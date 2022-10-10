Read full article on original website
Related
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango
A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
bitcoinist.com
Google And Coinbase Partner To Enable Cloud Crypto Payments
Per a report from CNBC, big tech giant Google entered into a partnership with crypto exchange Coinbase. The partners will enable selected customers to use crypto to pay for cloud services. The announcement was made during Google’s Cloud Next conference. The new crypto payment feature will come into effect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
zycrypto.com
The New “Riches Trap” Cryptocurrency Investors Should Beware Of
Australians lost more than A$113 million (approximately US$81.5 million) to cryptocurrency scams between Jan. 1 to May 1 of this year, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in early June. According to the ACCC, Australians lost a total of A$205 million (approximately US$148 million) to various scams this year, a 166 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
Motley Fool
Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
Ethereum is running into challenges in scaling its blockchain. Solana was built for scale and has attracted more uses as crypto has grown. Despite Solana's growth, it's valued at a fraction of Ethereum, but that means more upside for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Google To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto For Cloud Services In Coinbase Partnership
Google will enable a subset of customers to pay for cloud services with bitcoin and cryptocurrency. The new payment method will go live early next year in a partnership with Coinbase. The exchange will migrate its data platform to Google Cloud. Google will start accepting bitcoin and cryptocurrency as payment...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Bear Market Floor is Established: Glassnode
On-chain analysis is increasingly pointing towards the establishment of a bear market bottom which denotes an accumulation phase for Bitcoin whales. In its weekly on-chain analysis report on Oct. 10, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin has “remained remarkably stable” in recent weeks when compared to traditional asset markets such as forex, volatile equity, and credit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License
Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
bitcoinist.com
Turkey Ramps Up Efforts To Become The Next Crypto And Blockchain Hub
Turkish residents continuously maintain a bullish stance on crypto transactions despite the bear markets. Ismail H. Polat, a media lecturer at Kadir Has University in Istanbul, said the driving factor is the high inflation. Recent reports show the Turkish crypto industry is working to build the crypto ecosystem amid the...
bitcoinist.com
How Can Cryptocurrency Brands and Publishers Effectively Utilize Digital Marketing Techniques?
In over a decade, cryptocurrencies have made an indelible mark on the global economy. The multi-billion dollar crypto market, with hundreds of millions of users, has necessitated the development of new products and services that can propel its growth. As with any new product or service offering, crypto businesses also...
bitcoinist.com
Can Runfy Token Distinguish Itself In An Oversaturated Market Similarly To BNB?
Recent years have witnessed the cryptocurrency market thrive more than ever due to the emergence of various blockchain networks. Just look at the year 2021 for example, which saw the most prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin reach an all time high in value at $64,000. Despite 2022 being a more harsh year for crypto, many people are still searching for viable crypto purchases to diversify and increase likeliness to financial fruition.
bitcoinist.com
Here’s Why Crypto Traders are Bullish on Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, and Aave
The bear market in 2022 seems to have run its course. Crypto traders are now picking up potential cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Aave (AAVE) for the long term. These cryptocurrencies have unique features that set them apart in the market. Such features make them...
bitcoinist.com
Best Bitcoin Casino USA With No Deposit Bonus Codes Of 2022
Top online BTC casinos have grown to satisfy many players’ gambling and gaming needs. While some players like to play casino games for real money, many others prefer to play real online casino games with a cryptocurrency. Since Bitcoin casinos allow numerous operators to avoid rigorous laws imposed by traditional internet casinos, they’ve been increasingly popular in recent years.
bitcoinist.com
How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced
Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto News Today: What are the Top 3 Under-Hyped Crypto Coins Today – Stellar, Shiba Inu, and Moshnake?
The coin market is similar to other financial markets worldwide. Every experienced trader knows the importance of hype and how it can spur an asset to new heights. As a result, most traders are found purchasing coins with plenty of hype around them. While this may seem like a sound strategy, an interesting thing to note is that occasionally certain coins spring out of nowhere and take over the market space. Many times, these explosive price movements occur when no one is paying attention.
bitcoinist.com
These are the 5 Best Performing Cryptos of the Week
Another action-packed week in the crypto market is coming to a close. While large-cap coins like bitcoin and ethereum have given a lukewarm performance with no major highs and lows, these five cryptos are glowing hot. 1. Tamadoge (TAMA) To say Tamadoge had an eventful week would be an understatement....
bitcoinist.com
When is the crypto winter going to end? Here are some tokens trying to challenge the bear market
The crypto market is not in its healthiest state. There’s no clear indication of when the crypto winter is going to end. However, not all investors are pessimistic about the state of the market. There are in fact many tokens that are set to challenge the bear market trend,...
bitcoinist.com
Why Bitcoin Investors – Who Are Paranoid About Hacks – Are Turning To ‘Old’ Tech
Bitcoin and its fellow cryptocurrencies are on their way to show the world one of the biggest ironies in the field of financial technology. These assets, widely heralded as the future of FinTech, might turn back time and go old school courtesy of holders who are paranoid about protecting their investment from the bad guys who are out there to steal their hard-earned money.
coingeek.com
Joshua Henslee joins Unbounded Capital as an investment advisor
At CoinGeek, we often cover Joshua Henslee’s insights on Bitcoin SV through videos. Now, we’re happy to report that he has joined Unbounded Capital, a BSV-focused venture capital firm, as an advisor to the investment committee. Henslee’s history with Unbounded Capital. In a blog post on the...
Comments / 0