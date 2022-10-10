ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Oct. 3-7

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Oct. 3-7. Leroy LeBlanc, 910 Monroe St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Volunteer Ascension supply collection for Florida set for Oct. 12

Volunteer Ascension's Florida supply collection will be Oct. 12 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The drive through will be under Barn 7 behind the REV building. Items requested: adult diapers, baby diapers, tarps, baby wipes, five gallon buckets, cleaning supplies, work gloves,...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Library welcomes author Jane Goette for meet-and-greet event

Ascension Parish Library welcomes Louisiana native and author Jane Goette at 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 421 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville. Goette’s book, “A River Road,” takes readers on a journey through a young girl’s idyllic childhood in the rural South to her restless adolescence when the Civil Rights struggle becomes urgent and personal to her family.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Man shot, killed in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man shot and killed at a house at the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets in Donaldsonville Oct. 10. According to APSO, 21-year-old Trevon Henderson was found dead from a single gunshot wound when deputies arrived about 8:45 p.m. Perry...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

