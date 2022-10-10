Read full article on original website
Related
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Week 7 Irish bowl projections
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 3-2 and still barely receiving any votes in either the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. The thing is though... there’s been noticeable improvement, and there is still plenty to achieve this season despite no chance at a college football playoff berth. The...
onefootdown.com
2022 College Football Preview: Notre Dame VS Stanford
The first half of the 2022 college football season has produced a mixed bag of good and bad for most teams. Traditional powerhouses have more red flags than expected and some teams (looking at you Tennessee) are over delivering in ways that few would have predicted. Notre Dame football’s Week 7 opponent, Stanford, has been gifted very little good fortune.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame vs. Stanford: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are on a three-game winning streak, and the Stanford Cardinal are on a four-game losing streak. To say these teams are meeting from opposite sides of the season is an understatement. While Notre Dame certainly got off to a very disappointing start to the season, Stanford’s lone win was in the season-opener against Colgate.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman called the Stanford game a rivalry
On Monday, Marcus Freeman spoke with the media to finish up Notre Dame’s business with the win over BYU, and to move forward with Saturday night’s game against the Stanford Cardinal. Freeman didn’t wait to get the question — he called the Stanford game a rivalry right away....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Hot and Cold Takes VS Stanford Edition
As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!. Most Accurate. ndocd coming in HOT again with an accurate take. ND finished with 2 sacks and held BYU to...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Stanford Cardinal: Weather Report
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish return home this weekend to host the Stanford Cardinal for the Legends Trophy. Stanford knows all about legends — especially since this week David Shaw continues to spin a legend about fake touchdowns and fake whistles from back in 2012 — he can’t stop talking nonsense.
onefootdown.com
Tell Us, OFD Readers: Who Is Your Impact First-Year Player?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Good afternoon! We are back with a four-pack of questions to prepare you...
onefootdown.com
Top 3 things to eat while wandering campus on a Notre Dame Football Saturday
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish return home for this week’s matchup against the Stanford Cardinal. It’s the first home night game of the season, which means there is ample time to properly tailgate. One of the nice things about a night game is that there doesn’t ever feel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: W.I.N. (What’s Important Now) — Stanford Cardinal Week
Alrighty, let’s see here — I’ve got my mug of coffee in-hand, I’m wearing my cozy slippers, and I’m completely green with envy at my girlfriend not having to work today because her company gives them Indigenous People’s Day off, while I’m over here SLAVING AWAY for the good of W.I.N.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Irish open up as a huge favorite over the Stanford Cardinal
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish stay home this week for a prime-time matchup against the Stanford Cardinal for the Legends Trophy — the first traveling trophy game of the season for ND. The Irish have won three straight games after its disastrous 0-2 start, while the Cardinal have lost 4 straight games after its initial win of the season over Colgate.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame 28, BYU 20: OVERREACTIONS
On Saturday night, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish went to work and got a MUCH needed victory against BYU. That would now be an 11-0 record in Shamrock Series games, and Marcus Freeman’s first win over a ranked team in three attempts. There were stressful times, but overall I actually enjoyed watching this game, something that doesn’t happen with every game.
hometownnewsnow.com
Fentanyl Sales Now During Football Practice
(La Porte, IN) - The selling of fentanyl in La Porte has allegedly happened not just from a barber shop but now during a youth football practice. Michael Ortiz, Jr., 32, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with dealing in a narcotic drug and was being held on a $100,000 bond.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cass County man wins $500K in instant-win game
The Michigan Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased in Decatur at a Short Stop Convenience Store on Sherwood Street.
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country
Indiana is home to dozens of gorgeous lakes and swimming holes, however, it is important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in. The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is a popular state park known for its incredible recreational activities. The waters here attract many swimmers but the rates at which bodies are fished out of the lake are staggering. Keep reading to learn more.
abc57.com
SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
abc57.com
Bremen man drowns while kite surfing on Lake Michigan
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man died after kite surfing on Lake Michigan on Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 5:23 p.m. Central Standard Time, La Porte County dispatch got a 911 call about a man who nearly drowned while kite surfing near Washington Park Beach.
WNDU
Four Winds Hotel announces tentative opening date in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The construction of a 23-story Four Winds Hotel in South Bend is far from finished, yet it’s far enough along to start booking some of the space. The hotel is still a work in progress. It is rough around the edges. There are no...
WNDU
City of Mishawaka facing lawsuit in connection to deadly 2020 crash
The South Bend Common Council passed next year's budget during Monday night's meeting. Hoosiers are voicing their concerns about leaders on the state and federal levels ahead of November’s midterm elections. Updated: 47 minutes ago. A new survey finds Hoosier voters are split on the topic of abortion.
95.3 MNC
Dog distracting driver leads to car crash
A dog distracting a driver is said to be the cause of a crash in New Paris. It happened on Sunday, October 9, at 7:19 p.m., when the driver, who was travelling east on CR 46, lost control of her vehicle, when her dog began moving around, distracting her. Officials...
WNDU
Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple houses and vehicles were damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Calvert Street in reference to a ShotSpotter notification. While responding to the first call, they responded another ShotSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
Comments / 0