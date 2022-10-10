ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Police: Suspect who wore orange ski mask during armed robbery wanted

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who they said wore an orange ski mask during the crime. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the armed robbery took place at a Florida Boulevard business on Oct. 7 around 8:15 p.m. Authorities said there were no reported injuries in the robbery.
Victim identified in deadly Donaldsonville shooting, suspect arrested

Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run Fired Episcopal teacher Vincent Hoang put on leave from Woodlawn High. Baker police seek person's identity during attempted burglary investigation. Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines.
Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says

A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
Public Safety
Terrace Avenue shooting happens in BRPD ‘Micro-Targeting Area’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting on Terrace Avenue in Baton Rouge is leaving neighbors concerned and creating worries that police patrols might not be enough. For the majority of his life, Richard has been working on cars. His business is named The Sweet Shop and sits right in the middle of South 15th Street near Terrace Avenue.
