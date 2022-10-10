Read full article on original website
Iowa State University Consortium Partners with Industry to Solve Intractable Waste Problems
AMES, Iowa—The Polymer and Food Protection Consortium at Iowa State University works with some of the largest companies in Iowa and around the world to help make their products safer and more sustainable. “Industries are looking at us to solve big problems,” said Keith Vorst, director of the consortium...
Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Urges Iowans to Report Asian Copperleaf Sightings
DES MOINES, Iowa—A weed first discovered in Black Hawk County in 2016 has again been spotted in 2022, nearly 30 miles away in Grundy County. Due to its potential threat to row crops, the Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking Iowans to report any sightings to determine the potential scale of the infestation.
Grain Quality Lab Provides Specialized Results for Industry
AMES, Iowa—All corn is not the same, soybeans are not all the same and not all wheat is wheat. At least not in Iowa State University’s Grain Quality Lab. Tests performed inside the lab determine the protein, oil, starch and fiber content of popular grains grown in Iowa and across the Midwest. The lab can also test for functional value of certain grains, or how they might hold up for different uses, in addition to amino acid testing.
BCSD Celebrates National Manufacturing Day
AMES, Iowa—Boone faculty recently attended a Manufacturing Breakfast to celebrate National Manufacturing Day. The Ames Chamber of Commerce hosted the breakfast presented by South Story Bank and Trust last Friday. Steve Sukup, President and CEO of Sukup Manufacturing Company, served as the keynote speaker for the event. Mr. Sukup oversees all day-to-day company operations, with locations in seven states and two international. He previously served as CFO for Sukup Manufacturing Co., beginning in 1994. A graduate of Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering, Steve has also received the Process in Engineering Award from ISU and served as President of the Iowa State University Research Foundation.
Boone Man Dies In Dallas County Accident
BOONE, Iowa—A 75 year old Boone man, Larry Don Adams, died as a result of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 17 in Dallas County near Granger. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the accident that occurred Monday morning at 9:10. According to the crash report a semi, operated by...
