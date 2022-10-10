Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
One seriously injured after rollover crash in Cedar Falls on Monday evening
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash in Cedar Falls. Cedar Falls Police and Fire responded to the crash around 7:30 pm on Monday evening at the Highway 20 / Highway 58 interchange. Officers found the...
cbs2iowa.com
One displaced after porch fire in Cedar Rapids Tuesday afternoon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is displaced after their porch caught fire Tuesday afternoon in southeast Cedar Rapids. A neighbor noticed a small fire on the front porch in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue SE. The neighbor said the fire quickly grew and she...
cbs2iowa.com
No one injured after barn fire in Cedar Rapids on Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — No one was hurt after a barn caught fire in Cedar Rapids on Saturday afternoon. The person in the house associated with the barn noticed the fire, removed a pet from the barn and called 911. Cedar Rapids firefighters arrived around 4...
cbs2iowa.com
6th street SW and 15th avenue SW lane reductions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Effective immediately, the 6th Street SW northbound left turn lane at 15th Avenue is closed for sewer manhole repairs; left turns are not permitted at this intersection. Additionally, 15th Avenue SW is reduced to one lane at 6th Street. Work is expected to take two...
cbs2iowa.com
Scam artist targets local Cedar Rapids churches
A well-known scam artist is back at it again says Cedar Rapids police investigators. This time, his target is local churches and charitable organizations. Police ask anyone who has seen this man to call them immediately. The suspect is approaching local churches asking for help to be reunited with his...
cbs2iowa.com
Teen stabbed outside Vinton-Shellsburg High School, police say
A 16-year-old boy stabbed a 15-year-old boy with a knife outside Vinton-Shellsburg High School, according to Vinton police. Authorities say the two teens are actually both students from Center Point-Urbana and were taking Monday night's driver's education class which was being held at the school. The stabbed was reported at...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Department of Corrections looking for work release escapee
CORALVILLE, Iowa — Brent Lee Robinson, convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree in Linn County, failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required yesterday. Robinson is a 21-year-old white male, height 6'3", and weighs 201 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on August 11, 2022.
cbs2iowa.com
Experimental plane crash lands in a Cedar County corn field
TIPTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — At 11:26am on Sunday, October 9, 2022, Cedar County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a small plane crash north of Stanwood, Iowa. Upon arrival, first responders found that a small, single engine experimental plane had crashed into a corn field shortly after takeoff. The pilot was airlifted to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.
cbs2iowa.com
CFPD: Two juveniles arrested after police chase in a stolen vehicle Monday night
Cedar Falls police took two juveniles into custody after chasing a stolen vehicle Monday evening. According to a press release Monday evening, police said they got a report of a stolen vehicle driving near the business district at Hwy 58 and Viking Rd just after 7 p.m. Police said they...
cbs2iowa.com
Chime In: Stunning images of double rainbow in Eastern Iowa roll in Wednesday evening
A lot of people are talking about the gorgeous double rainbow that could be seen over parts of Eastern Iowa Wednesday evening. The double rainbow could be seen outside Broadcast Park in Cedar Rapids Wednesday evening. Iowa's News Now asked viewers on social media to chime in with their pictures...
cbs2iowa.com
Court orders psychiatric treatment for man accused of murdering Cedar Rapids woman
A Cedar Rapids man who was found incompetent to stand trial on first-degree murder charges last month has now been ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment. Arthur Flowers, 62, is accused of beating 22-year-old Emily Leonard to death with a wooden plank on April 2, 2022. He was initially ordered to...
cbs2iowa.com
Springville Motorcycle Accident leaves one injured
Springville — Monday afternoon, the Linn County Sheriff's Deputies (LCSD) responded to a single motorcycle accident involving injury at 1st Avenue and JR Barnes Parkway in Springville. LCSD arrived on scene around 3:30 p.m., followed by:. Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57. Springville Fire Department. Anamosa Ambulance Service. Emergency...
cbs2iowa.com
Trial date set for Palo woman accused of killing her stepmother
SHELLSBURG, Iowa — The trial for Samantha Bevans, the woman accused of killing her stepmother, has been set for January 23rd, 2023. Bevans is accused of killing Jodie Bevans near Shellsburg in July. Authorities say Bevans smothered her stepmother with a pillow while Tacoa Talley choked her. Talley is...
cbs2iowa.com
Trial for the man accused of killing Breasia Terrell pushed back
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Scott County judge has granted Henry Dinkins defense attorneys' request to push back his trial for the murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. Dinkins' lawyers, Chad and Jennifer Frese, have been on the case since April of this year and have argued they need more time to go over all the evidence, witness interviews, and to get expert witnesses on several issues.
cbs2iowa.com
Dry weather continues across the nation
So far in 2022 there really hasn't been much for precipitation, causing much of the nation to fall under moderate to exceptional conditions. Today (10/11) we did manage to pick up a whopping trace of an inch in Cedar Rapids. Other locations Southeast of the Metro area did manage to pick up a little more rain but has remained light in nature.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City man set to plead guilty to 2019 killing of his wife
IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Iowa City man charged with murdering his wife in 2019 after she found out about financial discrepancies in their bank and savings accounts is set to plead to a lesser charge in her death. According to new court documents, a plea hearing is scheduled...
cbs2iowa.com
City of Cedar Rapids Hosting City Week Open House
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The City of Cedar Rapids is hosting an open house on Wednesday, October 12, from 5–7 p.m. at the City Services Center, 500 15th Avenue SW. The city is inviting the public to come see behind the scenes of the City Services building, learn about different vehicles and equipment used by departments, visit with City staff, and enjoy fun games and activities for the entire family.
cbs2iowa.com
New locally made beer raising money for derecho ReLeaf recovery
CORALVILLE, Iowa — A new beer from Backpocket Brewing in Coralville will help raise money for the ReLeaf recovery in Cedar Rapids after the 2020 August Derecho knocked out a majority of the city's trees. '8-10 Recovery Red IPA' is a new beer that will be on tap not...
cbs2iowa.com
Tom Harkin Trailhead temporarily closing for construction
Coralville — Monday night, Coralville Parks and Recreation (Parks & Rec) announced they will temporarily close the Tom Harkin Trailhead. The closure is to to accommodate construction of a trail connection along Camp Cardinal Boulevard. Restrooms will remain open for use and detour of the Clear Creek Trail has...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Go Red for Women event sets out to raise awareness of women's No. 1 killer
HIAWATHA, Iowa — Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, claiming more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined. The American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, aims to raise awareness of women’s greatest health threat at the Cedar Rapids Go Red for Women Luncheon on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
