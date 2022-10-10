Read full article on original website
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
9 Facts You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, will testify against Harvey Weinstein in his upcoming LA trial
An attorney for Jennifer Siebel Newsom confirmed to Insider that her client is one of nine women set to testify against Weinstein in the coming weeks.
California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
The wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Death Explained By Inmate: Why He Did It
The real life inmate, Christopher Scarver, described how Jeffrey Dahmer's death happened long before the Netflix true crime drama came out.
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a proud dad to five children. The Terminator star and former Governor of California shares four kids with ex-wife Maria Shriver: daughters Katherine, 32, and Christina, 31, and sons Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25. In 2011, the actor publicly revealed that he had fathered another child, son...
Scientology Shut Down By Supreme Court In Bid To Keep Danny Masterson's Alleged Victims' Civil Battle Out Of Public Eye
Danny Masterson's alleged victims just got a huge win. The US Supreme Court has shut down the Church of Scientology's plea to keep a civil battle with four women who accused the actor of sexual assault out of the public eye. RadarOnline.com can report the monumental decision was made on Monday. Scientology had filed a petition begging the Supreme Court to intervene in a California appellate court's decision that said a lawsuit against Masterson and the church would remain in Los Angeles Superior Court and NOT the church's private arbitration. Four females — and one of their husbands —...
Scammer Anna Delvey granted bail, if she can find a place to stay
Socialite scammer Anna Delvey could be released from an ICE detention center, but only if the convicted fraudster can find a place to stay, Page Six has learned. On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration Judge Charles Conroy granted her a $10,000 bond. But Delvey needs to provide a residential address where she will be under “24-hour confinement” for “the duration of her immigration proceedings.” We hear Delvey [aka Anna Sorokin] has the money for bond but is scrambling to find a spot to call home for her detention. The judge also ruled that Delvey — who has 1 million Instagram followers — cannot post...
An X-Ray of Marilyn Monroe's Skull Tells the Story of Her Medical History
There are few stories less tragic than that of Marilyn Monroe. Born in the city of Los Angeles, the actress was a product of an affair between her mother, Gladys Pearl Baker, and her co-worker Charles Stanley Gifford. Early in Marilyn’s childhood, her mother was committed to a mental hospital.
Popculture
Danny Masterson and Church of Scientology Harassment Lawsuit: Major Update on the Case
The Church of Scientology's appeal to prevent Danny Masterson's rape accusers from suing the religious organization was denied on Oct. 3 by the US Supreme Court. To ensure the disputes are settled out of the public eye, Scientology's leaders requested the court's assistance in enforcing a religious arbitration clause in their member contracts, reported the New York Post. However, SCOTUS declined to accept Scientology's case as the new term began this week. According to the online record, the Supreme Court did not provide a reason for deciding to dismiss the petition, simply noting "Petition DENIED."
What Happened to Officer Balcerzak Is One of the Most Horrifying Parts of ‘Dahmer’
Watching Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is like witnessing a never-ending list of horrors. But there’s one aspect that’s particularly upsetting, while also being one of the most ignored elements of this case. In one of Monster‘s strongest moments, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s miniseries shows what happened to officers John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish. And it’s a chapter of this tragic saga that’s infuriating. With the exception of a few dramatic flourishes and imagined conversations, Monster‘s portrayal of Balcerzak (played by Scott Michael Morgan) and Gabrish (played by Matthew Alan) is fairly accurate. The two officers were...
'It's Horrible Timing:' Danny Masterson Demands Criminal Trial Be Delayed Due To Rick Caruso's Anti-Scientology Ads In Race For L.A. Mayor
Danny Masterson asked the court to delay his criminal trial due to an unusual circumstance. The former That '70s Show actor, who is fighting three charges of forcible rape, asked the judge to push his scheduled October 11 trial date because of Rick Caruso's anti-Scientology ads in his race for Los Angeles mayor, RadarOnline.com has learned. Masterson has been a longtime member of the Church of Scientology. The actor showed up to court with his lawyer, Philip Cohen, on Monday, who argued that the timing of Caruso's commercials is "horrible" for his client. He asked that Masterson's trial be...
New Orleans rapper Mystikal will remain in custody after pleading not guilty on rape and domestic abuse charges, his lawyer says
New Orleans rapper Michael "Mystikal" Tyler pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple charges including first-degree rape and simple robbery, his attorney Joel Pearce told CNN.
‘Scrubs’ writer-producer arrested again on rape allegations
A Hollywood writer and producer has been arrested again for a series of rape allegations involving five women.
Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man
JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Grazia
Anna Delvey Is Getting Released From Prison
Anna Delvey – the con artist and faux socialite who went viral for scamming New York’s top bankers, luxury hotels, and elite socialites out of thousands of dollars as detailed in the Netflix series Inventing Anna – is being released from jail…but has to stay off social media.
How women are faring, 5 years after the Harvey Weinstein exposés
In the five years since the publication of two gut-wrenching exposés involving women who said they were abused by film mogul Harvey Weinstein while trying to enter the industry, there's been a massive rise in social awareness of the pervasiveness of sexual harassment. Why it matters: Despite this, there's...
Judge delays Elizabeth Holmes's sentencing in response to bid for new trial
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes's sentencing has been pushed back by the judge as officials investigate whether prosecutors in her case practiced misconduct.
Anthony Rapp testifies alleged assault by Kevin Spacey was the 'most traumatic single event' of his life
"Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp testified Wednesday that the moment Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey climbed on top of him at a New York City party in 1986 was "the most traumatic single event of my life" and caused "lingering impacts." Rapp, on the witness stand for the second day,...
Attorney: Holding cell conditions for Weinstein have improved
A day after complaining about the “almost medieval” conditions former film producer Harvey Weinstein is facing in a courthouse holding cell before being taken back to jail, one of his attorneys told a judge Wednesday that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has inspected and cleaned up the area.
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin can fight deportation on house arrest, judge rules
NEW YORK — A U.S. immigration judge cleared the way Wednesday for fake German heiress Anna Sorokin to be released from detention to home confinement while she fights deportation, if she meets certain conditions. Video above: Who Is Anna Sorokin? What to Know About the Fake Heiress. She must...
Watch: L.A. mayoral candidate corrects moderator that he's Italian, not white
During a televised debate with opponent Karen Bass, Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso corrected a moderator that he was not "white" but "Italian." The comment came before a question of how Caruso and Bass would maintain trust with the city's Latino community.Oct. 12, 2022.
