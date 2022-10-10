ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

3 Potential Landing Spots Emerge For Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule's days coaching in the NFL appear to be over, at least for now. The Panthers fired him this Monday morning.  Now, the expectation is that Rhule will return to coaching at the college level. After all, he was spectacular at Baylor.  Luckily for the 47-year-old football coach, ...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would be steal for Buffs

On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. Rhule had signed a six-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020, largely out of the respect he earned at the college level. While head coach at Temple from 2013-16, he led the Owls to an AAC championship in his final year following a 10-2 season. He was then hired for Baylor’s head job and soon took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-1 in 2019. His success at the college level was abundant, but it didn’t follow him to the NFL,...
The Spun

Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment

Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
The Spun

NFL Defensive Coordinator Reportedly Fired Monday

Matt Rhule isn't the only notable coach out on Monday afternoon. The Carolina Panthers fired their head coach on Monday morning, less than 24 hours after the team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which dropped them to 1-4 on the year. Rhule is not the only big name out...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jae Crowder could land with 1 fitting NBA team

Jae Crowder’s golden ticket out of Phoenix could be coming from a pretty familiar location. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a possible suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward Crowder. Charania adds that Atlanta is looking to see if there is a pathway to bring Crowder into what they view as their Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News

Despite Nebraska's football program falling on hard times, Huskers athletic department CFO Doug Ewald is keeping the faith that fans will continue to show up at the games. Per the AP's Eric Olson, "... Ewald expects sellout streak to be intact rest of year. 500-800 tickets left for each remaining home game. Ewald said one person stepped up to buy $21,000 worth of tickets -- which is 2,100 tickets at bulk rate of $10 each."
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6

Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
On3.com

4-star Kur Teng sets first official visit

Kur Teng is the No. 32 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard has set his first official visit as he will go see Michigan State this weekend (Oct.15). Teng is a junior at Haverhill (MA) Bradford Christian. He claims over 15 offers, including from Michigan State, Miami, Iowa, Auburn, TCU, Cincinnati, VCU, Providence, Rutgers, Georgetown, etc.
FanSided

FanSided

