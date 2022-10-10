ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WSET

Washington & Lee University is breaking new grounds

LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — Washington and Lee University received a grant to become a partner institution for "On These Grounds", a project to design and test a data model to describe events in the lives of enslaved people gathered from historical documents. The initiative was funded by the Mellon...
LEXINGTON, VA
WSET

The Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Texas Inn sold 87-cent hot dogs on Tuesday, in celebration of its 87th anniversary. The special was offered at each of their three locations:. Folks were lined up through the parking lot of the Lynchburg location to get theirs. Employees said it was non-stop busy all day long.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is holding its fall festival

LOVINGSTON, Va. (WSET) — Looking for some corn-tastic fun this weekend?. Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is holding its Fall Festival on Friday through Sunday. They are known for their 5-acre corn maze set in the middle of the iconic mountains, Maze Manager Madison Grimsley and Co-Owner Luke Vonhemert said it's more than just a maze.
LOVINGSTON, VA
WSET

Nelson Co. awarded $700,000 grant to staff, supply newly established Drug Court

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Nelson County is getting more help when it comes to its newly established Drug Court. In the Fall of 2021, the Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office began efforts to establish an Adult Drug Court in Nelson County. In March 2022, stakeholders in the Drug Court attended training provided by the National Association of Drug Court Professionals. In May of 2022, the Nelson County Drug Court was approved by the Supreme Court’s Drug Treatment Court Advisory Committee.
NELSON COUNTY, VA

