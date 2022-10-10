Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Brian Kelly explains LSU football giving Harold Perkins reduced role against Tennessee
BATON ROUGE — LSU football linebacker Harold Perkins had a reduced role in Saturday's blowout loss because of the Vols' spread offensive scheme, Tigers coach Brian Kelly said Monday. Perkins, the crown jewel of LSU's 2022 recruiting class, only played nine defensive snaps and made one tackle in the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football left tackle Will Campbell expected to be released from hospital
BATON ROUGE - LSU football left tackle Will Campbell passed a "major test" on Monday and is expected to be released from the hospital, according to coach Brian Kelly. "We've got one more hurdle that we think he can pass," Kelly said. The freshman sat out last week's 40-13 loss...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Oct. 3-7
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Oct. 3-7. Leroy LeBlanc, 910 Monroe St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Volunteer Ascension supply collection for Florida set for Oct. 12
Volunteer Ascension's Florida supply collection will be Oct. 12 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The drive through will be under Barn 7 behind the REV building. Items requested: adult diapers, baby diapers, tarps, baby wipes, five gallon buckets, cleaning supplies, work gloves,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Library welcomes author Jane Goette for meet-and-greet event
Ascension Parish Library welcomes Louisiana native and author Jane Goette at 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 421 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville. Goette’s book, “A River Road,” takes readers on a journey through a young girl’s idyllic childhood in the rural South to her restless adolescence when the Civil Rights struggle becomes urgent and personal to her family.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Multiple agencies assist in arrest of five in armed robbery of video-poker casino
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of five suspects in connection with a Sept. 29 armed robbery of a video-poker casino near the Donaldsonville area. The truck stop, casino, and RV park, known as Cane Row, is located along Hwy. 70, south of Donaldsonville and west of the Sunshine Bridge.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man shot, killed in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man shot and killed at a house at the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets in Donaldsonville Oct. 10. According to APSO, 21-year-old Trevon Henderson was found dead from a single gunshot wound when deputies arrived about 8:45 p.m. Perry...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
No music allowed on floats, vehicles during Gonzales Christmas parade: JFA social media post
No music will be allowed on floats or vehicles, according to a change announced for the 2022 Jambalaya Festival Association Christmas parade in Gonzales. According to a JFA Facebook post, the parades organizers reserve the right to expel anyone not abiding by the rules set by the executive committee. The...
