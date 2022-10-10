ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD



WTOP

Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

A deadly crash involving a motorcycle temporarily closed part of Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda, Maryland. The crash happened at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, when a motorcycle collided with another vehicle, Montgomery County police said. Police said the motorcyclist, identified only as...
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

Man Killed in Crash While Working on Maryland Route 210

A roadway worker is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars on Maryland Route 210, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. He was working on a highway construction site at the time of the incident, according to police. Officers were...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD Attempting to Identify Child Found This Morning in Silver Spring

UPDATE: The child has been identified and parents have been located. Montgomery County Police are asking the public’s assistances in identifying a child found this morning on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring. Per MCPD:. If you recognize this child, please call (301) 279-8000. He was found on Wednesday, October...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Tow truck car thieves strike again in DC

WASHINGTON - Tow truck car thieves are still at it in the District with police investigating another alleged case. A man who lives in the Deanwood section of Northeast D.C. says his car was stolen by someone driving a tow truck around 9:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of 48th Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Strong-arm robbery at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda early Sunday afternoon, October 9, 2022. The brazen, midday robbery was reported at 12:10 PM. A police "resource room" was opened at the mall in August, after a series of assaults were reported at the popular retail center over the summer.
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

Magnitude 2.0 earthquake rattles central Maryland overnight

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Did you feel it? The U.S. Geological Survey reported a small earthquake was felt near Sykesville, Maryland in Carroll County late Tuesday night. The USGS said the earthquake was located in Patapsco Valley State Park. According to the initial USGS report, the quake registered as a...
SYKESVILLE, MD
DCist

At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief

When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Police identify man without ID who said name is ‘Dominick’

UPDATE, Oct. 11, 3:32 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that officers were able to identify the man and thanked people for sharing his picture. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police released a picture of a man Tuesday afternoon, hoping someone would see it and help them figure out […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

No charges for officers who shot, killed armed man at Springfield mall

Fairfax County, Virginia’s, top prosecutor will not bring any criminal charges against the officers who shot and killed an armed man at the parking lot of Springfield Town Center. Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said that his investigation found that the two officers who fired their weapons at...
SPRINGFIELD, VA

