Travis Barker Wishes 'Amazing Son' Happy Birthday In Heartwarming Post

By Katrina Nattress
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

Travis Barker may give off a tough guy persona, but when it comes to the people he loves, the rock star is a big softy. Sunday (October 9) was his son Landon's 19th birthday, and Barker celebrated with a heartwarming post on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday @landonasherbarker !! You are the most amazing son I could ask for. So proud of the man you’ve become," he wrote alongside photos of himself and his son throughout the years. "I thank God for giving me such a wonderful son. Blessings for you on this special day. I love you!!! 🙏🏼🥳"

Over the weekend, blink-182 wiped their Instagram account while mysterious billboards popped up around the world. Their official website is also down and currently shows an animated bunny tapping its foot over a message that reads, "Hard At Work! Check Back Soon."

Though the logical explanation would be that blink is working on a new album, old-school fans are praying that a Tom Delonge reunion announcement is imminent . In August, Mark Hoppus revealed that after his cancer diagnosis he and Delonge reconciled.

“It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years,” Mark recalled about the informal reunion, which took place before he started chemo treatment and also included Barker. “It’s actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room.”

