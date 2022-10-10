ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: SeaTac Mayor Jake Simpson speaks at Seattle Southside Chamber event

EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

On Sept. 28, 2022, the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce held its annual Mayors’ Reception, featuring speeches from the Mayors of SeaTac, Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, and Tukwila, as well as Port of Seattle Commission President Ryan Calkins.

This event was held at the Double Tree Suites by Hilton in Tukwila.

SeaTac Mayor Jake Simpson spoke, and below is his full speech, as filmed/edited by Scott Schaefer:

This evening was presented in partnership with the five cities within the Chamber’s service area of Southwest King County, including Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988 – and feature updates from each of the cities as well as a panel discussion and Q&A.

Here’s full video of the entire event, featuring all speakers:

“A very special thank you to our Media Sponsor: South King Media. Thank you to our Host, Speakers, and Sponsors!”

q13fox.com

Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds

SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Starbucks abandoned this expensive and hard to maintain Capitol Hill cafe — Now it’s covered in plywood

We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma to clear downtown homeless camp on Friday after months of outreach

TACOMA, Wash — People who live and work near a homeless camp in downtown Tacoma claim it attracts crime and drugs, including people using drugs in front of a nearby daycare. The city said after about a month of outreach, there are 10 remaining tents and about seven people living at the camp at S 5th St and S J Street. Neighbors have been complaining for some time and now the city of Tacoma posted a notice it will clear the rest of the camp later this week.
TACOMA, WA
