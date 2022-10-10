Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
Tesla Challenger Polestar Looking to Deliver on Big Plans
Back in July, electric vehicle maker Polestar (PSNY) made a bold promise. The Gothenburg, Sweden-based company reported that it delivered 21,200 cars during the first six months of 2022, more than double the year-earlier figure. Delivering the Goods. The automaker also said it delivered vehicles to Hertz (HTZZ) through a...
insideevs.com
If A Hurricane Hits, Would It Be Better To Have An EV Or A Gas Car?
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Top Speed
Ford Says People Aren't Buying EVs To Save The Environment
The ongoing shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) is mainly driven by ever-stricter emissions regulations around the world. That's also the reason why cars like the Nissan Leaf exist. This little electric hatch offers zero tailpipe emissions, but with the excitement of watching paint dry. On the other end of the spectrum, you have fun EVs like the Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S, or even the Ford Mustang Mach-E, and the Blue Oval brand aims to capitalize on that "fun" aspect of EVs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
insideevs.com
Watch XPeng's X2 Flying Car Take First Public Flight In Dubai
XPeng has conducted the first global public flight of its electric flying car, the XPeng X2, at Skydive Dubai. The event marked the XPeng X2's first public display after completing the specific operations risk assessment and achieving a special flying permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA). Over 150 people witnessed the demonstration flight, which took place on the opening day of the GITEX Global tech show at the Dubai World Trade Center.
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
insideevs.com
Here’s Why TFL’s GMC Hummer EV Malfunctioned Leaving YouTuber Stranded
You may remember that last week we featured a video showing a GMC Hummer EV road test that went badly in that the vehicle locked up and would not go into drive to move on its own. The Hummer EV was almost brand new, but after showing a steering rack error, the driver decided to stop and restart the vehicle hoping that the error would clear.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold
BorgWarner is quickly transforming into a premier supplier of EV components. Its bookings should lead to impressive growth in the coming years. This business is profitable now and trades at a seemingly cheap valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.The company, which was founded in 2009, said it is recalling about 13,000 vehicles because a fastener connecting the vehicles' front upper-control arm and steering knuckle may not be torqued enough.There have been seven reports potentially related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported, Rivian said.“If you experience excessive noise, vibration or harshness from the front suspension, or a change in steering...
Electric vehicles could be charged within 5 minutes thanks to tech developed by NASA for use in space
The complex cooling technique, developed to maintain proper temperatures in space, can deliver 4.6 times the current of other electric car chargers.
insideevs.com
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Said To Turn To Magna For Help Developing Scout Project
Volkswagen Group may consider a collaboration with Magna International for the relaunch of the Scout brand in the United States as a maker of rugged electric pickups and SUVs. According to Germany's Automobilwoche via our colleagues from InsideEVs Germany, the automaker and the auto parts manufacturer have been in talks over "managing the comeback of the Scout brand." Citing unnamed company sources, the auto publication reports that Magna is considered for developing the electric pickup planned for 2026 as the first Scout vehicle.
Rivian lost $2 billion in market value in a single day after recalling nearly all of its EVs
EV maker Rivian had a total market value of $29.99 billion on Friday. Following its latest recall notice, it had fallen to $27.81 billion by the end of Monday.
EV adoption has reached a tipping point. Here’s how today’s electric fleets will shape the future of mobility
Companies such as PepsiCo and Amazon are electrifying their fleets. That's a tipping point for the EV industry, says ChargePoint CEO Pasquale Romano.
Venezuelans create affordable electric vehicles as necessity drives ingenuity
Far from Tesla’s US megafactories and China’s mass production lines, a quiet electric vehicle revolution is under way in an unlikely location. Entrepreneurs in the Venezuelan city of Maracaibo have created affordable battery- and solar-powered vehicles adapted from golf carts and inspired by drag racing to overcome the country’s chronic fuel shortages and power outages.
insideevs.com
Rivian Starts Charging People For Towing, Even For Covered Work
Rivian is finally beginning to produce and deliver enough vehicles to be more relevant, but it will be a long time before the company has its factories and service centers built out, let alone begins posting a consistent profit. For this reason, it really comes as no surprise that it's trying to bring in extra cash, or lose less money. However, some people may be upset about having to pay for towing for covered repairs.
cheddar.com
General Motors Launches Energy Division to Tackle More Than EV Charging
In this photo illustration a General Motors Company logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a General Motors Company logo in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) GM is tackling EV charging and energy grid shortcomings as it charges toward an all-electric future. The multinational...
motor1.com
Renault's Mobilize debuts tiny Solo EV with single seat and joystick
Announced early last year, Mobilize is the fourth Renault Group brand and has been conceived to provide car-sharing services. In other words, you can't actually buy the vehicles since they're available only through a subscription plan. Naturally, the mobility company is all about EVs and will have a premiere on display later this month at the 2022 Paris Motor Show to follow the much larger Limo saloon from 2021.
Comments / 1