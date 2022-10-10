Read full article on original website
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
This ‘wind harvester’ can convert the slightest breeze into electricity for small-scale gadgets
Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) have created a low-cost tool that can capture power from wind energy as gentle as a light breeze under the direction of Professor Yang Yaowen, Associate Chair of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. As mentioned in the press release, this newly-developed...
CNET
4 Cheaper Solar Energy Options to Use at Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Along with most everything else, solar prices increased in recent months, even if they're still much cheaper than they were a decade ago. Come 2023, the Inflation Reduction Act can save you money on energy efficiency upgrades and it already boosted the solar tax credit to 30%. But if you can't quite swing the cost of rooftop solar right now, there are other (cheaper!) ways to start using solar power right now. They won't save as much in the long term as rooftop solar panels, but they do shift some of your energy use to a renewable source.
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
earth.com
Seaweed-based battery may ultimately replace lithium
In a new study led by the University of Bristol, experts have used seaweed nanomaterials to create a strong battery separator. The research represents a major step toward greener and more efficient energy storage. Currently, sodium-metal batteries (SMBs) are the most promising alternatives to lithium-ion batteries. The biggest challenge that...
Cummins’ Second Largest Solar Farm Goes Live at Rocky Mount Engine Plant
COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- With a mission to power a more prosperous world, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) continues to make significant investments in solar energy with the installation of Cummins’ second largest solar array at Rocky Mount Engine Plant in North Carolina (U.S.). The RMEP solar installation will directly support the company’s environmental sustainability strategy, PLANET 2050, by using low-carbon renewable power to reduce greenhouse gases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005624/en/ Rocky Mount Engine Plant solar installation (Photo: Business Wire)
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Offshore wind turbine prototype breaks world record; 359 megawatt-hours within 24 hours
One of the world's biggest wind turbines has recorded a remarkable renewable energy production total, reining in a massive 359 megawatt-hours within 24 hours. SG 14-222 DD has now equaled the 14-MW nominal capacity of GE's biggest Haliade-X turbines and only just trailing behind the giant 15-MW Vestas rigs and the world's outright offshore champion, the "monstrous" MingYang 16 MW, reported New Atlas.
NASA space tech could cut EV charging times to less than 5 minutes
The new system could remove a key barrier to EV adoption.
Solar power, plus a battery, can power homes for days
In many disaster- and outage-prone areas, people are starting to ask whether investing in rooftop solar and battery storage systems can keep the lights on and the air conditioner running when the power grid can't.
New York Post
Get ready for winter with the BLUETTI EP600 solar power station
Fall will soon turn to winter, and as the colder season approaches, so do storms bringing rain, wind, snow and sleet. A solar generator can help your family prepare for the next power outage, but with new technology constantly being released, it can be overwhelming to figure out which products are worth the price and will get you safely through the winter.
Scientists retrofit diesel engines to use hydrogen as fuel, increasing efficiency 26%
Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions, TechXplore reported. The team spent 18 months developing the dual-fuel injection system that uses 90 percent hydrogen as fuel but is confident that future retrofits could be completed in a matter of months.
makeuseof.com
Zendure 400W Portable Solar Panel: Off Grid Electricity Made Easy
The Zendure 400W solar panel is a portable panel that consists of four foldable sections. It's light enough to carry, and the four attached kickstands make it easy to set up, even on uneven surfaces. While it's not completely waterproof, it can withstand light rain. What we love about the panel is that it's all one piece, meaning you don't have to fiddle with accessories, except for adapters (not included) to connect it to your power station. However, you can keep additional cables in the attached pouch that also holds the built-in 3ft (1m) MC4 connector.
Blackstone invests $500 million in Resolution Life as part of asset management deal
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) signed a partnership deal to manage certain investments for Resolution Life and has agreed to invest $500 million in the life insurance group, the companies said on Wednesday.
hbsdealer.com
Generac brings hydrogen power to the home
Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
Why solar panels should be affordable for everyone
YouTuber Matt Ferrell brings us innovative and educational videos often focused on solar technology. You may remember this video where he discussed if solar panels are worth it four years down this line or this clip where he discussed an invention that could superpower solar energy. In the latest edition...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Secret solar stories revealed in new solar podcast
Secret solar stories revealed in new podcast Probably True Solar Stories is a podcast that spotlights fictional legends and heroes while educating about the solar industry. Recent advances in fast EV charging Researchers at Oak Ridge National Labs and University of Tennessee have developed a novel fast-charging battery anode material. Plus news updates from GM, Volvo and Shoals Technologies.
Allison Transmission Introduces the eGen Force™ Electric Hybrid Propulsion System for Armored Combat Vehicles
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to introduce the eGen Force ™ electric hybrid propulsion system for tracked combat vehicles. Designed for 50-ton tracked vehicles, the eGen Force meets the requirements for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program. The eGen Force is also scalable to 70-ton tracked vehicles, making it capable of meeting future Main Battle Tank requirements as well. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005724/en/ Allison Transmission showcases the eGen Force, its first electric hybrid propulsion solution for tracked combat vehicles, at AUSA 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Freethink
Stanford engineers warn that electric car charging could crash a grid powered by renewable energy
Renewable energy and electric vehicles (EVs) are key to decarbonizing the U.S. and combating climate change, but the technologies could have a hard time co-existing when it comes to charging, particularly out West, a new analysis finds. A looming problem. Most EV owners currently charge their vehicles at night when...
