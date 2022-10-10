ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwbg.com

Grain Quality Lab Provides Specialized Results for Industry

AMES, Iowa—All corn is not the same, soybeans are not all the same and not all wheat is wheat. At least not in Iowa State University’s Grain Quality Lab. Tests performed inside the lab determine the protein, oil, starch and fiber content of popular grains grown in Iowa and across the Midwest. The lab can also test for functional value of certain grains, or how they might hold up for different uses, in addition to amino acid testing.
AMES, IA
kwbg.com

BCSD Celebrates National Manufacturing Day

AMES, Iowa—Boone faculty recently attended a Manufacturing Breakfast to celebrate National Manufacturing Day. The Ames Chamber of Commerce hosted the breakfast presented by South Story Bank and Trust last Friday. Steve Sukup, President and CEO of Sukup Manufacturing Company, served as the keynote speaker for the event. Mr. Sukup oversees all day-to-day company operations, with locations in seven states and two international. He previously served as CFO for Sukup Manufacturing Co., beginning in 1994. A graduate of Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering, Steve has also received the Process in Engineering Award from ISU and served as President of the Iowa State University Research Foundation.
BOONE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
kwbg.com

Boone Man Dies In Dallas County Accident

BOONE, Iowa—A 75 year old Boone man, Larry Don Adams, died as a result of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 17 in Dallas County near Granger. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the accident that occurred Monday morning at 9:10. According to the crash report a semi, operated by...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy