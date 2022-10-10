Police identify Macon man hit and killed by car on Eisenhower Friday evening

Police identified a Macon man after he was hit and killed by a car Friday on Eisenhower Parkway, officials said.

Rusty Boone Allen, 56, was identified Monday after he was hit and killed by a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night, according to a press release from Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jeep was traveling west on Eisenhower at about 9 p.m. when Allen tried to cross the street. The Jeep swerved to avoid Allen but hit him in the road, according to a sheriff’s press release.

Allen was dead at the scene, Bibb deputy coroner Ronnie Miley said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 30-year-old Warner Robins man, was not injured in the accident. Allen’s next of kin was notified and the accident was still under investigation. There were not any charges or arrests.

The collision is one of several car crash fatalities in Macon over recent weeks.