KFDM-TV
Name released of man killed by officer after allegedly coming toward him with machete
LUMBERTON — Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins has identified the suspect as Johnny Devin James, 62, of Lumberton. The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lumberton in which an officer shot and killed James after he was accused of coming at the officer with a machete and refusing to put it down.
Port Arthur News
Man indicted on intoxication manslaughter after wreck that killed local deputy on lawnmower
A Beaumont man who allegedly killed a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy while he was cutting his grass was indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County grand jury. Michael David Miller, 38, was charged with intoxication manslaughter on July 9 immediately following the deputy’s death. According to court documents, at...
Port Arthur News
Charge lowered against Port Arthur woman accused in fatal stabbing
A Port Arthur woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the January killing of her on-again, off-again boyfriend. Phyllis Gipson, 62, is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the Jan. 12 stabbing death of Lawrence Ozane, 53, according to Port Arthur police. Bond is set at $200,000, according to information...
KPLC TV
2 juveniles arrested after police chase on I-10
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two juveniles were arrested following a police chase on I-10 from Vinton to Lake Charles, authorities say. The eastbound congestion from the chase began around the time I-10 west was opening up in Lake Charles after being closed for most of the afternoon due to a four-vehicle accident.
Texas officer shoots, kills machete-wielding man, police say
LUMBERTON, Texas — A Texas police officer fatally shot a 62-year-old man who threatened him with a machete, authorities said. According to KBMT and KFDM, the incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Church Loop in Lumberton. After receiving a call to help medical personnel, a Lumberton police officer arrived at the scene and encountered a man armed with a machete, authorities said.
Port Arthur News
Indictment: Man who stole tip jar arrested after running from police
A 35-year-old transient who reportedly stole a tip jar from a Beaumont business in June was indicted last week for allegedly running from responding officers after the crime. Police were called June 21 to Hartz Chicken on 11th Street in reference to the theft of a tip jar. The caller gave a physical description of the man who was located moments later walking south on 11th Street a few blocks away from Hartz, according to court documents.
Trial begins for Beaumont suspect charged with murder in 2019 death of Port Arthur man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 24-year-old Beaumont man is now on trial after a 2019 shooting at the Avery Trace Apartments claimed the life of a Port Arthur man. Kylan Deion Bazile is charged with murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old DeShandric Clayton. Clayton was pronounced dead at a hospital after an October 2019 shooting.
Port Arthur News
Police identify man found dead in burned house, call it a homicide
A Beaumont man has been identified as the deceased person found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue following a house fire. Jason West, 41, has been positively identified as the man found during the arson investigation Oct. 7 in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue. West’s death has been...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur man, 63, reportedly flees from police following crash
A Port Arthur man reportedly fleeing from an automobile crash in which he was at fault was indicted for leading police on a chase. Jesus Colin, 63, is accused of running several red lights with two police units following him with their lights activated. Port Arthur police were called Aug....
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: DPS releases name of hit and run auto-pedestrian fatality victim
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says Rafael Antonio Simpson Lacayo, 60, of Port Arthur, was struck and killed by a driver who left the scene of the auto-pedestrian fatality late Sunday night. The DPS preliminary investigation indicates that at about 11 p.m. Sunday, October 9,...
Port Arthur News
Police looking for person of interest linked to home arson where victim found deceased inside
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department investigators are looking for a person of interest. Detectives need to speak with Channin Keon Ardoin, a 39-year-old Beaumont man. Investigators believe Ardoin has information about a structure fire that occurred Friday. At 9:32 a.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue...
Port Arthur News
Department of Public Safety identifies Port Arthur man killed after vehicle struck him, drove off
Authorities have identified the Port Arthur man killed Sunday in an auto-pedestrian collision. The victim is identified as 60-year-old Rafael Antonio Simpson Lacayo of Port Arthur. This investigation remains ongoing, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Anyone with information relating to the vehicle or driver involved is asked...
Port Arthur News
Drug charges, arson lowlight recent Jefferson County indictments
Possession of methamphetamines, mushrooms and cocaine and evading arrest were some of the charges that area people were indicted for last week. Adriel Tramaine Adams, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, psilocin, for an incident that occurred April 13. Kayla Marie Bodine, 26, of Beaumont...
Beaumont man charged after drugs, over $13K in cash seized during traffic stop
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont resident has been charged after a police uncovered drugs and a large amount of money during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, October 4 at around 3:13 a.m., a Beaumont Police Department patrol officer made a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue.
Port Arthur News
DOCUMENTS: Man sent text threatening to burn woman’s house down before it was found in flames
A 39-year-old Jefferson County man who reportedly told his estranged wife he would burn their house down has been indicted on a felony count of arson by a Jefferson County grand jury. According to court documents, Jacob Owen Graves sent texts and calls to his estranged wife threatening to burn...
Port Arthur News
Man walking down center of Twin City Highway struck and killed. Police looking for driver.
Police are searching for a vehicle after authorities said the driver drove off late Sunday night after striking a pedestrian. The vehicle is believed to be blue and have damage to its front right. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said they are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred...
Port Arthur News
Document: Man forged Justice of the Peace signature on fake restraining order against woman
A Beaumont man is facing state jail felony charges after he allegedly forged the signature of a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace on a fake temporary restraining order and cease and desist notice. Isiah Dishawn Hebert Tyson, 26, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury Wednesday on a...
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: DPS says nine children in SUV that crashed on I-10, killing 11-year-old boy
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
KFDM-TV
BPD investigating auto-pedestrian crash on College near I-10
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash in the 4500 block of College Street near O'Reilly Auto Parts. Police say it's a possible fatality. The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A KFDM/Fox 4 photojournalist saw a bicycle lying in the road near a pickup...
