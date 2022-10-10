ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

What Jock Landale Brings to Suns After Impressive Preseason

By Everett Williams
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KfknP_0iTN3OJT00

Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale will provide depth, spacing and character in the 2022-23 season.

Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale is no stranger to new environments.

Since hitting a growth spurt as a boy in Australia, his journey to the NBA has taken several different routes.

As an accomplished youth player, Landale went a familiar route. A route that is almost inevitable, especially for big men from down under. Saint Mary’s relationship with Australian players continues to produce well rounded NBA prospects. But after going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, Landale found himself in Eastern Europe for several seasons.

Landale experienced varying amounts of success overseas, including a one season stint in Australia with Melbourne United of the NBL League, a league the Suns are certainly aware of after a preseason loss to the Adelaide 36ers. In his one season with Melborune, Landale produced impressive numbers. Landale averaged 16.4 PTS, 7.89 REB, 2.37 AST, 1.49 BLK on 55% FG. He led Melbourne to an NBL championship and received the NBL Grand Final MVP Award in a 3-0 sweep in the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dpunf_0iTN3OJT00
Jock Landale playing for the San Antonio Spurs in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The San Antonio Spurs signed the Australian MVP for the 2021-22 season. As a bench player, he averaged 4.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, on 49% FG. More importantly, the 6’11” center added size and shooting ability.

Space is what intrigues NBA teams most about Landale. This led the Suns to acquire Landale from the Spurs for cash considerations on August 20 th , 2022.

In two preseason games with Phoenix, Landale has impressed. His utility in the high pick and roll game with Suns guards was on display in Las Vegas against the Lakers on Wednesday. Landale was able to pop out of screens which result in a 2/4 shooting night from three. He also provided plenty of space for slashing cuts to the basket from Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and Cameron Payne.

Because of Landale’s athleticism, he is able to catch entry passes from both a deep and shallow post position, allowing for ideal spacing and options once he has the ball. A gifted technician in the post, Landale's footwork will give the big man versatility in one on one matchups.

Landale will provide the Suns depth to center Deandre Ayton, spacing in half-court offense and one thing that is sometimes overlooked in the NBA: personality.

In a recent video posted by Bally Sports Arizona, fans got to get some insight on the personality of the newly acquired center.

Landale will be a young talent to look for this season to provide depth. While not in starting role this season, Landale could see some important minutes in foul trouble situations or injuries.

A spark off the bench is what Landale could provide for a Suns team looking to space the floor and knock down threes.

