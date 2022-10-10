ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, CA

Meet Inglewood District 1 candidate Leonard Redway

INGLEWOOD, Calif. Inglewood election’s are less than a month away and District 1 candidate Leonard Redway would like to introduce himself to those in the City who may not know who he is and why he’s running for office. Redway is a small business owner and long-time resident...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Veteran LA County DA seeks depositions of Gascón, Chief of Staff

LOS ANGELES – A veteran prosecutor suing Los Angeles County, alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George Gascón, should be denied depositions of Gascón and his chief of staff, lawyers for the county argue in new court papers.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports

Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
SHERIFF VILLANUEVA: No place for racism in L.A. leadership

There is no room in public discourse or private conversation for the type of hatred, racism, classism, and homophobia displayed by the four Latino political figures- Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo and Ron Herrera. I pray that those involved can look deep inside and find the courage to deal with their bigotry. Although I have not always seen eye to eye with Councilmember Mike Bonin, there is no reason to bring children into political backroom dealings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
South LA modular housing project severely behind schedule

Developers began work on a new modular housing project at the intersection of Imperial and Broadway in August 2020. The $22 million project was slated to take 30 days to assemble the units, and a year to complete the entire project in order to house homeless persons earning at or below 30 and 40 percent of the area median income upon completion. Two years later the project isn’t close to being completed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful

Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Section 8 Waiting List Lottery opens amid housing crisis

Los Angeles is in a housing crisis. In the past year alone, the cost of housing throughout the city has increased by over 8.8% while the homeless population has increased by nearly 3,000 people since the start of the pandemic. To help combat the rise in housing insecurity, the Housing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Former U.S. serviceman goes missing in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a former U.S. serviceman who went missing in Inglewood and who may be a victim of foul play or abduction. Mickel Newton was last seen on Sept. 22, leaving his residence in a 2005 white...
INGLEWOOD, CA

