting alderman and one former alderman. This latest uproar surrounds a court ruling over the Ward one set. From the boardroom to the courtroom is where some of the Aberdeen Board of...
wtva.com
Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
wtva.com
Trial underway in Houston for 2020 murder
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The jury was selected on Monday in the trial of Jarquavis Doss in Chickasaw County. He’s on trial for the murder of Rob Cox who was shot and killed on Oct. 26, 2020, in Houston. Authorities said the murder was the result of an attempted...
wcbi.com
Eight Days of Hope continues helping victims of Hurricane Ian
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo-based Eight Days of Hope are still in Florida helping with recovery efforts. The group announced they have 100 volunteers and enough people and equipment to be at two different sites in Florida. Volunteers from Eight Days of Hope will be in Florida through the...
wcbi.com
Firefighters investigate overnight mobile home fire in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville firefighters are investigating an overnight fire. These are pictures the department posted on Facebook. You can see the mobile home is a total loss after a fire. The fire department says they were called out to the home on Henderson Road around 9:30 Sunday...
WLBT
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came...
Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement
A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
