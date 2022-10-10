Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aikman Criticized for Controversial Comment During ‘MNF’
The broadcaster’s statement was in response to a perplexing roughing the passer call during the contest.
AOL Corp
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes crashed Travis Kelce’s postgame TV interview and it was awesome
The Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce connection was on display during — and after — the Chiefs’ 30-29 win over the Raiders in a “Monday Night Football” game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes threw four touchdown passes as the Chiefs rallied from a 17-0 deficit and beat their...
3 Potential Landing Spots Emerge For Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule's days coaching in the NFL appear to be over, at least for now. The Panthers fired him this Monday morning. Now, the expectation is that Rhule will return to coaching at the college level. After all, he was spectacular at Baylor. Luckily for the 47-year-old football coach, ...
Panthers preparing for blockbuster trade after firing Matt Rhule?
More changes could be coming for the Carolina Panthers. Within an hour of David Tepper, the former N.J. hedge fund manager who bought the team for $2.3 billion in 2020, firing head coach Matt Rhule, rumors began buzzing about an even bigger move on the horizon. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Warriors’ Jordan Poole Feels Following Draymond Green Incident
How would you respond if you were punched in the face by a co-worker?. If your answer is something along the lines of not speaking to said co-worker, you may have something in common with Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole. It’s been quite the week for Poole, who was...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would be steal for Buffs
On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. Rhule had signed a six-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020, largely out of the respect he earned at the college level. While head coach at Temple from 2013-16, he led the Owls to an AAC championship in his final year following a 10-2 season. He was then hired for Baylor’s head job and soon took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-1 in 2019. His success at the college level was abundant, but it didn’t follow him to the NFL,...
Legendary NFL Coach Tony Dungy Calls Out The Chiefs' Coaching Staff
Tony Dungy, a legendary NFL coach, is not happy with the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff this Monday night. The Raiders have a 17-0 lead over the AFC West-leading Chiefs early in the second quarter. Derek Carr is carving up the Kansas City secondary. Dungy thinks it's "not smart" ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment
Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
RUMOR: Should the Patriots still trade for former No.2 overall draft pick?
New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick is dealing with a QB situation at the moment. Patriots starting QB Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain three weeks ago against the Baltimore Ravens. However, in the last two weeks the rookie QB Bailey Zappe has looked exceptional. He managed to help...
NFL Defensive Coordinator Reportedly Fired Monday
Matt Rhule isn't the only notable coach out on Monday afternoon. The Carolina Panthers fired their head coach on Monday morning, less than 24 hours after the team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which dropped them to 1-4 on the year. Rhule is not the only big name out...
Carolina Panthers Are Reportedly Firing Another Coach This Monday Afternoon
This Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule. He's not the only coach within the organization reportedly losing his job today. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are also firing defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Snow's Carolina defense gave up 397 ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Jae Crowder could land with 1 fitting NBA team
Jae Crowder’s golden ticket out of Phoenix could be coming from a pretty familiar location. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a possible suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward Crowder. Charania adds that Atlanta is looking to see if there is a pathway to bring Crowder into what they view as their Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.
Joel Klatt Names The 'Clear' Heisman Favorite This Season
In a tweet sent out Monday, Joel Klatt announced that C.J. Stroud is his 'clear favorite' to win the Heisman Trophy. Klatt also mentioned a bevy of other names which he thought deserved recognition. The list included quarterbacks Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama), Hendon ...
College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News
Despite Nebraska's football program falling on hard times, Huskers athletic department CFO Doug Ewald is keeping the faith that fans will continue to show up at the games. Per the AP's Eric Olson, "... Ewald expects sellout streak to be intact rest of year. 500-800 tickets left for each remaining home game. Ewald said one person stepped up to buy $21,000 worth of tickets -- which is 2,100 tickets at bulk rate of $10 each."
College Football Bowl Projections for 2022-23
Projecting every bowl and playoff games for 2022-23 college football season.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6
Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
Four-star point guard Dedan Thomas names his top six schools
Class of 2024 point guard Dedan Thomas has announced his top six schools. While his recruitment is still open his top six schools are Houston, UCLA, UNLV, Gonzaga, Arizona and Florida with no timetable for a decision. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound four star from Henderson, NV has also set some official...
4-star Kur Teng sets first official visit
Kur Teng is the No. 32 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard has set his first official visit as he will go see Michigan State this weekend (Oct.15). Teng is a junior at Haverhill (MA) Bradford Christian. He claims over 15 offers, including from Michigan State, Miami, Iowa, Auburn, TCU, Cincinnati, VCU, Providence, Rutgers, Georgetown, etc.
College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 7 games
Now coming into the second half of the college football season, the conference races are heating up and we're starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders. The pretenders? Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Arkansas. The contenders? The usual suspects like Alabama and Ohio ...
FanSided
290K+
Followers
550K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0