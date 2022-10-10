Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals First Look at New Fantastic Four
Marvel has released the first look at its new Fantastic Four series from writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello. Launching in November, the series begins a new Fantastic Four era beginning with Marvel's first family spread across the United States as destruction strikes. New York. North and Coello will tell separate stories spotlighting each member of the Fantastic Four before reuniting the team at the end of the first story arc. The debut issue follows Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters on a road trip that takes an unexpected turn. Here's the synopsis provided by Marvel Comics for Fantastic Four #1:
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
ComicBook
Avengers: Secret Wars Moves Release Date
Marvel Studios has moved the release date of Avengers: Secret Wars. The highly-anticipated film was announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty bring the Multiverse Saga to an end, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together to face Kang the Conqueror. Details on Avengers: Secret Wars are at a minimum, but we now know the film will not be sticking to its originally announced November 7, 2025 release date.
ComicBook
New Marvel Timeline Reveals Summer of Symbiotes, X-Men: Fall of X
Marvel Comics just mapped out the timeline of its next big events this weekend at New York Comic Con. On Saturday during the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panel revealed their 2022-2023 slate, which kicks off in November with Avengers Assemble and carries through to Fall of X next summer. Along the way, comic fans will get Dark Web in December, Sins of Sinister in January, Captain America: Cold War in the spring, and Summer of Symbiotes in Summer 2023 as well. You can check out the slate for yourself below.
ComicBook
Marvel Releases X-Men/Spider-Man Crossover Trailer, Dark Web
Straight from New York Comic Con, Marvel Comics has revealed new details about their upcoming crossover event Dark Web which will bring together the Spider-Man family of titles along with some X-Men for good measure and even Ms. Marvel. As the publisher revealed, the event will center around two of the most high profile clones in the Marvel Universe, Madelyne Pryor and Ben Reilly, teaming up for "their ultimate revenge." According to Marvel, Dark Web will "fan the embers of the iconic INFERNO crossover and pack an emotional punch that pays off decades of Marvel Comics storytelling." Check out hte trailer for the event below along with cover art and issues details!
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
Lip reader reveals what Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman said in their Deadpool 3 update video
Look at these two… Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman just delivered the most amazing Deadpool 3 announcement possible, confirming that Wolverine is coming to the MCU in time for him to appear in Avengers 5 and 6. But the image above comes from the Deadpool 3 update clip the two released a day after announcing the film’s big Wolverine surprise and release date.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals New X-Men Team
Marvel will introduce a new X-Men team this February under the guidance of Lucas Bishop, Captain Commander of Krakoa. The new series Bishop: War College puts Bishop from and center with TV writer J. Holtham -- who has written for Marvel shows Cloak and Dagger and Jessica Jones -- and artist Sean Damien Hill at the helm. The series sees Bishop assembling a new X-Men team that includes young mutants Armor and Surge, who were both among the losers of the second annual X-Men fan vote. There are also some newcomers to the franchise, or characters relatively underdeveloped until now. Check out Ken Lashley's cover for the first issue below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
wegotthiscovered.com
5 different ways Marvel could reboot the X-Men in the MCU
While the Fantastic Four already have a rebooted movie on the slate, Marvel Studios has yet to confirm whether a relaunch of the X-Men, that other lucrative property Marvel nabbed from Fox, is also in the works. We do know, however, that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and his crew...
Silver Surfer: Ghost Light introduces "a new Marvel superhero 54 years in the making"
Silver Surfer returns to the spotlight for a new 2023 limited series
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
ComicBook
Red Sonja Movie First Look Revealed
After years of trying to move forward, a new adaptation of Red Sonja went into production earlier this summer, with Millennium Media releasing the first look at Matilda Lutz as the titular hero. The film is still in production, so while we likely won't be seeing any completed footage from Red Sonja anytime soon, this tease of the project showcases how accurately Lutz embodies the iconic character. M.J. Bassett serves as director on the project from a script by Joey Soloway and Tasha Huo. The character was previously adapted into a film back in 1985 starring Brigitte Nielsen. You can check out the first look at Red Sonja below.
