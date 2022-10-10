Trademark Seeks Community Feedback on North Point Redevelopment

Trademark Property Company distributed a community survey this week seeking feedback on its redevelopment plan for North Point Mall . A link to the survey can be found here and will be open for the next few weeks . In addition to the survey, Trademark is hosting an informational community meeting on Oct. 11 that is open to the public. Details for the event can be found here .

“North Point has been beloved by the Alpharetta community for nearly 30 years, but like many enclosed malls, it has become outdated and is no longer adding value to the surrounding commercial district,” said Terry Montesi , Founder and CEO of Trademark Property Company, in a press release. “Our goal is to radically transform the mall into a verdant, walkable, indoor-outdoor destination that is alive with activity seven days a week and serves as a catalyst for the region. We have spent the last 18 months engaging with the city and carefully planning the mix of uses needed to successfully execute a redevelopment of this scale, and it’s important we understand the community’s sentiment toward our plan as we work through the zoning process.”

In response to feedback from the Alpharetta Planning Commission, Trademark’s revised plan will be executed across 83 acres in multiple phases over a seven-year development period. With about 19 acres of open space, the plan positions North Point to be one of the largest outdoor gathering places in North Fulton, with a unique Sustainable Park and connections to Big Creek Greenway, the AlphaLoop and a future MARTA stop. The proposed mix of uses includes approximately 179,500 square feet of new retail, restaurant, and creative office space, 400,000 square feet of office space, a 150-key hotel, 100+ for-sale townhomes and 850-900 apartment homes. Approximately 470,000 square feet of legacy mall space will be decommissioned and 874,000 square feet will be modernized.

If Trademark receives the necessary approvals this fall, the project will be on track to celebrate a spectacular grand opening of the first phase in early 2026. The first phase will encompass approximately 90,500 square feet of new retail and restaurant space, a 6,000-square-foot food hall, 25,000 square feet of entertainment space, 25,000 square feet of creative office/coworking space, 500 apartment homes and a 10,500-square-foot Event Plaza.

Montesi said, “Transformative mall redevelopments are extremely complex, expensive and challenging to execute. With the right ownership and development team in place, we have a rare opportunity to do something extraordinary at North Point so that it is unrecognizable from the mall people know today.”

