Edison Coffee closed due to fire
Edison Coffee Co. is closed indefinitely because of a fire in its building in Parker Square. Firefighters responded to Parker Square just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and they found a lot of smoke “but the fire itself was difficult to locate,” said Brandon Barth, spokesman Flower Mound Fire Department. A second alarm brought more firefighters from FMFD, as well as the Highland Village and Lewisville fire departments, and eventually the fire was found in the walls and in between the first and second floor.
12 impacted by Arlington residential building fire, officials say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Twelve people were impacted by a fire that engulfed an Arlington residential building Sunday.On Oct. 9, Arlington firefighters responded to a caller reporting smoke and flames coming from a 3-story residential building off E Road to Six Flags Street.Officials said the fire was extinguished using the resources of a 3-alarm response, and that Red Cross is currently providing aide to the 12 adults affected by the fire.No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has not been determined at the time, officials said.
DFW insurance agency suing Plano investment company after destructive Balch Springs fire
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — State Farm Lloyds is suing on behalf of three individuals after they had their homes damaged or destroyed by the massive fire in Balch Springs caused by mowing on a property owned by a Plano-based investment company. The suit is asking for the investment company,...
Rockwall reminds residents to continue conserving water
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 10, 2022) This past summer, residents’ ongoing water conservation efforts were successful in decreasing consumption, however, we’re not in the clear yet. The City of Rockwall reminds residents we need to continue to be frugal with water usage. Temperatures continue to be high, and more importantly, there has been no significant rain to help alleviate drought concerns. We can all do a better job to help preserve our existing water resources.
Another Time and Grille gets approval for outdoor smoking patio from Richardson
Another Time and Place Grill has been granted a special permit for a smoking patio at its Richardson location at 925 Abrams Road. (Courtesy city of Richardson) Richardson City Council approved a special-use permit during its Oct. 10 meeting that will allow Another Time and Place Grill to provide dining and hookah smoking on an outdoor patio.
DFW Healthcare Brief: Medical City Arlington’s New Chief Nursing Officer and Texas Health Is a Top ‘Company That Cares’
Jim Allard is the newly appointed chief nursing officer at Medical City Arlington. Since 2020, he has been the vice president and CNO of Medical City Children’s Hospital and Medical City Women’s Hospital Dallas, where he led the neonatal and maternal re-designation efforts. He was previously the CNO of Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, a 490-bed hospital near Houston that is part of HCA, the same network of hospitals that owns Medical City.
Police in North Texas attempting to locate 63-year-old woman
Police in North Texas are attempting to locate a 63-year-old woman who has not been heard from in over a week.
Couple found dead in Johnson County home, son arrested in connection, sheriff's office says
JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas — Johnson County law enforcement has arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to the deaths of his parents near Joshua. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home in the 1700 block of Don Lee Road on Oct. 5 for a welfare concern.
If your car is sticky or if you see webs hanging from trees, it's just fall worms
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Chances are you may have experienced sap-like substance on your car or have seen webs hanging from trees lately. Arborists point out, it's fall worm season. It's the worst season Trinity Forest Tree Care LLC Service Coordinator Bud Jackson has ever seen. He said it's thanks to our weather with the long drought and the deluge of rain. The two most common insects you'll find are tree worms such as the Hackberry Leaf Cutter and Aphids."Aphids are a tiny insect, you can barely see them, they are a sucking insect and they concentrate the sugars in the leaf...
BBB issues warning about wedding photographer based in Collin County
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A letdown. A Lifetime movie. Not the words you would expect someone to use when describing their wedding day. But some North Texas brides say that's how they feel, and they all blame their wedding photographer. Now the Better Business Bureau is stepping in with its own warning about the Collin County company.CBS11 spoke to 18 brides who said they hired Olivia Seymour Photography for their engagement and/or wedding photos. Fourteen of those brides say Seymour did not show up for their big days, and missed many engagement shoots as well.Sarah Barrington says Seymour messaged her hours...
Wylie ISD becomes first in Texas to test new alert surveillance system for rest of state
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD in Abilene is piloting a new surveillance security system for the State of Texas, potentially revolutionizing school security. Five months after the tragic Uvalde school shooting, school security is still at the forefront of most parents’ and school districts’ minds. Security measures like new fencing, magnetic entrances and single-entry […]
Southlake Police arrest daycare worker for indecency with child
Southlake Police have arrested a daycare worker for indecency with a child. Police issued warrants for 33-year-old Thaddaeus Davidson of Irving and arrested him Tuesday morning.
Dallas police officers, civilian injured after crash during police chase
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer was injured after crashing his car during a police chase on Tuesday. Police say around 10:45 a.m. officers were chasing a stolen vehicle involved in a robbery. Two officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle after a robbery when the officers crashed into...
Plano Man Describes Being Shot After Helping Neighbor During Domestic Dispute
A North Texas man says he ended up getting shot while trying to protect his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute. Plano police are still investigating the confrontation. Steven Bolton’s backyard still bares signs of a confrontation that nearly cost him his life. There’s a bullet hole...
Realty group wants to tear down Fort Worth strip mall for new apartments. Neighbors don't agree.
FORT WORTH, Texas - There's a proposal to knock down some big-box stores in Fort Worth and replace them with an apartment complex and small retail shops. But some residents don't want to see that happen. It’s an area of the West 7th Street District. Some say it’s an already...
Video: Police investigate violent confrontation at Plano Hooters restaurant involving 3 adults
PLANO, Texas — Plano police are investigating an incident at a local restaurant where they said several adults were involved in a confrontation with employees. The incident was captured on video. Police said the confrontation happened on Sunday at the Hooters restaurant located at 720 Central Expressway. Four juveniles...
Do you believe it? 3 North Texas cities named some of the best cities in the nation to drive in
There is nothing worse than awful drivers.
Kaufman County delinquent tax foreclosure sales to move online
KAUFMAN, Texas — Delinquent tax foreclosure sales in Kaufman County are moving from live, in-person sales to the world wide web. Starting in November, all tax foreclosure sales will exclusively be conducted online, beginning with the County’s upcoming tax sale tentatively scheduled for November 1, 2022. Tax sales...
DFW Weather: Could we ask for a better start to fall?!?!
There could be some overnight sprinkles in North Texas on Monday into Tuesday, but most rain chances are to the west. Then, next week, a cold front arrives!
Dallas, other North Texas cities, are fighting Oncor’s proposed rate hike
The increase would amount to an 11.2% increase for average residential customers, adding about $6.02 to their monthly bills, according to a presentation made by Dallas’ Manager of Regulatory Affairs Nick Fehrenbach to a council committee last week. It would increase the city’s streetlighting rates by 1.6%. Consultants...
