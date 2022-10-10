Read full article on original website
Austintown Schools’ fundraiser includes school lunch favorite
A picture of the meal posted online generated a huge positive response from people remembering it as their favorite meal, so the food service organized a fundraiser around it.
Farm and Dairy
Ford Ranger XLT Ext. Cab, Cub Cadet, furniture, and misc.
Ford Ranger XLT Ext. Cab With 54K Miles – Cub Cadet. Furniture – Household – Tools – Two Bedroom Suites. Farm sold, owner relocating. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 1874 St. Rt. 344, Salem, OH 44460. Directions: Just southeast of Salem 1 mile. Watch for KIKO signs.
Farm and Dairy
21.7 Acres with commercial building, and misc.
Smith Twp. – Mahoning Co. – No Zoning. Sells on location: 13515 Oyster Rd., Alliance, OH 44601. Directions: Rt. 62 just east of Alliance and north on Oyster Rd. Corner of Alliance Salem Rd. & Oyster Rd. Watch for KIKO signs. See our website for complete details. www.kikoauctions.com.
Commissioner discusses ‘vulnerable’ Guatemalan population in Salem
The community's population is difficult to track due to a lingering sense of distrust of the government.
whbc.com
Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon
DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County. The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks. Preliminary...
moderncampground.com
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
NE Ohio woman turns heads with unusual pets
Jackie Hahner is used to double-takes when she's out and about. It's hard to avoid when you have a pet raccoon at your side.
WFMJ.com
Boardman teen showcases spooky Halloween display
With spooky season in full swing, you could say Jacob Latessa is feeling festive just by looking at his front yard. "I like doing it because it makes people happy," Latessa said to 21 News' Erin Simonek. "I like seeing how many people like what I do." Located just across...
Crawford County volunteer fire department shut down, under investigation
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County volunteer fire department is closed down and under investigation, and county leaders say “a complete lack of financial responsibility” is to blame. Brian Wilk was live in the studio with the story. You wont be seeing any firetrucks coming out of the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department #27 any time soon. County […]
Tyson Foods donates 40K in meat to local food bank
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Second Harvest Food Bank is working hard to help the Valley, and it’s showing. On Wednesday, a massive donation hit the center, 40,000 pounds of protein, meat and dairy, courtesy of Tyson Foods. Also, 5,000 pounds of bread from Bimbo Bakeries USA. The food banks’ Director calls this gift unprecedented. It was […]
Community stands behind Youngstown coach despite recent conviction
Randy Triplett is a coach for the Youngstown Little Bears.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Shop Small In Hubbard
Support local! Shop Small Hubbard‘s next event is Saturday, October 15th from 10a-4p.
JobsNOW: Small business with big plans hiring
A small company in southern Mahoning County is making a huge impact. It gets parts from around the region and adds a final touch.
wcn247.com
Homecoming: No Dogs Allowed
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. -- As one of the most eventful days is coming, it is important to remember there will be no pets allowed on the premises of the athletic facilities--with the exception of registered service dogs. According to Director of Public Safety Phillip Lenz, pet prohibition is because of...
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
I-76 East restricted after crash near Lake Milton
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published when the roadway was completely closed. There was an early morning traffic alert for those of you who take I-76 East toward Youngstown as the roadway was temporarily closed due to an early morning crash near Lake Milton.
27 First News
Will any snow accumulate next week?
Seeing snow in October isn’t that uncommon or unheard of in this region. Getting that snow to stick to the ground can be a challenge though. The first snowflakes of the season are expected next week. Temperatures will drop well below average but will be borderline for accumulation to occur.
Early morning North Side fire ruled an arson
Crews were called to the 2100 block of Logan Avenue around 3:15 a.m.
