WTOP
Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda reopens after fatal motorcycle crash
A deadly crash involving a motorcycle temporarily closed part of Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda, Maryland. The crash happened at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, when a motorcycle collided with another vehicle, Montgomery County police said. Police said the motorcyclist, identified only as...
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Crash While Working on Maryland Route 210
A roadway worker is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars on Maryland Route 210, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. He was working on a highway construction site at the time of the incident, according to police. Officers were...
mocoshow.com
MCPD Attempting to Identify Child Found This Morning in Silver Spring
UPDATE: The child has been identified and parents have been located. Montgomery County Police are asking the public’s assistances in identifying a child found this morning on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring. Per MCPD:. If you recognize this child, please call (301) 279-8000. He was found on Wednesday, October...
NBC Washington
Police Have Located Parents of Little Boy Found in Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police have located the parents of a little boy who was found alone in a parking lot early Wednesday in Silver Spring, Maryland. The boy was found at about 5:45 a.m. in a parking lot in the 700 block of Wayne Avenue, Montgomery County police said. The child...
fox5dc.com
Tow truck car thieves strike again in DC
WASHINGTON - Tow truck car thieves are still at it in the District with police investigating another alleged case. A man who lives in the Deanwood section of Northeast D.C. says his car was stolen by someone driving a tow truck around 9:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of 48th Street.
2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. chairman calls for changes to notification process for arrested teachers
The chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is urging Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to make immediate changes to current procedures to ensure that school systems are notified when an employee is arrested. In a letter to Youngkin and Guidera, Chairman Jeff McKay...
fox5dc.com
DC deputy mayor resigns following assault controversy, residency questions
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced that Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has resigned from his position following an assault controversy that was caught on video and questions about his residency. "We agreed that the needs of the District are what we should be focused on,"...
NBC Washington
‘Where's the Safety?' Nearly 100 Arlington Students Crowd a Single Bus Stop
Dozens of parents in Arlington County, Virginia, are worried their children's bus stop is an accident waiting to happen. Nearly 100 elementary-age students converge on a single bus stop each day along Columbia Pike, many guided by parents who are worried about their young kids near the busy road. Neighbors...
mymcmedia.org
“3 Weeks of Hell”: Moose, Police Respond to Random Shootings
MyMCM’s presentation of “3 Weeks of Hell” focuses on the D.C. sniper attacks that terrorized the region in the fall of 2002. The rampage left ten people dead and three seriously injured. The first 24 hours of the shooting spree that began on Oct 2, 2002 took place in Montgomery County.
rockvillenights.com
Strong-arm robbery at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda early Sunday afternoon, October 9, 2022. The brazen, midday robbery was reported at 12:10 PM. A police "resource room" was opened at the mall in August, after a series of assaults were reported at the popular retail center over the summer.
Magnitude 2.0 earthquake rattles central Maryland overnight
SYKESVILLE, Md. — Did you feel it? The U.S. Geological Survey reported a small earthquake was felt near Sykesville, Maryland in Carroll County late Tuesday night. The USGS said the earthquake was located in Patapsco Valley State Park. According to the initial USGS report, the quake registered as a...
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Postal worker robbed in Bethesda; armed bank robbery in Gaithersburg
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Parts were taken from two vehicles between Sept. 20 and 27. One theft occurred in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive and one theft occurred in the 6700 block of Melville Place. Force was reported. Money, property and parts were...
'Declare Emergency' | 7 arrested after protests shut down Capital Beltway in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Seven men and women were arrested Monday after protests shut down I-495, most of whom are from out of state. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following a number of calls. A climate...
clayconews.com
State Police arrest Seven People from multiple States at Scene of Protest that shut down Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting that seven people were arrested after a group of protestors shut down a portion of Interstate 495 Monday morning in Montgomery County. Shortly before 10:30 A.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to inner loop of I-495...
WTOP
Curfew consequences: Why crime dropped in Prince George’s Co.
All along, Prince George’s County, Maryland, leaders said stricter enforcement of the youth curfew starting in early September wasn’t the solution to a spike in crime that tore through the county at the end of the summer. And even after boasting about the significant drop in crime since...
WTOP
Charges pending for 2 DC men after Bladensburg police open fire on stolen car, striking suspect
Charges are pending for two men after one tried to hit police officers with a stolen vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Sunday night. One of the men was shot, as three police officers opened fire on the stolen vehicle — which police said was being used to “run them over and flee the scene” at a high speed.
At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief
When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
Police identify man without ID who said name is ‘Dominick’
UPDATE, Oct. 11, 3:32 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that officers were able to identify the man and thanked people for sharing his picture. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police released a picture of a man Tuesday afternoon, hoping someone would see it and help them figure out […]
WTOP
No charges for officers who shot, killed armed man at Springfield mall
Fairfax County, Virginia’s, top prosecutor will not bring any criminal charges against the officers who shot and killed an armed man at the parking lot of Springfield Town Center. Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said that his investigation found that the two officers who fired their weapons at...
