Baton Rouge, LA

Victim identified in deadly Donaldsonville shooting, suspect arrested

Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run Fired Episcopal teacher Vincent Hoang put on leave from Woodlawn High. Baker police seek person’s identity during attempted burglary investigation. Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines. Forty years ago, you would have had about...
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
City
Police: Suspect who wore orange ski mask during armed robbery wanted

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who they said wore an orange ski mask during the crime. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the armed robbery took place at a Florida Boulevard business on Oct. 7 around 8:15 p.m. Authorities said there were no reported injuries in the robbery.
#Shooting#Police#Terrace#Violent Crime
Terrace Avenue shooting happens in BRPD ‘Micro-Targeting Area’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting on Terrace Avenue in Baton Rouge is leaving neighbors concerned and creating worries that police patrols might not be enough. For the majority of his life, Richard has been working on cars. His business is named The Sweet Shop and sits right in the middle of South 15th Street near Terrace Avenue.
Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says

A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
Public Safety
5 arrested for connection to armed robbery at casino, APSO says

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested five suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to APSO, the suspects contain three adults and two juveniles. The suspects are:. Jonathan Lopez, 19, of Harvey, La. Roller...
Jury convicts BR man in St. Gabriel double homicide

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been convicted after a four-day jury trial for a double homicide committed in December of 2019. Jaylon Brown, 24, was convicted on Thursday, Oct. 6, of one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Dararius Evans, 28, and one count of manslaughter in the killing of Aleysia Maynor, 26.
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

