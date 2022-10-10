Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Jeffy and Will Sniff
MONROE AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Whether you’re outside doing yard work or relaxing on the couch, Jeffy just wants to spend time with you. Originally from Texas, Jeffy is living in a foster home in Tomah and is available for adoption through Last Paw Rescue. He’s 13 years old, but age is just a number. Jeffy’s foster mom says he’s healthy and active.
WEAU-TV 13
MICHELE TOSKE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Michele Toske for the Sunshine Award. Michele (aka Mickey) is the best and we have been friends for 57 years. She has helped me with many cancer checks, scopes, etc. She is a bubbly, fun-loving gal that has helped me unconditionally and helped me get through a rough patch in my life. Michele definitely deserves a Sunshine Award.
WEAU-TV 13
OLIVIA NELSON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Olivia Nelson the Sunshine Award. Olivia is a literal ray of Sunshine. She brings her A-game to teaching high school every day. She always has time to listen to her colleagues and is great for a laugh. Olivia is also a fantastic graphic designer. I recently had to have an unexpected surgery and not only did she help keep my classroom running, she also brought me noodle soup and cake.
WEAU-TV 13
ERIC STELTER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The office staff of Gerber Collision & Glass would like to nominate our boss, Eric Stelter, for the Sunshine Award. He is the absolute best! Eric is always happy and full of energy and brightens our days with Monday Donuts and other sweet treats. Lunch is always better with Eric around. We don’t know what we would do without him!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAU-TV 13
Heyde Center hosting Speakeasy Fundraiser
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls is hosting its annual Fundraiser, and the event is taking a step back into the roaring 20s. This year’s theme is “The Speakeasy.” The goal is to raise about $28,000. The money is intended to go toward safety equipment on the roof and other upgrades like the curtains in the theatre.
WEAU-TV 13
KAREN STUTTGEN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like Karen Stuttgen to have a Sunshine Award. Mrs. S is a very nice person. She teaches Math in the Altoona School District. She goes above and beyond to make it easy and fun to learn. She focuses not only on the mathematical side of school but she also focuses on the emotional state of the student too. For an example, if she sees a student that is sad, mad, or in another emotional state, she will ask to talk or ask if the student is alright. If they are not, then they may leave the room all together or ask to meet after class. Most students will willingly talk to her because they know that she is a good listener and an overall good person.
Spectator
Last Hurrah at The Brickhouse
Wisconsin musician, Miles Blvd, returned to his roots on Friday, Oct. 8 at The Brickhouse in Eau Claire. This performance was his only show in Eau Claire this year. Miles Blvd performed with artists TeawhYB, Skotty Benz, Noah Estraada, and westkorea. Miles Blvd said he has been rapping since he...
WEAU-TV 13
“Matilda the Musical”
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Theater Guild presents “Matilda-The Musical”, October 14-16 and October 21-23 at the Mabel Tainter Theater. Directed by Katie Shay, musical direction by Jason Collins and Nathan Jacobson. Tickets are $23 Adults and $21 Student/Senior/Military (all prices include ticketing fees) “Based on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls Middle School free food market
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A free food market is back at the Chippewa Falls Middle School. The Cardinal Market first opened last Oct. and is seeing an increase in activity for its second year. Kids can come into the Market and pick out free food if they need it. New food is stocked by eighth graders every week. Half the school gets to shop on Thursday afternoon and the other half on Friday afternoon.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman attacked, struck by arrow
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One woman is hurt after deputies say she was struck by an arrow in the town of Washington. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-1-1 call for the incident came in around 5:30 last night. The woman was treated on...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Monday, October 10th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep volleyball action as Eau Claire North hosts Eau Claire Regis. On the course, Belle Kongshaug of Colfax/Elk Mound leads after day one of the WIAA State golf tournament. Plus, boys soccer action as Eau Claire North plays host to Arcadia.
cvpost.org
There’s a new sheriff in town…
. .or at least there will be following the Nov. 8 election for both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties. Candidates for the office in both counties answered previously prepared questions at a Monday night candidate forum at the Community Table, organized by EXPO and JONAH. Some 60 people attended the event in person, along with online attendees, and both groups had an opportunity to submit questions toward the end of the forum.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAU-TV 13
Costco proposing to open in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Costco is proposing to open in Eau Claire. According to the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda, the proposed site plan is located between US Highway 53 and Black Avenue. The City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda says the development proposes to include a...
1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash
Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
WEAU-TV 13
Menomonie Market Food Co-op Ground Breaking
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Ground Breaking ceremony took place in Eau Claire Wednesday for the new location of an expanded Menomonie Market Food Co-op store. The Market will be located on the property known as “Block 7″ near the intersection of North Barstow and Galloway Streets in downtown Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
Fire damages Alma Hotel Tuesday afternoon
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire damaged the Alma Hotel on Tuesday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, the fire was reported to first responders at 1:20 p.m. In a release, the Sheriff’s Department said that the first call to come in reported black smoke coming out of the hotel, which is located on North Main Street in Alma. Emergency crews found the fire in the wall of the kitchen behind the stove and extinguish it. The fire was contained to the first floor of the hotel.
WEAU-TV 13
19th annual Women’s Business Conference in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -After a two-year hiatus, the 19th annual Women’s Business Conference returns to Eau Claire. Presented by the Western Wisconsin Women’s Business Center and Western Dairyland, the event was held Wednesday at UW-Eau Claire’s Davies Center. More than 400 women business owners and entrepreneurs...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 11th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pair of western-Wisconsinites duke it out for the Division-II prep girls golf state title. Also, Hudson faces Memorial for the Big Rivers Conference-title in prep boys’ soccer. Plus, North takes on River Falls, and Regis hosts Altoona in prep boys’ soccer. In...
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in UTV crash Sunday in Prairie Farm
PRAIRIE FARM, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a UTV crash in Prairie Farm Sunday evening. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 35-year-old Daniel Anson and 61-year-old Gerry Beach, both of Prairie Farm, were flown to the hospital after being hurt in the crash, which was reported to deputies by a 911 call at 6:02 p.m. Sunday.
WEAU-TV 13
Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin and the Involvement Center at UW-Stout joined forces Monday to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The event began with a discussion by Wanda McFaggen, the Director of Tribal Historic Preservation on the importance of remembering history and keeping what remains of Indigenous cultures. The St. Croix Dance Troupe also gave an exhibition of a range of traditional dances and songs.
Comments / 0