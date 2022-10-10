Read full article on original website
Washington & Lee University is breaking new grounds
LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — Washington and Lee University received a grant to become a partner institution for "On These Grounds", a project to design and test a data model to describe events in the lives of enslaved people gathered from historical documents. The initiative was funded by the Mellon...
Kohl's will once again close all stores on Thanksgiving Day 2022
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you have plans to shop at Kohl's for some pre-Black Friday deals, think again. Kohl’s announced that all of its stores will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 24). Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in-store and online...
Organizers rename 'Unite the Right' event after criticism over ties to Charlottesville
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Organizers have renamed a local 'Unite the Right' event after criticism that it shared the same name as the deadly 2017 Charlottesville event. It will now be known as "Maryland United." Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox backed out of the event after a news outlet pointed out the connection.
The Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Texas Inn sold 87-cent hot dogs on Tuesday, in celebration of its 87th anniversary. The special was offered at each of their three locations:. Folks were lined up through the parking lot of the Lynchburg location to get theirs. Employees said it was non-stop busy all day long.
GALLERY: Nelson Co. students participate in 3rd annual Drive Your Tractor to School Day
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Nelson County FFA's 3rd Annual Drive Your Tractor to School Day. Students and the community participated in the event on Monday, October 10, 2022.
Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is holding its fall festival
LOVINGSTON, Va. (WSET) — Looking for some corn-tastic fun this weekend?. Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is holding its Fall Festival on Friday through Sunday. They are known for their 5-acre corn maze set in the middle of the iconic mountains, Maze Manager Madison Grimsley and Co-Owner Luke Vonhemert said it's more than just a maze.
Blue Ridge Medical Center partners with UVA, gets grant to increase cancer screening
ARRINGTON, Va. (WSET) — Blue Ridge Medical Center (BRMC) has been awarded an Accelerated Cancer Screening Grant, worth $500K over a period of two years. With this grant, BRMC will be able to hire two staff members: a program coordinator, and a patient care navigator, as well as include funds to support a transportation coordinator.
Nelson Co. awarded $700,000 grant to staff, supply newly established Drug Court
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Nelson County is getting more help when it comes to its newly established Drug Court. In the Fall of 2021, the Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office began efforts to establish an Adult Drug Court in Nelson County. In March 2022, stakeholders in the Drug Court attended training provided by the National Association of Drug Court Professionals. In May of 2022, the Nelson County Drug Court was approved by the Supreme Court’s Drug Treatment Court Advisory Committee.
