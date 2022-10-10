ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

Related
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Week 7 Irish bowl projections

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 3-2 and still barely receiving any votes in either the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. The thing is though... there’s been noticeable improvement, and there is still plenty to achieve this season despite no chance at a college football playoff berth. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

2022 College Football Preview: Notre Dame VS Stanford

The first half of the 2022 college football season has produced a mixed bag of good and bad for most teams. Traditional powerhouses have more red flags than expected and some teams (looking at you Tennessee) are over delivering in ways that few would have predicted. Notre Dame football’s Week 7 opponent, Stanford, has been gifted very little good fortune.
STANFORD, CA
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame vs. Stanford: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are on a three-game winning streak, and the Stanford Cardinal are on a four-game losing streak. To say these teams are meeting from opposite sides of the season is an understatement. While Notre Dame certainly got off to a very disappointing start to the season, Stanford’s lone win was in the season-opener against Colgate.
STANFORD, CA
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman called the Stanford game a rivalry

On Monday, Marcus Freeman spoke with the media to finish up Notre Dame’s business with the win over BYU, and to move forward with Saturday night’s game against the Stanford Cardinal. Freeman didn’t wait to get the question — he called the Stanford game a rivalry right away....
STANFORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Indiana Football
City
Columbus, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
City
Boston, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
City
Syracuse, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Hot and Cold Takes VS Stanford Edition

As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!. Most Accurate. ndocd coming in HOT again with an accurate take. ND finished with 2 sacks and held BYU to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Stanford Cardinal: Weather Report

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish return home this weekend to host the Stanford Cardinal for the Legends Trophy. Stanford knows all about legends — especially since this week David Shaw continues to spin a legend about fake touchdowns and fake whistles from back in 2012 — he can’t stop talking nonsense.
STANFORD, CA
onefootdown.com

Tell Us, OFD Readers: Who Is Your Impact First-Year Player?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Good afternoon! We are back with a four-pack of questions to prepare you...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Clemson#Cfb#American Football#College Football#Buckeyes#Irish#Stanford#The Oregon State Beavers#Rebels#Orange#Tigers#The Boston College Eagles
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Irish open up as a huge favorite over the Stanford Cardinal

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish stay home this week for a prime-time matchup against the Stanford Cardinal for the Legends Trophy — the first traveling trophy game of the season for ND. The Irish have won three straight games after its disastrous 0-2 start, while the Cardinal have lost 4 straight games after its initial win of the season over Colgate.
STANFORD, CA
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame 28, BYU 20: OVERREACTIONS

On Saturday night, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish went to work and got a MUCH needed victory against BYU. That would now be an 11-0 record in Shamrock Series games, and Marcus Freeman’s first win over a ranked team in three attempts. There were stressful times, but overall I actually enjoyed watching this game, something that doesn’t happen with every game.
PROVO, UT
hometownnewsnow.com

Fentanyl Sales Now During Football Practice

(La Porte, IN) - The selling of fentanyl in La Porte has allegedly happened not just from a barber shop but now during a youth football practice. Michael Ortiz, Jr., 32, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with dealing in a narcotic drug and was being held on a $100,000 bond.
LA PORTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
Travel Maven

Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country

Indiana is home to dozens of gorgeous lakes and swimming holes, however, it is important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in. The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is a popular state park known for its incredible recreational activities. The waters here attract many swimmers but the rates at which bodies are fished out of the lake are staggering. Keep reading to learn more.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Bremen man drowns while kite surfing on Lake Michigan

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man died after kite surfing on Lake Michigan on Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 5:23 p.m. Central Standard Time, La Porte County dispatch got a 911 call about a man who nearly drowned while kite surfing near Washington Park Beach.
BREMEN, IN
WNDU

City of Mishawaka facing lawsuit in connection to deadly 2020 crash

The South Bend Common Council passed next year's budget during Monday night's meeting. Hoosiers are voicing their concerns about leaders on the state and federal levels ahead of November’s midterm elections. Updated: 47 minutes ago. A new survey finds Hoosier voters are split on the topic of abortion.
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Dog distracting driver leads to car crash

A dog distracting a driver is said to be the cause of a crash in New Paris. It happened on Sunday, October 9, at 7:19 p.m., when the driver, who was travelling east on CR 46, lost control of her vehicle, when her dog began moving around, distracting her. Officials...
NEW PARIS, IN
WNDU

Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple houses and vehicles were damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Calvert Street in reference to a ShotSpotter notification. While responding to the first call, they responded another ShotSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy