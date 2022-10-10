ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Patriots Defensive Back

Since the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is dealing with a plethora of injuries, the front office decided to bring in some help. On Tuesday, the Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 draft. In...
Ranking the Steelers coaches on the hot seat after 5 games

Through five games, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-4 and rank near the bottom of every major statistical category on offense and defense. There has been plenty of finger-pointing at players and coaches. At this point, every coach on the team should feel their seats heating up with how poorly this team has played. Let’s rank this team’s coaching performances through 5 games.
Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
WETM 18 News

Joe Gilbert Watch – Steelers week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s another big week for one local football legend. Horseheads’ own Joe Gilbert, the offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is a part of the team looking to win its second game in a row. The Bucs will have their shot at the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4) this Sunday on […]
