Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Patriots Defensive Back
Since the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is dealing with a plethora of injuries, the front office decided to bring in some help. On Tuesday, the Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 draft. In...
N.J.’s Kenny Pickett accuses Bills of playing dirty in Steelers’ Week 5 loss
Well, that didn’t as planned. Kenny Pickett made his first NFL regular-season start on Sunday, and it was a game to forget, with the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to the Buffalo Bills, 38-3. Pickett, the No. 20 pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, replaced Mitch Trubisky, who was benched...
Why Bengals’ trick play against the Ravens was doomed from the start
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s “Philly Special” didn’t live up to its namesake in a 19-17 loss to the Ravens. The Eagles made the gadget play famous by scoring a touchdown in Super Bowl LII against the Patriots and the city even built a statue honoring the moment.
Ranking the Steelers coaches on the hot seat after 5 games
Through five games, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-4 and rank near the bottom of every major statistical category on offense and defense. There has been plenty of finger-pointing at players and coaches. At this point, every coach on the team should feel their seats heating up with how poorly this team has played. Let’s rank this team’s coaching performances through 5 games.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Responds to Ryan Clark's Criticism
A former player and current head coach are discussing Pittsburgh Steelers criticism.
Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.
Bucs vs. Steelers injury report: Long lists for both teams heading into Week 6
The Tampa bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their initial injury reports for Sunday’s game, and both teams have a long lis full of big names. Seven Bucs players didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice due to injury, while the Steelers had nine players with the same designation.
WTOP
Column: Ron Rivera can save his job by continuing this trend with the Commanders
Carolina firing head coach Matt Rhule on Monday morning sparked the question I alluded to in this week’s NFL Recap: How much longer does Ron Rivera have to turn around the Washington Commanders?. Washington’s 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans was the typical “snatching defeat from the jaws of...
Joe Gilbert Watch – Steelers week
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s another big week for one local football legend. Horseheads’ own Joe Gilbert, the offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is a part of the team looking to win its second game in a row. The Bucs will have their shot at the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4) this Sunday on […]
