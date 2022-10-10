In-person absentee voting begins for New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In-person absentee voting for New Mexico’s general election begins Tuesday in Bernalillo County. In-person absentee voting and same-day registration will be available October 11 – 21, weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Clark’s Annex (1500 Lomas NW)

Also starting October 11, absentee ballots will start being mailed out to anyone who has requested one. The last day to request and absentee ballot is November 3, 2022.

According to Bernalillo County there are three ways to request an absentee ballot:

You can fill out an application on Berncoclerk.gov and submit it online

You can download the application, fill it out and mail it to the Clerk’s Office

You can call 505-243-VOTE (8683) to request an application

