Ouachita Parish, LA

Middle school student accused of bringing edibles to campus; 3 students hospitalized

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 2 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to East Ouachita Middle School in regards to three juveniles who became ill and received medical care. According to deputies, they determined that all three juveniles consumed a homemade candy that possibly contained narcotics.

Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs

Authorities identified and located a juvenile suspect who allegedly gave the candy to the three juveniles. The juvenile boy was found to be in possession of homemade candy that he brought from home and shared with the three victims.

A presumptive test of the candy indicated it contained an MDMA narcotic related to methamphetamine and Ecstasy. Also, the candy was made from cereal and marijuana.

The candy was seized as evidence and is being tested at the state crime lab to identify the exact narcotic that was used. The juvenile suspect was arrested and booked into the Green Oaks Detention Center for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance on School Property.

According to deputies, the suspect’s identity cannot be released due to his juvenile status. The three victims were treated and released from a local hospital.

Deputies also responded to a similar incident at Sterlington High School on October 6, 2022; however, the exact cause for the student’s illness has not been determined and it does not appear to be related to the East Ouachita Middle School incident at this time.

Police shoot Georgia man who they say pulled bow and arrow on them

An investigation for both incidents is underway.

