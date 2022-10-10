ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Police identify Macon man hit and killed by car on Eisenhower Friday evening

By Micah Johnston
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

Police identified a Macon man after he was hit and killed by a car Friday on Eisenhower Parkway, officials said.

Rusty Boone Allen, 56, was identified Monday after he was hit and killed by a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night, according to a press release from Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jeep was traveling west on Eisenhower at about 9 p.m. when Allen tried to cross the street. The Jeep swerved to avoid Allen but hit him in the road, according to a sheriff’s press release.

Allen was dead at the scene, Bibb deputy coroner Ronnie Miley said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 30-year-old Warner Robins man, was not injured in the accident. Allen’s next of kin was notified and the accident was still under investigation. There were not any charges or arrests.

The collision is one of several car crash fatalities in Macon over recent weeks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

'Armed and dangerous' Dooly County suspect arrested

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who had been on the run after shooting a man in Vienna on Saturday has been arrested. The Dooly County Sheriff's Office states that Christian Collier has been taken in after a brief car chase with Georgia State Patrol and Dooly County Deputies.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

UPDATE: No serious injuries in crash that left car overturned

UPDATE: 3:07 P.M. -- Bibb County Deputies have given us an update on a crash that happened on I-16 just before 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday. According to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the car was headed west on I-16 when they lost control and swerved into the right lane.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bibb County, GA
Macon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Macon, GA
Bibb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Warner Robins, GA
41nbc.com

Shooting incident near Davis Homes under investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An incident took place at Davis Homes just off Main Street Wednesday morning, that resulted in a man being hospitalized– the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating. According to the BCSO, authorities were trying to find someone in connection to an investigation,...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Americus police needs the public help identifying three suspected of burglary

The Americus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects for burglary of a laundromat. Officers say on Wednesday, October 5, surveillance video shows the suspects at a laundromat located on Magnolia Street, in Americus. If anyone has any information regarding the suspects in the...
AMERICUS, GA
southgatv.com

Cops corral Cordele shooting suspect

CORDELE, GA – Cordele Police say they’ve captured a 21 year old shooting suspect, who detectives say targeted the same victim in two separate incidents. Police say Tuesday afternoon, they captured Mico Dennard Waters at a Cordele residence. Waters faces 11 felony counts of aggravated assault along with...
CORDELE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley
wgxa.tv

UPDATE: Macon man who died after being hit by vehicle identified

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who died on Friday night after being hit by a vehicle has been identified. Original Story: Deputies: Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. In a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it is stated that 56-year-old Rusty Boone Allen...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

BCSO investigates fatal Bailey Avenue shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night just before 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. Deputies responded to a domestic situation call and, on the way there, were told of another person being shot...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Jeep Grand Cherokee
41nbc.com

BCSO, GSP arrest over 30 in “Operation Street Defender”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office along with Troopers from the Georgia State Patrol, executed “Operation Street Defender” on October 9. The focus of the operation was street racing, stunt driving and vandalism of Carolyn Crayton Park in downtown Macon. Law enforcement arrested...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Missing man last seen in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jones County Deputies are looking to the public for help finding a man who has gone missing over the weekend. 29-year-old Hakeem Parker was last seen on Saturday morning, walking in the New Clinton Road area. He is described as a black man, five feet, ten inches tall, between 160 and 170 pounds with a beard. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a white t-shirt, gray hoodie, and black shoes.
JONES COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
wgxa.tv

Deputies: One dead, another hurt after fight turns into shooting in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - One man is dead and another is hurt after both were shot Saturday evening. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an address on Bailey Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday about a domestic dispute. While deputies were on the way, another call was received by 911 stating a person had been shot at an address on Napier Avenue. Deputies found a man at each address with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 56-year-old Tommy Williams, died. The other man, 24-year-old Brandon Neal, is in stable condition. Deputies later determined that both gunshot wounds stemmed from the same fight on Bailey Avenue.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

WRPD investigating suspicious death

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death”. The department says officers responded to the 200 block of Todd Circle Sunday morning just before 8 a.m., in reference to a man dead from a gunshot wound.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Macon man hit, killed attempting to cross Eisenhower Parkway

UPDATE 11:39 P.M.: A 56-year-old man was hit and killed attempting to cross the road on Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was crossing Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue when he was hit by a Jeep. The Sheriff Office says the driver tried to...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

One dead, one injured after shooting on Bailey Avenue

MACON, Ga. — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Bailey Avenue Saturday. Deputies say they were first called out to a domestic dispute at 1435 Bailey Avenue just before 7 p.m. Coroner Leon Jones says 56-year-old Tommy Williams was found shot multiple times...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
7K+
Followers
131
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy