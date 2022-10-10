Read full article on original website
Related
The Swellesley Report
Business Buzz: Give The Cashmere Sale a warm Wellesley welcome; Harvey’s closes in Needham; Wellesley Marketplace returning
Back for its 12th year, we think it’s safe to say that The Cashmere Sale is officially a Wellesley holiday-time tradition. Needham resident Heidi Wells each year somehow finds the perfect place to pop-up in Wellesley, bringing with her the softest and coziest sweaters, wraps, blankets, hats, mittens, and more. The annual shopping event this year is happening right now through Dec. 20 at 35 Central St., Mon. – Sat., 10am-5:30pm, and Sun., noon-4pm.
The Swellesley Report
Paying a visit to the smooth new Wellesley Police parking lot
We took a slight detour earlier this month to check out the newly reconfigured and repaved Wellesley Police Department parking lot, a project pushed from 2019 until this summer. According to Wellesley Executive Director Meghan Jop, the delay in part was due to having to come up with a memorandum...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Athlete of the Week: Boys’ soccer midfielder Will Boecher
Wellesley Athlete of the Week is made possible with sponsorship support from Deland, Gibson Insurance. The family-owned and operated business has carried on this Wellesley tradition for over 30 years. Athlete of the Week: Will Boecher, a junior on Wellesley High School’s boys’ varsity soccer team. Siblings: Two...
Comments / 0