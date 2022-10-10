ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

National Farmers Day

It's National Farmers Day and we are so appreciative of all the farmers but especially our farmers in Oklahoma. We're taking a look at some top farm-to-table restaurants to not only get some great food but also support our local farmers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

How Limeades for Learning is Making a Difference for Teachers

Many Oklahoma teachers say it's a challenge getting kids to reach certain milestones, especially after coming out of a global pandemic. Some organizations are stepping up to help teachers fill in the gaps by providing support which is what Sonic's "Limeades for Learning" is all about. Reporter Jason White has more.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country

State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Petra's Massage Therapy- HIFU

It's big in Hollywood the HIFU treatment and now it's right here in OKC. Call Petra's Massage Therapy and Weight Loss Clinic at 405-205-4876. They are located at 7200 North May. Find them online at PetrasMassage.com or on Facebook @Petra's Massage Therapy. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETRA'S MASSAGE THERAPY...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Report: Oklahomans pay the highest for homeowner insurance

TULSA, Okla. — Jennifer Kelley and her husband Christopher built their home in Bixby in 2020. She was surprised last month when here homeowner’s insurance renewed with a 40 percent increase. “I thought our insurance would be inexpensive because it was a new home. It’s all brick but that wasn’t the case. It was more,” Kelley said, “And two years later, our insurance is increasing by $700, which we never had any claims and we have excellent credit.” Claims and credit history can affect the cost of homeowner’s insurance. But, not in the Kelley’s case.
BIXBY, OK
okcfox.com

Morning Milestones: Cathy Brown-wade

We're celebrating a brave cancer survival today, Cathy Brown-wade. All of us on Living Oklahoma wish you the best, congratulations Cathy. Share your Milestones, just send it to our email at LivingOk@okcfox.com and make sure to put Morning Milestones in the subject line.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay

Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

The five largest tribes in Oklahoma endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma gubernatorial hopeful Joy Hofmeister received an endorsement from the five largest tribes in Oklahoma on Tuesday. The Five Tribes represent a total of more than 800,000 citizens of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations living around the country. “As a gubernatorial candidate,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home

With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Addicted Oklahoma: Drug disposal boxes work to save lives

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A staggering number of Americans die each day from overdoses. For many people, addiction starts with unwanted and unsecured prescription drugs in the home. "Don't leave them in an unlocked medicine cabinet, sitting on a nightstand, or in a nightstand drawer, where kids can get...
OKLAHOMA STATE