ComicBook
Hulk Fights Abomination in Marvel's She-Hulk Finale Trailer
Hulk will return on Thursday's season finale of Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — and he's angry. (You wouldn't like him when he's angry.) More than a decade after their Harlem hulk-out in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, a seemingly reformed Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), a.k.a. Abomination, made amends with Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) with heartfelt haikus. Banner's superhero lawyer cousin, GLK&H attorney Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), successfully represented Blonsky in his controversial parole case, which was ultimately granted under one condition: he wears an inhibitor in perpetuity and is indefinitely prohibited from transforming back into the Abomination.
‘Red Sonja’ First Look: Matilda Lutz Stars In Millenium Media’s Comic Book Film
Millennium Media has unveiled the first still from its anticipated comic book film Red Sonja, starring Matilda Lutz (Revenge), which is currently in production at the Bulgarian Nu Boyana Studio, with additional shoots at the Greek Nu Boyana Studio scheduled for later in the month. Derived from the sword and sorcery comic books of the same name from Dynamite Entertainment, Red Sonja is based on the heroine created by Robert E. Howard and adapted by Roy Thomas. While the character is billed as a fearsome warrior boasting a high degree of skill with a sword, details as to the film adaptation’s plot...
epicstream.com
MCU Fans are Siding with Ryan Reynolds Following Deadpool Co-Star's Accusations
The idea of Ryan Reynolds being hated by people is surely a tough pill to swallow but his Deadpool co-star TJ Miller has seemingly made it his mission to put the Marvel actor in a bad light. If you weren't aware, both actors, who played on-screen besties for two consecutive Deadpool films apparently didn't share the same chemistry in real life that Wade Wilson and Weasel obviously had in the Marvel Universe.
Frankencastle, Terror Inc, and more Marvel horror characters perfect for the MCU
Marvel's Werewolf By Night introduces several classic Marvel horror characters to accompany its star - and here are some more
ComicBook
Marvel Studios MCU Release Dates: 2022-2026
Marvel Studios has shifted its release date calendar, pushing back the end of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the culmination of the Multiverse Saga. During July's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel chief Kevin Feige announced an expansive slate of projects, unveiling the two-part Multiverse finale Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Disney has since revealed new dates for titles from its upcoming Phase 5 and 6, delaying Blade, Deadpool 3, the Fantastic Four reboot, and Avengers: Secret Wars. The November 11th release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the upcoming Disney+ Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, will mark the end of Phase 4 as scheduled.
ComicBook
Madame Web Set Photos Reveal First Look at Sydney Sweeney's Character
Production is currently underway on Madame Web, a star-studded addition to Sony's Spider-Man Universe of live-action movies. Fans have speculated that the Marvel Comics-inspired film could serve as the live-action debut of an eclectic crop of characters, some of whom wield Spider powers in the comics. While we'll ultimately have to see if that ends up being the case, a new series of set photos provide a look at one of the film's stars in costume.
Disney Delays ‘Blade,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ ‘Secret Wars’ and More Marvel Movies
Disney has overhauled its film schedule, delaying the releases of “Blade,” “Deadpool 3,” “Fantastic Four” and other major Marvel properties. As part of the shuffle, “Blade” has moved from Nov. 3, 2023, to Sept. 6, 2024, which created a ripple on the rest of the MCU. “Deadpool 3” has relocated from Sept. 6, 2024, to Nov. 8, 2024; “Fantastic Four” has shifted from Nov. 8, 2024, to Feb. 14, 2025; an untitled Marvel film has been pushed from Feb. 14, 2025, to Nov. 7, 2025; “Avengers: Secret Wars” has been delayed from Nov. 7, 2025, to May 1, 2026; and another...
