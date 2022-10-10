ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

In-person absentee voting begins for New Mexico

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Dtwo_0iTN4sSY00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In-person absentee voting for New Mexico’s general election begins Tuesday in Bernalillo County. In-person absentee voting and same-day registration will be available October 11 – 21, weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Clark’s Annex (1500 Lomas NW)

Albuquerque teen sets up Halloween display for neighborhood

Also starting October 11, absentee ballots will start being mailed out to anyone who has requested one. The last day to request and absentee ballot is November 3, 2022.

According to Bernalillo County there are three ways to request an absentee ballot:

  • You can fill out an application on Berncoclerk.gov and submit it online
  • You can download the application, fill it out and mail it to the Clerk’s Office
  • You can call 505-243-VOTE (8683) to request an application
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 10

Elaine Baca
2d ago

People, vote in person. Throughout NM voting centers in 2020, mailed-in ballots with Republican votes were getting thrown out. VOTE IN PERSON AND VOTE RED to restore sanity to our state.

Reply
9
Related
KOAT 7

Early voters in Bernalillo County flock to the polls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday marks the first day for early, in-person voting in New Mexico. Dozens of Bernalillo County residents stopped by the Clerk's Annex on Lomas Blvd. NW to participate in the 2022 midterm election. Some of them noted how quick and easy the entire process was. "Everybody...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque city councilors re-introduce ranked-choice voting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are once again deciding on ranked-choice voting. Councilors Isaac Benton and Tammy Fiebelkorn introduced the legislation. The idea behind ranked-choice voting is to avoid costly run-off elections by allowing an automatic run-off based on how voters rank the candidates. Since 2013, the city has spent more than $2.4 million on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

NM opens absentee, in-person voting for general election

SANTA FE – Voting is set to begin Tuesday as New Mexico plunges into the final four-week stretch before Election Day with competitive races for governor and Congress at stake. County clerks throughout the state will start mailing absentee ballots Tuesday and each county will open one in-person voting...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico Gubernatorial Debate: Homelessness

The next topic is regarding the rising homeless population in Albuquerque. Lujan Grisham first says its important to have affordable housing and states millions have been used to fix the issue. Ronchetti says the population for homeless has grown out of control and that mental health resources need to be...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
Bernalillo County, NM
Elections
State
New Mexico State
Bernalillo County, NM
Government
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County, City of Albuquerque host Fentanyl Awareness Summit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that New Mexico has been dealing with a drug problem, and a lot of that is centered around fentanyl. Over 150 people die daily from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. “What we are hearing from so many folks is people don’t know enough. And people don’t know that fentanyl is out there and impacting so much, and one pill can kill,” said Adriann Barboa, county commission chair with Bernalillo County.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Funding approved to restore Albuquerque cemetery

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque will soon be restoring the final resting place for 500 veterans buried there. Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $300,000 to fund the restoration project. The funding will come through the state veteran’s services department. The money will pay for a block wall around designated areas, xeriscaping and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico Constitutional Amendments: What you need to know

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When New Mexico voters go to the booth they are going to be asked a series of questions that could have ramifications on how politicians spend their money. Three constitutional amendments will appear on the ballot and two of them deal with how tax dollars are...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County hires new MDC chief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has hired a new chief for the Metropolitan Detention Center. Jason Jones is currently the warden of the East Hidalgo Detention Center in La Villa, Texas, roughly 200 miles south of San Antonio. He has 27 years of experience. His first day at MDC is Oct. 25. This is Jones’ first […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Election Local#Lomas#Berncoclerk Gov#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Is the “bad for New Mexico” trend actually bad for New Mexico politics?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s election season in New Mexico, and if you’ve been on social media, you might have noticed a trend. Attacking everyone from both Republican and Democratic candidates in the governor’s race, to candidates vying for congressional seats, is a meme that claims candidates are “bad for New Mexico.” In this case, the […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

PNM employee wins economic development award

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM’s Elisha Saavedra-Torres has been given the 2022 ‘505 Rising Star Award.’ The award, given by the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance, recognizes leaders who increase economic development in new Mexico. Saavedra-Torres is the Manager of Business Development at PNM and is a native New Mexican. “It is an honor to be recognized […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexiconewsport.com

How will the next New Mexico governor reduce crime?

Joe Sanchez knows the streets. The ex-convict served five years in the Penitentiary of New Mexico for a violent crime. He was released in 2018 and now works for the City of Albuquerque. “There is tons of crime in ‘Burque. It’s just strange,” Sanchez said. “Home break-ins, fights, b*llsh*t, guns,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
rrobserver.com

2022 Sandoval County Candidates: Jesse Casuas

As the election grows near, voters want to know about the candidates. Over the next months the Observer will be posting Q and As as responses come in. These are the candidates in Sandoval County. Jesse Casaus (D), candidate for Sandoval County Sheriff. Observer: What is your background in politics,...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County approves water infrastructure improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County commissioners approved funding to improve water infrastructure. An additional $1 million from the American Rescue Plan funding will go to the Albuqeurque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority. This will go toward designing, building, and rehabilitating water and sewer systems in underserved communities.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Business is booming in New Mexico, state reports

SANTA FE, N.M. — North, south, east and west — new businesses keep popping up all over the state. All 33 New Mexico counties have seen an increase in the number of physical business establishments between the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 compared to the same period in 2022, according to the New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD), which has released an analysis of data from the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022.
ECONOMY
KRQE News 13

Millions of dollars going to New Mexico to support small businesses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – $74.4 million of federal funding has been allocated to New Mexico. The funds will be allocated to operate a collateral support program and an equity capital program to promote small business growth. Federal officials say the funding will increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurships as communities come out of the pandemic. The […]
SMALL BUSINESS
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque joining over 600 communities to end Alzheimer’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alzheimer’s Association’s New Mexico chapter is a nonprofit that provides support, fundraising, and advocacy on behalf of the 43,000 New Mexicans with Alzheimer’s disease and their 85,000 unpaid family caregivers. The chapter is inviting residents of Albuquerque and surrounding communities to participate in New Mexico’s largest Walk to End Alzheimer’s event. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy