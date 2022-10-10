Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
okcfox.com
National Farmers Day
It's National Farmers Day and we are so appreciative of all the farmers but especially our farmers in Oklahoma. We're taking a look at some top farm-to-table restaurants to not only get some great food but also support our local farmers.
okcfox.com
How Limeades for Learning is Making a Difference for Teachers
Many Oklahoma teachers say it's a challenge getting kids to reach certain milestones, especially after coming out of a global pandemic. Some organizations are stepping up to help teachers fill in the gaps by providing support which is what Sonic's "Limeades for Learning" is all about. Reporter Jason White has more.
OU College Of Dentistry Offers Free Care To Oklahoma Veterans
The University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, Oklahoma Dental Association, Oklahoma Dental Foundation and Henry Schein Dental will host the third annual Veteran’s Day Dental Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 12. The coordinated one-day event improves access to care and provides professional dental services at no cost to Oklahoma veterans....
okcfox.com
Malcolm visits Halloween Warehouse OKC
Malcolm Tubbs visits Halloween Warehouse OKC in northeast Oklahoma City. For more information on the warehouse call (405) 424-3238 or click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma class reintegrates by gender amid investigation of teacher's use of slur
TALIHINA, Okla. — An Oklahoma 5th-grade class is being reintegrated after being separated by gender. This comes about a month after an investigation was launched into the teacher's use of an anti-gay slur on a student. In September, Talihina parents Jonathon and Amber Stepp said a 5th-grade teacher encouraged...
Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country
State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
okcfox.com
Petra's Massage Therapy- HIFU
It's big in Hollywood the HIFU treatment and now it's right here in OKC. Call Petra's Massage Therapy and Weight Loss Clinic at 405-205-4876. They are located at 7200 North May. Find them online at PetrasMassage.com or on Facebook @Petra's Massage Therapy. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETRA'S MASSAGE THERAPY...
Dog who was abandoned in OKC becomes Internet sensation
An Oklahoma City dog who was left abandoned is now winning hearts across the nation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turkey shortage causes hefty prices for Oklahoma families ahead of holidays
With Thanksgiving around the corner, you might encounter an unexpected hiccup at the grocery store.
Report: Oklahomans pay the highest for homeowner insurance
TULSA, Okla. — Jennifer Kelley and her husband Christopher built their home in Bixby in 2020. She was surprised last month when here homeowner’s insurance renewed with a 40 percent increase. “I thought our insurance would be inexpensive because it was a new home. It’s all brick but that wasn’t the case. It was more,” Kelley said, “And two years later, our insurance is increasing by $700, which we never had any claims and we have excellent credit.” Claims and credit history can affect the cost of homeowner’s insurance. But, not in the Kelley’s case.
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
okcfox.com
Morning Milestones: Cathy Brown-wade
We're celebrating a brave cancer survival today, Cathy Brown-wade. All of us on Living Oklahoma wish you the best, congratulations Cathy. Share your Milestones, just send it to our email at LivingOk@okcfox.com and make sure to put Morning Milestones in the subject line.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
Study finds that Oklahoma City is the 2nd best large metro to find a starter home
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study from Construction Coverage finds that Oklahoma City is one of the best cities in the country to find a starter home in 2022. Construction Coverage looked at large metro areas in the United States and ranked Oklahoma City second best for starter homes. Only Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was ranked higher.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay
Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
Oklahoma Issues Bird Flu Warning For Poultry Farms
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has an "urgent" warning for poultry owners. Officials are encouraging people to keep their facilities clean to protect their flock from the bird flu. Health officials said the disease was recently detected in wild fowl here in Oklahoma, as well as in...
okcfox.com
The five largest tribes in Oklahoma endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma gubernatorial hopeful Joy Hofmeister received an endorsement from the five largest tribes in Oklahoma on Tuesday. The Five Tribes represent a total of more than 800,000 citizens of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations living around the country. “As a gubernatorial candidate,...
Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home
With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
okcfox.com
Addicted Oklahoma: Drug disposal boxes work to save lives
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A staggering number of Americans die each day from overdoses. For many people, addiction starts with unwanted and unsecured prescription drugs in the home. "Don't leave them in an unlocked medicine cabinet, sitting on a nightstand, or in a nightstand drawer, where kids can get...
State Chamber of Oklahoma rates OK a bottom ten state for health care
A new scorecard from the State Chamber of Oklahoma shows the state is in the bottom ten nationwide for health care.
fox7austin.com
Dallas serial wallet thief back in jail, facing a series of new charges
DALLAS - A Dallas woman who stole people's wallets from salons, offices, shops and more is back in the Dallas County Jail on new charges out of Austin and Oklahoma City. Royse Session, 27, was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Oct. 7 for violating parole. She wasn’t allowed to leave the state.
Comments / 0