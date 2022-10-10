ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

OK! Magazine

'You Will Never Get Real Closure ... From A Narcissist': Valerie Bertinelli Shares Cryptic Quotes Days After Divorce Settlement

Cryptic quotes!Though Valerie Bertinelli’s bitter divorce from estranged husband Tom Vitale was settled earlier this week after months of arguments, It seems the star had quite a bit on her mind, hitting social media with a series of cryptic posts as her now-finalized split made headlines. On Thursday, September 29, the Hot in Cleveland alum took to her Instagram page to share a powerful quote about personal growth in the face of adversity with her more than 1.1 million followers.“First it hurts. Then it changes you,” read the text post from @blessedwomenquotes, the actress adding a heart gif for emphasis....
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
In Touch Weekly

Who Is Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown’s Ex-Husband David Jessop? Inside Her First Marriage

Who is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown’s ex-husband David Jessop? While the TLC personality is known for her plural marriage to husband Kody Brown and sister wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown — Christine Brown left the family patriarch in November 2021 — she was previously married to Jessop from 1999 to 2007. Though she has rarely spoken about her past marriage, fans are still curious to learn about her life before she met Kody.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama

Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Unleashes On Kanye: “Crazy & Lame”

Meek entered the chat with a scathing message that shook things up as he mentioned Jack Harlow, Justin LaBoy, and Vory. For the first time, we’re seeing Kanye West go toe-to-toe with his peers. The Rap icon typically has it out for brands he’s worked with or his ex-wife and former in-laws. Yet, today, we’re seeing West square off with the likes of Diddy, Boosie Badazz, and now, Meek Mill.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Pusha T Gives Fan Drug Dealing Advice After Copping Their 'First Brick'

Pusha T knows a thing or two about flipping kilograms of cocaine, so when it comes to those looking to move weight, there are few better suited to offer advice. On Sunday (October 9), Pyrex P shared some of his dope boy wisdom with a fan that purportedly purchased their “first brick.” The fan was so excited about the saran-wrapped package that they tagged the Virginia Beach native on Twitter and credited him with inspiring the investment.
HIP HOP
TODAY.com

Truely Brown learns her parents are getting a divorce in exclusive 'Sister Wives' clip

Christine Brown shared some difficult news with her youngest daughter, Truely, in the latest episode of Season 17 of "Sister Wives." This season of the TLC reality series has focused heavily on Christine and Kody Brown's breakup and her decision to move away from her plural marriage in Arizona, a topic she was discussing with her daughter Mykelti over the phone one day when Truely suddenly overhead the conversation.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hotnewhiphop.com

Wack 100 Co-Signs Charleston White’s Comments About T.I.

Wack agreed with Charleston’s allegations that T.I. is a snitch. Charleston White is a popular YouTuber who garnered popularity by speaking on entertainers in the industry. Not only has he maced Soulja Boy, but he has also spoken about King Von’s death. His most recent beef involves rapper T.I. and his son King Harris. The men have been arguing on social media ever since King allegedly threatened to harm Charleston.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Rapaport Responds To Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks In Heated Video

Michael Rapaport had some choice words for Ye. The list of people Kanye West has angered with his recent bigoted rants is long, and seems to be growing by the minute. Meek Mill called Ye’s actions “crazy and lame,” Justin Bieber has distanced himself from the rapper, and Yung Miami labeled him a “lunatic.” Disavowals continue to pour in.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West Has Movie Date with Rumored New Girlfriend

Kanye West is hitting the town again with Brazilian model Juliana Nalú -- this time catchin' a flick together ... and, no, he did not wear the "White Lives Matter" shirt. This time. Ye and Juliana hit up a movie theater Sunday night in Hollywood ... getting a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION

