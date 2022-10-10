ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlin, TX

Comments / 0

 

wtaw.com

Bryan City Council Unanimously Approves The Mayor’s Request To Rename Highway 47 “John Sharp Parkway”

Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson gets unanimous support from the city council to rename Highway 47 for Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp. The three page resolution, which took the mayor eight minutes to read, details Sharp’s biography from growing up as the son of an oil field worker and a teacher, through his time as a Texas A&M student, to his eight positions in state government before being named chancellor of the Texas A&M system.
BRYAN, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Marlin, TX
Local
Texas Government
Gatesville Messenger

City focuses on code enforcement issues

It’s a never-ending battle. To help address code enforcement issues — whether related to an excess of junk or high grass and weeds on a property or substandard structures that can house vagrants or vermin — the city of Gatesville employs two code enforcement officers. Their jobs are different, but sometimes overlap.
GATESVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

$800,000 grant to help fund City of Waco bridge construction

WASHINGTON / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An $800,000 grant has been awarded to the City of Waco under the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program. This was announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Bell County Vehicle Registrations to start checking fines

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting next week, getting a vehicle registration renewed will be more difficult for Bell County drivers with outstanding tickets and fines. County officials announced Wednesday that it would officially launch its Scofflaw Program on Tuesday, October 18. Once this program goes live, it would block any individual with an unpaid fine to the county from registering their vehicle.
BELL COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Waco units respond to fire at business, large pile of materials ablaze

The Waco Fire Department responded to a large fire at a business near the 8000 Block of Imperial Drive Monday evening. A spokesperson with the fire department said units arrived within a minute of the call, and as of 7:45 p.m., the fire is still active. At this time 15...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

I-35 traffic snarled near Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted...
BELLMEAD, TX
KBTX.com

Fire under control at College Station apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station and Bryan firefighters responded Tuesday night to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane at The Cottages of College Station. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes. At...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

