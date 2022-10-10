Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Unanimously Approves The Mayor’s Request To Rename Highway 47 “John Sharp Parkway”
Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson gets unanimous support from the city council to rename Highway 47 for Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp. The three page resolution, which took the mayor eight minutes to read, details Sharp’s biography from growing up as the son of an oil field worker and a teacher, through his time as a Texas A&M student, to his eight positions in state government before being named chancellor of the Texas A&M system.
Bell County to launch 'Scofflaw Program;' stops vehicle registrations over unpaid tickets, fines
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Renewing your vehicle registration in Bell County is about to get a little trickier... that is, if you have any outstanding tickets or fines. Next Tuesday, Oct. 18, Bell County officials will officially launch its 'Scofflaw Program,' which is designed to stop anyone from registering their vehicle if they have an unpaid fine to the county.
KWTX
Vehicle registration in Bell County will now include check for outstanding citations, fines
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Starting next week, registering your new vehicle or renewing your vehicle registration will include a review to find any outstanding tickets and fines owed by the car owner. On Wednesday, October 12, Bell County announced its new Scofflaw Program will go into effect on Tuesday, October...
fox44news.com
Central Texas Police Departments Provide Early Holiday Scam Prevention Tips
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – The year is winding down as families get ready for Halloween and soon the holiday season. Temple Police Department financial crimes investigator Kevin Garelick says his caseload nearly doubles up to sixty cases a month during the holiday season for scams. He says most...
KBTX.com
Bryan police chief says defunding claims made by mayoral candidate inaccurate
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -In an unprecedented move, City of Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske is speaking out about claims made in a political ad from a mayor candidate. In an advertisement on a local radio station, Bryan mayoral candidate Mike Southerland claims the city council is defunding the police department.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Coryell County residents speak out on potential developments
Some Coryell County residents got word of 595 home subdivision developments spreading across 3,200 acres. They say the developments will largely impact water supply.
wtaw.com
College Station Man Goes To Jail For The 30th Time In A Case That Brought Out The Entire College Station Police Department Night Shift
A College Station man goes to jail for the 30th time in 18 years on multiple charges. The arrest follows the entire College Station police department night shift responding to a report of gunfire and a six year old locking herself in a bathroom. 35 year old Alejandro Arriola was...
Get Ready For The Boss Lady Brunch in Killeen, Texas
The lane of entrepreneurs in Killeen, Texas grows every single day, and it is usually the women of Killeen I see doing the taking over. If you're going to be a Boss Lady, it's important to network, and one local businesswoman is offering you a delicious chance to do that.
Gatesville Messenger
City focuses on code enforcement issues
It’s a never-ending battle. To help address code enforcement issues — whether related to an excess of junk or high grass and weeds on a property or substandard structures that can house vagrants or vermin — the city of Gatesville employs two code enforcement officers. Their jobs are different, but sometimes overlap.
fox44news.com
$800,000 grant to help fund City of Waco bridge construction
WASHINGTON / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An $800,000 grant has been awarded to the City of Waco under the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program. This was announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)...
fox44news.com
Bell County Vehicle Registrations to start checking fines
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting next week, getting a vehicle registration renewed will be more difficult for Bell County drivers with outstanding tickets and fines. County officials announced Wednesday that it would officially launch its Scofflaw Program on Tuesday, October 18. Once this program goes live, it would block any individual with an unpaid fine to the county from registering their vehicle.
Hot Sauce In Your Bag? Texas Pete Is Being Sued By A Californian
Hey Temple, Killeen, and everywhere in between! Did you hear about this one? Texas Pete hot sauce is apparently NOT made in Texas, and get this - it got one California man so hot that he's taking them to court over it. Texas Pete Hot Sauce Facing Spicy Lawsuit. According...
KWTX
No injuries reported after driver of SVU rear ended China Spring ISD school bus
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - No injuries were reported after the driver of an SUV rear ended a China Spring Independent School District bus with 34 students onboard. Superintendent Marc Faulkner told KWTX the bus was at a stop on 1637 and was rear ended by a small SUV at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.
News Channel 25
Waco units respond to fire at business, large pile of materials ablaze
The Waco Fire Department responded to a large fire at a business near the 8000 Block of Imperial Drive Monday evening. A spokesperson with the fire department said units arrived within a minute of the call, and as of 7:45 p.m., the fire is still active. At this time 15...
F@%K Love! Do You Wanna Know Why It’s Hard To Find Love In Killeen, Texas?
Killeen, Texas is not really a city I think about when I think about falling in love. But the reality is, Killeen is definitely a place where families come to retire once leaving the military. LOVE DOESN'T LIVE HERE ANYMORE!. This means someway, somehow, people do find a way to...
fox44news.com
I-35 traffic snarled near Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted...
KWTX
Waco Commercial fire spreading to brush could have lengthened response time, officials say
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One hour – that’s how long it took to put out Monday night’s fire at a recycling facility in Waco. Eight fire engines, two area trucks and seven support vehicles all responded to the fire. Waco Fire Chief Gregory Summers said that’s why...
WacoTrib.com
Tax burden shifts from homeowners to others in McLennan County with new exemptions
New state and local property tax exemptions worked as intended in McLennan County, dropping total taxes levied on owners with homestead exemptions by almost 3% compared to last year, according to data compiled by the local appraisal district. But that spells higher bills for the 41% of county residents who...
KWTX
Investigators looking into how long accused McGregor shooter had been in U.S.
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The man investigators say gunned down five people in McGregor on Sept. 29 was born in Mexico and is not a U.S. citizen, according to law enforcement sources. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, remains in the hospital and shows signs of paralysis from the shots McGregor officers fired...
KBTX.com
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station and Bryan firefighters responded Tuesday night to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane at The Cottages of College Station. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes. At...
