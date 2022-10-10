NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Nelson County is getting more help when it comes to its newly established Drug Court. In the Fall of 2021, the Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office began efforts to establish an Adult Drug Court in Nelson County. In March 2022, stakeholders in the Drug Court attended training provided by the National Association of Drug Court Professionals. In May of 2022, the Nelson County Drug Court was approved by the Supreme Court’s Drug Treatment Court Advisory Committee.

