Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jackson Removed "Dirty Diana" From His London Concert Out Of Respect For Princess Diana, And 19 Other Truly Fascinating Facts I Stumbled Upon This Week
When Nike was developing its Cortez shoe in 1967, they wanted to name it the Aztec in honor of the 1968 Olympics, which were being held in Mexico. The issue? Adidas already had a sneaker called the Azteca Gold, and were prepared to sue Nike. Instead, Nike pivoted to naming the shoe the Cortez, after the Spanish conquistador who conquered the Aztecs.
NFL・
‘Harry Potter’ Actor Robbie Coltrane Starred in 2 Movies for George Harrison’s HandMade Films
'Harry Potter' actor Robbie Coltrane appeared in two movies that George Harrison's HandMade Films produced. They put Coltrane on the map.
Beck Bows Out Of Arcade Fire North American Tour
Beck has become the latest artist to drop off the Arcade Fire tour. Today, he withdrew as the opening act after appearing in that capacity on the group’s European leg. His decision comes just before the start of Arcade Fire’s North American tour, which begins in Washington, DC later this month. No reason was given by Beck for the change of heart. Arcade Fire lead singer Win Butler has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women in the last few months, incidents which Butler has claimed were consensual encounters. The cloud over Butler caused Feist to withdraw from her...
Comments / 0