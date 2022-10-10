Read full article on original website
MICHELE TOSKE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Michele Toske for the Sunshine Award. Michele (aka Mickey) is the best and we have been friends for 57 years. She has helped me with many cancer checks, scopes, etc. She is a bubbly, fun-loving gal that has helped me unconditionally and helped me get through a rough patch in my life. Michele definitely deserves a Sunshine Award.
OLIVIA NELSON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Olivia Nelson the Sunshine Award. Olivia is a literal ray of Sunshine. She brings her A-game to teaching high school every day. She always has time to listen to her colleagues and is great for a laugh. Olivia is also a fantastic graphic designer. I recently had to have an unexpected surgery and not only did she help keep my classroom running, she also brought me noodle soup and cake.
KAREN STUTTGEN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like Karen Stuttgen to have a Sunshine Award. Mrs. S is a very nice person. She teaches Math in the Altoona School District. She goes above and beyond to make it easy and fun to learn. She focuses not only on the mathematical side of school but she also focuses on the emotional state of the student too. For an example, if she sees a student that is sad, mad, or in another emotional state, she will ask to talk or ask if the student is alright. If they are not, then they may leave the room all together or ask to meet after class. Most students will willingly talk to her because they know that she is a good listener and an overall good person.
STEPHANIE & BRADLEY COUTTS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Stephanie and Bradley Coutts for the Sunshine Award. Stephanie and her husband have an autistic son, Bradley. During the hectic chaos of our lives that was the pandemic, Stephanie began a wonderful mission that provided educational and emotional benefits for her son, through baking. As a result, Stephanie created Happy Cookie Day to share Bradley’s joy and love of baking with his community. As the past year has flown by, Stephanie and Bradley have brought thousands of smiles, much love, and joy into the homes of many. This community is beyond fortunate for the numerous blessings Stephanie and Bradley have bestowed upon us.
Sherman Elementary School hosts 2nd annual “Socktober” clothing drive
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at an Eau Claire elementary school are holding a clothing drive through the month of October. As part of its 2nd annual “Socktober” Sherman Elementary is accepting sock donations for students in need and community members experiencing homelessness who could use a couple of extra pairs ahead of winter.
WAGNER TAILS: Jeffy and Will Sniff
MONROE AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Whether you’re outside doing yard work or relaxing on the couch, Jeffy just wants to spend time with you. Originally from Texas, Jeffy is living in a foster home in Tomah and is available for adoption through Last Paw Rescue. He’s 13 years old, but age is just a number. Jeffy’s foster mom says he’s healthy and active.
Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin and the Involvement Center at UW-Stout joined forces Monday to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The event began with a discussion by Wanda McFaggen, the Director of Tribal Historic Preservation on the importance of remembering history and keeping what remains of Indigenous cultures. The St. Croix Dance Troupe also gave an exhibition of a range of traditional dances and songs.
Menomonie Market Food Co-op Ground Breaking
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Ground Breaking ceremony took place in Eau Claire Wednesday for the new location of an expanded Menomonie Market Food Co-op store. The Market will be located on the property known as “Block 7″ near the intersection of North Barstow and Galloway Streets in downtown Eau Claire.
A chance to meet the Chippewa Valley sheriff candidates
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time in decades voters in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties will elect a new sheriff. Monday night community members had the chance to learn more about the candidates during a forum. Eau Claire County Sheriff Candidates, Dave Riewestahl and Don Henning, and Chippewa County Sheriff Candidates, Chris Kowalczyk and Travis Hakes took part in the forum at the Community Table in Eau Claire.
Costco proposing to open in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Costco is proposing to open in Eau Claire. According to the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda, the proposed site plan is located between US Highway 53 and Black Avenue. The City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda says the development proposes to include a...
SportScene 13 for Monday, October 10th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep volleyball action as Eau Claire North hosts Eau Claire Regis. On the course, Belle Kongshaug of Colfax/Elk Mound leads after day one of the WIAA State golf tournament. Plus, boys soccer action as Eau Claire North plays host to Arcadia.
Over the counter hearing aids available soon
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Next week U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved hearing aids will be available to purchase over the counter at any pharmacy. Doctors say when people find out they have hearing loss, they often won’t go to a doctor for five to seven years to get an evaluation. Some people are also not able to go to a doctor for a hearing evaluation.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 11th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pair of western-Wisconsinites duke it out for the Division-II prep girls golf state title. Also, Hudson faces Memorial for the Big Rivers Conference-title in prep boys’ soccer. Plus, North takes on River Falls, and Regis hosts Altoona in prep boys’ soccer. In...
A Look Inside: Celebrating 50 years of Title IX
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The definition of Title IX, legislation that is now celebrating 50 years states, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.
Marshfield Clinic Health System and Minnesota-based Essentia Health announced talks of merging
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two major health systems announced they are in talks of a merger Wednesday afternoon. Marshfield Clinic Health System and Minnesota-based Essentia Health say the move could expand health care access for their patients. Interim Dean of the Nursing and Health Sciences School at the University...
Rice Lake Area School District approves change to transgender student policy
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -One area school district is making a change to its policy related to transgender students. Monday night the Rice Lake Area School District’s Board of Education voted in favor of parental notification. Policy 411 Rule 2 outlines the Rice Lake Area School District’s protocol for...
2 people hurt in UTV crash Sunday in Prairie Farm
PRAIRIE FARM, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a UTV crash in Prairie Farm Sunday evening. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 35-year-old Daniel Anson and 61-year-old Gerry Beach, both of Prairie Farm, were flown to the hospital after being hurt in the crash, which was reported to deputies by a 911 call at 6:02 p.m. Sunday.
Fire damages Alma Hotel Tuesday afternoon
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire damaged the Alma Hotel on Tuesday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, the fire was reported to first responders at 1:20 p.m. In a release, the Sheriff’s Department said that the first call to come in reported black smoke coming out of the hotel, which is located on North Main Street in Alma. Emergency crews found the fire in the wall of the kitchen behind the stove and extinguish it. The fire was contained to the first floor of the hotel.
1 hurt after single-motorcycle crash in Pierce County
SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a single-motorcycle crash in Pierce County Saturday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, around 2:43 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-motorcycle crash on County Road B near 770th Avenue Spring Valley, WI in Spring Lake Township.
Attorney General candidate in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney held a Press Conference Monday calling for a response from current Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. Toney was joined by several western Wisconsin law enforcement officials, including the sheriffs for Dunn, Pepin, St. Croix and Polk counties. Toney says...
