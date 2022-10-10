Read full article on original website
Meet Inglewood District 1 candidate Leonard Redway
INGLEWOOD, Calif. Inglewood election’s are less than a month away and District 1 candidate Leonard Redway would like to introduce himself to those in the City who may not know who he is and why he’s running for office. Redway is a small business owner and long-time resident...
Political corruption takes center stage of LA Mayoral, Sheriff’s race
Los Angeles County residents will open their mailboxes this week and inside will be their highly coveted ballot to elect a new Los Angeles Mayor and decide whether to re-elect Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to another four-year term. 2UrbanGirls encourages a “yes” vote for Rick Caruso and Alex...
Nury Martinez resigns LA City Council seat amid leaked recording of racist remarks
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez is resigning amid intense public pressure that followed the leak of racist remarks she made last year.
LA Councilman Mike Bonin tests positive for COVID-19 after attending packed council meeting
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin has tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday. His diagnosis comes while he is in the process of tending to his family after a scandal erupted days after fellow councilmembers were heard making racist comments about his two-year-old son in a leaked audio recording.
LA councilwoman resigns from council seat after making racist comments
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez resigned from her council seat Wednesday, days after the release of a recorded conversation from 2021 in which she made a series of racist comments. “It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6,...
LA Council Meeting Canceled as Embattled Members Rebuff Resignation Calls
Activists vowing to shut down Los Angeles City Council meetings until three members caught participating in a racially charged conversation about redistricting resign their seats won a battle Wednesday when the council was forced to cancel its regular session due to the vocal protesters.
In yet another ethics violation, councilmember and controller candidate Koretz apparently knowingly violated city laws.
In 2017, a former senior employee of Councilmember Paul Koretz, Shawn Bayliss, lobbied Koretz for favors while seemingly prohibited from doing so by city ethics laws. Koretz potentially violated Section 706 of the LA City Charter when he aided and abetted Bayliss in these apparently illegal lobbying activities. Bayliss worked...
Veteran LA County DA seeks depositions of Gascón, Chief of Staff
LOS ANGELES – A veteran prosecutor suing Los Angeles County, alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George Gascón, should be denied depositions of Gascón and his chief of staff, lawyers for the county argue in new court papers.
Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports
Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
Word on the Streets: LA County Fed may already have a new replacement
The Statesman is hearing the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor is moving swiftly to appoint a replacement for Ron Herrera who had to step down due to his involvement in obliterating the Los Angeles City Council. We are hearing, and this has yet to be confirmed by way of...
SHERIFF VILLANUEVA: No place for racism in L.A. leadership
There is no room in public discourse or private conversation for the type of hatred, racism, classism, and homophobia displayed by the four Latino political figures- Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo and Ron Herrera. I pray that those involved can look deep inside and find the courage to deal with their bigotry. Although I have not always seen eye to eye with Councilmember Mike Bonin, there is no reason to bring children into political backroom dealings.
South LA modular housing project severely behind schedule
Developers began work on a new modular housing project at the intersection of Imperial and Broadway in August 2020. The $22 million project was slated to take 30 days to assemble the units, and a year to complete the entire project in order to house homeless persons earning at or below 30 and 40 percent of the area median income upon completion. Two years later the project isn’t close to being completed.
Inglewood’s Home Court Advantage – A Community Conversation with Social Justice Learning Institute and Friends
INGLEWOOD – Social Justice Learning Institute (SJLI) invites residents to attend a community visioning meeting on providing more affordable housing opportunities in the city of Inglewood on Friday, Oct. 14 at Rogers Park in the city of Inglewood. The goal is to hear from the community on their vision...
José Huizar's brother agrees to plead guilty and cooperate in City Hall corruption investigation
Boyle Heights -- The brother of former City Councilman José Huizar admitted in a plea agreement filed today that he took cash from his brother on numerous occasions and immediately wrote checks back to him or arranged to pay his expenses, then lied about his actions to federal investigators.
This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful
Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
Section 8 Waiting List Lottery opens amid housing crisis
Los Angeles is in a housing crisis. In the past year alone, the cost of housing throughout the city has increased by over 8.8% while the homeless population has increased by nearly 3,000 people since the start of the pandemic. To help combat the rise in housing insecurity, the Housing...
Letter to the Editor: Is the LA County Fed president engaged in “quid pro quo” in Long Beach?
As the fallout continues in Los Angeles on the racist comments spewing between LA County Fed president Ron Hererra and members of the city council, don’t lose focus that Hererra is also steering obscene amounts of money to Long Beach mayoral candidate Rex Richardson in what some could say is “quid pro quo”.
Steel conduit manufacturer to close Long Beach plant, lay off 145 workers
Zekelman Industries blames the Biden administration's alleged inaction on trade with Mexico as a cause for the closure. Earlier this year, the company lost a lawsuit it filed against the federal government over that perceived inaction. The post Steel conduit manufacturer to close Long Beach plant, lay off 145 workers appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Former U.S. serviceman goes missing in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a former U.S. serviceman who went missing in Inglewood and who may be a victim of foul play or abduction. Mickel Newton was last seen on Sept. 22, leaving his residence in a 2005 white...
San Bernardino, Oakland and Los Angeles, California ranked among US's most dangerous cities: study
California has some of the most dangerous cities in the county and some of its safest, according to a new study. San Bernardino and Los Angeles were ranked among the most dangerous.
