Astronomy

Daily Mail

Asteroid that hit Earth and wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago was not alone: MOON was bombarded by space rocks at exactly the same time, lunar glass reveals

Asteroid impacts on the moon millions of years ago coincided with some of the largest meteorite impacts on Earth — including the one that wiped out the dinosaurs. That is the discovery of a new study which also found that major impact events on our planet did not happen in isolation, but rather were accompanied by a series of smaller impacts.
US News and World Report

Asteroid's Path Altered in NASA's First Test of Planetary Defense System

(Reuters) -The spacecraft NASA deliberately crashed into an asteroid last month succeeded in nudging the rocky moonlet from its natural path into a faster orbit, marking the first time humanity has altered the motion of a celestial body, the U.S. space agency announced on Tuesday. The $330 million proof-of-concept mission,...
Daily Mail

One giant nudge for mankind! NASA says 'Armageddon' style bid to alter asteroid's orbit - a mission that could one day save the world from obliteration - was an even bigger success than it had hoped for

NASA announced Tuesday that its DART missing, which plowed a spacecraft into a small asteroid 6.8 million miles from Earth, was a 'smashing success' after data shows the space rock's orbit was shifted by the impact. The planetary defense test, conducted on September 26, aimed to see if we could...
Digital Trends

NASA did something special 64 years ago today

NASA’s first-ever spacecraft mission took place 64 years ago this week, though it didn’t quite work out as planned. Pioneer 1 launched from Cape Canaveral on October 11, 1958, and was intended to orbit the moon in a mission that came three months after NASA was founded. The...
ScienceAlert

Strange Ripples Have Been Detected at The Edge of The Solar System

The bubble of space encasing the Solar System might be wrinkled, at least sometimes. Data from a spacecraft orbiting Earth has revealed ripple structures in the termination shock and heliopause: shifting regions of space that mark one of the boundaries between the space inside the Solar System, and what's outside – interstellar space. The results show that it's possible to get a detailed picture of the boundary of the Solar System and how it changes over time. This information will help scientists better understand a region of space known as the heliosphere, which pushes out from the Sun and shields the planets in...
CNET

Certain Life Forms Could Have Thrived on Ancient Mars, Scientists Say

When Mars was still a young world more than 3.7 billion years ago, it was regularly pummeled by asteroids that would have often splashed into its abundant surface water. Now some scientists say simple life forms may have been plentiful in the planet's crust at the time. And they have suggestions on where to look for evidence.
NorthcentralPA.com

Scientists grow human brain cells in rats to study diseases

Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where the cells grew and formed connections. It's part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting this most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery. “Many disorders such as autism and schizophrenia are likely uniquely human” but “the human brain certainly has not been...
msn.com

Early Mars may have been home to methane-producing microbes like Earth

Mars may once have been home to microbes that fed on hydrogen and produced methane, just like the early Earth. That is according to researchers who carried out a modelling study on the potential habitability of the Red Planet more than 3.7 billion years ago. Previous evidence has suggested that...
Universe Today

NASA has Built a Collection of Instruments That Will Search for Life Inside Europa and Enceladus

One of the most exciting aspects of space exploration today is how the field of astrobiology – the search for life in our Universe – has become so prominent. In the coming years, many robotic and even crewed missions will be bound for Mars that will aid in the ongoing search for life there. Beyond Mars, missions are planned for the outer Solar System that will explore satellites and bodies with icy exteriors and interior oceans – otherwise known as “Ocean Worlds.” These include the Jovian satellites Europa and Ganymede and Saturn’s moons Titan and Enceladus.
scitechdaily.com

Enhance! Citizen Scientists’ Awe-Inspiring New Europa Images From NASA’s Juno

Science enthusiasts have processed the new JunoCam images of Jupiter’s icy moon, with results that are out of this world. Citizen scientists have furnished unique perspectives of the recent close flyby of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa by NASA’s Juno spacecraft. By processing raw images from JunoCam, the spacecraft’s public-engagement camera, members of the general public have created deep-space portraits of the Jovian moon that are not only spectacular, but also worthy of further scientific investigation.
