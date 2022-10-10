NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Chances are you may have experienced sap-like substance on your car or have seen webs hanging from trees lately. Arborists point out, it's fall worm season. It's the worst season Trinity Forest Tree Care LLC Service Coordinator Bud Jackson has ever seen. He said it's thanks to our weather with the long drought and the deluge of rain. The two most common insects you'll find are tree worms such as the Hackberry Leaf Cutter and Aphids."Aphids are a tiny insect, you can barely see them, they are a sucking insect and they concentrate the sugars in the leaf...

