Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
PYMNTS

Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango

A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bitcoinist.com

Google And Coinbase Partner To Enable Cloud Crypto Payments

Per a report from CNBC, big tech giant Google entered into a partnership with crypto exchange Coinbase. The partners will enable selected customers to use crypto to pay for cloud services. The announcement was made during Google’s Cloud Next conference. The new crypto payment feature will come into effect...
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

The New “Riches Trap” Cryptocurrency Investors Should Beware Of

Australians lost more than A$113 million (approximately US$81.5 million) to cryptocurrency scams between Jan. 1 to May 1 of this year, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in early June. According to the ACCC, Australians lost a total of A$205 million (approximately US$148 million) to various scams this year, a 166 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now

Ethereum is running into challenges in scaling its blockchain. Solana was built for scale and has attracted more uses as crypto has grown. Despite Solana's growth, it's valued at a fraction of Ethereum, but that means more upside for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
bitcoinmagazine.com

Google To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto For Cloud Services In Coinbase Partnership

Google will enable a subset of customers to pay for cloud services with bitcoin and cryptocurrency. The new payment method will go live early next year in a partnership with Coinbase. The exchange will migrate its data platform to Google Cloud. Google will start accepting bitcoin and cryptocurrency as payment...
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Bear Market Floor is Established: Glassnode

On-chain analysis is increasingly pointing towards the establishment of a bear market bottom which denotes an accumulation phase for Bitcoin whales. In its weekly on-chain analysis report on Oct. 10, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin has “remained remarkably stable” in recent weeks when compared to traditional asset markets such as forex, volatile equity, and credit.
MARKETS
EWN

Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License

Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Turkey Ramps Up Efforts To Become The Next Crypto And Blockchain Hub

Turkish residents continuously maintain a bullish stance on crypto transactions despite the bear markets. Ismail H. Polat, a media lecturer at Kadir Has University in Istanbul, said the driving factor is the high inflation. Recent reports show the Turkish crypto industry is working to build the crypto ecosystem amid the...
WORLD
bitcoinist.com

Can Runfy Token Distinguish Itself In An Oversaturated Market Similarly To BNB?

Recent years have witnessed the cryptocurrency market thrive more than ever due to the emergence of various blockchain networks. Just look at the year 2021 for example, which saw the most prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin reach an all time high in value at $64,000. Despite 2022 being a more harsh year for crypto, many people are still searching for viable crypto purchases to diversify and increase likeliness to financial fruition.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Here’s Why Crypto Traders are Bullish on Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, and Aave

The bear market in 2022 seems to have run its course. Crypto traders are now picking up potential cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Aave (AAVE) for the long term. These cryptocurrencies have unique features that set them apart in the market. Such features make them...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Best Bitcoin Casino USA With No Deposit Bonus Codes Of 2022

Top online BTC casinos have grown to satisfy many players’ gambling and gaming needs. While some players like to play casino games for real money, many others prefer to play real online casino games with a cryptocurrency. Since Bitcoin casinos allow numerous operators to avoid rigorous laws imposed by traditional internet casinos, they’ve been increasingly popular in recent years.
GAMBLING
bitcoinist.com

How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced

Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Crypto News Today: What are the Top 3 Under-Hyped Crypto Coins Today – Stellar, Shiba Inu, and Moshnake?

The coin market is similar to other financial markets worldwide. Every experienced trader knows the importance of hype and how it can spur an asset to new heights. As a result, most traders are found purchasing coins with plenty of hype around them. While this may seem like a sound strategy, an interesting thing to note is that occasionally certain coins spring out of nowhere and take over the market space. Many times, these explosive price movements occur when no one is paying attention.
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

These are the 5 Best Performing Cryptos of the Week

Another action-packed week in the crypto market is coming to a close. While large-cap coins like bitcoin and ethereum have given a lukewarm performance with no major highs and lows, these five cryptos are glowing hot. 1. Tamadoge (TAMA) To say Tamadoge had an eventful week would be an understatement....
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Why Bitcoin Investors – Who Are Paranoid About Hacks – Are Turning To ‘Old’ Tech

Bitcoin and its fellow cryptocurrencies are on their way to show the world one of the biggest ironies in the field of financial technology. These assets, widely heralded as the future of FinTech, might turn back time and go old school courtesy of holders who are paranoid about protecting their investment from the bad guys who are out there to steal their hard-earned money.
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Joshua Henslee joins Unbounded Capital as an investment advisor

At CoinGeek, we often cover Joshua Henslee’s insights on Bitcoin SV through videos. Now, we’re happy to report that he has joined Unbounded Capital, a BSV-focused venture capital firm, as an advisor to the investment committee. Henslee’s history with Unbounded Capital. In a blog post on the...
MARKETS

