Read full article on original website
Related
texomashomepage.com
REAL ID deadline in less than 1 year: What Texans need to know
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On May 3, 2023, US travelers will need an updated driver’s license or identification card in order to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. While that deadline may be a bit more than six months away, many officials have recommended starting the process sooner rather than later.
texomashomepage.com
Does Texas have enough poll workers ahead of November election?
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) — Does Texas have enough poll workers ahead of Election Day in November? The short answer is sort of. “The job is hard, the hours are long and and the responsibilities are many,” Hays County Elections Administrator Jennifer Doinoff said. That’s why Hays County...
texomashomepage.com
WFISD educator the recipient of the Yellow Rose of Texas award
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Back in 1957 former Texas Governor Allan Shivers created the Yellow Rose of Texas award, which was created to honor and recognize women who go above and beyond when it comes to community service. And on Monday, an educator right here in Wichita Falls was awarded with this high honor.
texomashomepage.com
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has come and gone but it still could deliver prolonged blows to the local economy, walloping small businesses heavily dependent on tourists and seasonal residents. Scenes of destruction in southwestern Florida will keep many winter tourists and snowbirds away while tasking local...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
texomashomepage.com
Lake Texoma makes top fishing spots in Texas list
DALLAS (KDAF) — In the south, there are a few things that are staples and loved by pretty much everybody, football, chili, meat, and fishing just to name a few. We know where to watch football for the teams we root for, we know how to or where to order chili, and where to get the best meat, but where are the best fishing spots in Texas? A report released by Trips To Discover answers that question.
texomashomepage.com
Celebrating ten years in Texoma
On today’s Talking Texoma, Gwyn talks to Chad from Luxury Bath, now celebrating ten years here in Texoma. They are the local leaders when it comes to tub/shower conversions. Gwyn asks Chad about how Luxury Bath came to be. He says that he and his brother had the idea of creating a company that comes into your house and controls the whole process.
Comments / 0