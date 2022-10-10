ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

Trademark Seeks Community Feedback on North Point Redevelopment

By Caleb J. Spivak
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 2 days ago

Trademark Property Company distributed a community survey this week seeking feedback on its redevelopment plan for North Point Mall . A link to the survey can be found here and will be open for the next few weeks . In addition to the survey, Trademark is hosting an informational community meeting on Oct. 11 that is open to the public. Details for the event can be found here .

“North Point has been beloved by the Alpharetta community for nearly 30 years, but like many enclosed malls, it has become outdated and is no longer adding value to the surrounding commercial district,” said Terry Montesi , Founder and CEO of Trademark Property Company, in a press release. “Our goal is to radically transform the mall into a verdant, walkable, indoor-outdoor destination that is alive with activity seven days a week and serves as a catalyst for the region. We have spent the last 18 months engaging with the city and carefully planning the mix of uses needed to successfully execute a redevelopment of this scale, and it’s important we understand the community’s sentiment toward our plan as we work through the zoning process.”

In response to feedback from the Alpharetta Planning Commission, Trademark’s revised plan will be executed across 83 acres in multiple phases over a seven-year development period. With about 19 acres of open space, the plan positions North Point to be one of the largest outdoor gathering places in North Fulton, with a unique Sustainable Park and connections to Big Creek Greenway, the AlphaLoop and a future MARTA stop. The proposed mix of uses includes approximately 179,500 square feet of new retail, restaurant, and creative office space, 400,000 square feet of office space, a 150-key hotel, 100+ for-sale townhomes and 850-900 apartment homes. Approximately 470,000 square feet of legacy mall space will be decommissioned and 874,000 square feet will be modernized.

If Trademark receives the necessary approvals this fall, the project will be on track to celebrate a spectacular grand opening of the first phase in early 2026. The first phase will encompass approximately 90,500 square feet of new retail and restaurant space, a 6,000-square-foot food hall, 25,000 square feet of entertainment space, 25,000 square feet of creative office/coworking space, 500 apartment homes and a 10,500-square-foot Event Plaza.

Montesi said, “Transformative mall redevelopments are extremely complex, expensive and challenging to execute. With the right ownership and development team in place, we have a rare opportunity to do something extraordinary at North Point so that it is unrecognizable from the mall people know today.”

The community is encouraged to follow North Point on Facebook and Instagram and sign up for the e-newsletter via the website to learn more about project news and events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pPO3g_0iTN3jec00
Rendering: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzaua_0iTN3jec00
Rendering: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKP38_0iTN3jec00
Rendering: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbmYI_0iTN3jec00
Rendering: Official


Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown

They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.”  Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpharetta, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Business
Alpharetta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
thechampionnewspaper.com

Youth sports facility vacates location in DeKalb

DeKalb’s only privately owned NCAA-certified sporting facility recently vacated its location in South DeKalb due to a prospective movie soundstage development that has now had its plans temporarily withdrawn. The movie soundstage could still be opening in a Memorial Drive strip mall, but the basketball, volleyball, and soccer facility—called...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#North Point Mall#Business Industry#Linus Business
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta community rallies to preserve a beloved bar facing demolition

Since the Star Community Bar first opened in 1991, ownership has changed a few times, but the people visiting the bar have been a constant. Candler Park residents like Dee Dee Chmielewski has been a regular at the bar throughout its 31-year history. She said as she grows older, the bar becomes increasingly multigenerational. “I […] The post Atlanta community rallies to preserve a beloved bar facing demolition appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Take A Sneak Peek At Midtown Atlanta’s Upcoming Park On 10th Street

Construction is well underway for Midtown Atlanta’s 10th street park, an exciting new initiative to enhance the community’s outdoor activities. The collaboration between Dewberry Foundation and the Midtown Alliance promises fun for the whole family, with games, a light installation, and a dog park set to take over the iconic corner of Peachtree and 10th Streets.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Colony Square restaurant ushers in fall with cozy dining

ATLANTA - It was a long, hot summer — but now that fall is here, we’re taking full advantage of the cooler weather by searching for some of the coziest dining spots in North Georgia. With outdoor fire pits and a hot chocolate menu--Yes, you read that correctly!--Midtown’s Saints + Council seemed like a good place to start.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

‘Red Hot City’ is perfectly timed for Atlanta gentrification to look in the mirror

The best thing about “Red Hot City,” GSU professor Dan Immergluck’s new book on the hyper-gentrification of Atlanta, might be its timing. Every decade or so, an academic issues one of these landmark, civic-myth-puncturing books on the “City Too Busy to Hate’s” racist working-class displacement and deliberately horrific inequity: Ronald Bayor’s “Race and the Shaping of Twentieth-Century Atlanta” in 1996; Larry Keating’s “Atlanta: Race, Class and Urban Expansion” in 2001; Lawrence J. Vale’s “Purging the Poorest: Public Housing and the Design Politics of Twice-Cleared Communities” in 2013.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

GAMLS: Atlanta median sales price slides again in September

The median sales price of an Atlanta home fell again in September, dipping 1.9% to $385,495 from August’s $393,000, Georgia MLS reported, citing its 12-county Housing Market Snapshot. Year over year, the median price was still in positive territory, with a 13.4% gain from September 2021’s $340,000 price.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Thinking of our Southern neighbors

As Hurricane Ian made its slow trek across Florida, the Category 4 storm left a path of billions of dollars of destruction in its wake. Homes, businesses, schools, hospitals, and other healthcare and emergency response facilities suffered catastrophic damage caused by both wind and water. On the day Ian made...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
What Now Atlanta

What Now Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
772
Followers
341
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowatlanta.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy