raccoonvalleyradio.com
Leslie “Les” Allen Butler, age 91, of Carroll, IA
Mass of the Christian Burial for Leslie “Les” Allen Butler, age 91, of Carroll, IA will be celebrated at 11 A.M. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. An honorguard will be formed at the church by Carroll area law enforcement. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll. Visitation will be held at St. Lawrence Church from 9:30 – 10:45 A.M. on Friday prior to the Mass. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll an online condolences may be left for the family in Carroll with full military honors conducted by the United States Airforce. at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Bernice Rohovit, 98, of Iowa City, IA; formerly of Jefferson, IA
Funeral services for Bernice Rohovit, 98, former Jefferson, IA resident, will be held at 10:30am Saturday October 15, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jefferson, IA. Interment will be in the Jefferson Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 5:00 – 7:00pm Friday October 14, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Marilyn Ann Stewart-Plack of Perry, IA
Memorial services are pending for Marilyn Ann Stewart-Plack, however memorials may be given to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and may be left at the Carris Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com. She is survived by her daughters Kimberlee (Daniel) Schoenthal and Sherri (Russell)...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll
Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 peacefully surrounded by her family at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. A private family graveside service for Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Maple River.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Richard Hoepker, 64, of Orient
Graveside Services for Richard Hoepker, 64, of Orient will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield, Iowa. Pastor Steven Broers will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Adel PD Seek Missing Man
(Adel, IA) — Adel Police are looking for a man missing since October 5th. Daniel Wolfe is white, six-feet tall and weighs 220 pounds. Police say he is bald, has multiple tattoos, and may be using a bicycle.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Hear Update on Nueva Vida en Greene County
Several individuals gave an update to the Greene County Board of Supervisors this week on an initiative to attract the Latino population to work and live in the county. Nueva Vida en Greene County is led by Greene County Development Corporation, along with Carlos Arguello with Latino IQ and several local employers. GCDC President Sid Jones talked about the overall goals of the program was to help fulfill the over 200 available jobs in the county, which then could spur new Latino businesses to locate within the county, and create additional housing.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie Center City Council Approved New City Employee
The Guthrie Center City Council met for a regular meeting Monday. The Council approved Tristen Lacey as a new city employee and paid the billing cost of $25,031 for the housing rehabilitation program to the Region 12 Council of Governments. They also approved a tax exemption application Curtis and Krysty Melton for 1201 Cameron Drive.
Iowa State Student Killed by Fall
(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Marvin Herman Berns, 89, of Waukee
A funeral service for Marvin Herman Berns, 89, of Waukee will begin at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church in Adel. Burial will take place following a time of fellowship after the service at the Merle Hay Cemetery in Glidden, IA beginning at 1:30 P.M. A live stream of the service will be located on the funeral home website www.caldwellparrish.com. A visitation where family will greet friends will be held Saturday beginning at 9:00A.M. at the church. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church or Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Lake City Online condolences may be left at.
Steven Lovell Obituary
Steven Albert Lovell, age 71, of Atlantic and formerly of Adair, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, IA. Arrangements are pending at this time with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home.
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Details Of Train/Tractor Collision Monday In Ralston
Authorities released more information about a train vs. tractor accident from earlier this week in Ralston. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred at approximately 1:36 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 on 1st Street. The initial report shows 80-year-old Florence Irene Free of Glidden was traveling eastbound in a 2007 AGCO RT155 tractor and pulling two loaded grain carts. Authorities say Free had partially stopped the tractor on the tracks when it was struck by a westbound Union-Pacific train engine, operated by 53-year-old Troy Holcomb of Erie, Ill. The train was estimated to be traveling around 40 mph at the time of the crash, and the force of the collision split the tractor’s front axle from the main body, which was thrown into a nearby signal bungalow. Holcomb told law enforcement the crossing bars did come down fully as the train approached, but the tractor was positioned left of the bars at the time of impact. Free was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected injuries. Damage to the tractor is estimated at $80,000, while the train engine sustained approximately $5,000 in damage. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
KCCI.com
One dead, two injured in Granger crash
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Monday morning in Granger. They say a semitruck and car crashed around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 and Broadway Street. The semi was turning onto Broadway street and failed to yield to the car...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Boone Man Died and Two Grand Junction Residents Injured in Two Vehicle Crash
A two vehicle collision Monday morning in Dallas County ends with one fatality and two others injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, the crash happened at 9:10pm at the intersection of Highway 17 and Broadway Street. A 2010 International semi-tractor trailer that was driven by 40-year-old Matthew Olszewski of Cookeville, Tennessee and was traveling north on the highway and went to turn west onto Broadway Street, but didn’t yield to a southbound 1991 Oldsmobile that was driven by 43-year-old Adam Choruzek of Grand Junction. The semi crossed the southbound lane on the highway and struck the Oldsmobile on the right side.
weareiowa.com
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw
Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
Iowa woman dies after car collides with semi-truck Sunday
One woman died Sunday afternoon after her car struck a semi-truck head-on in Exira.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Pattie Helms Goughnour, 90, of Jefferson
Funeral services for Pattie Helms Goughnour, 90, of Jefferson, will be held at 10:30am Friday October 14, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson. Interment will be in the Jefferson Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm Thursday October 13, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson. She...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
History of Perry Fire Department to be Spotlighted at Carnegie Library Museum
A program is taking place Thursday encourages Perry and surrounding residents to learn about the local fire department. Perry Library Director Mary Murphy says Assistant Fire Chief Brian Eiteman will be the presenter as part of the “A Conversation with…” program series. “If you’ve not ever been...
Dallas County Crash Claims One Life, 2 others injured
(Granger) One person died, and two others suffered injuries when a semi and a car collided at an intersection in Granger. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 and Broadway Street. Authorities say 75-year-old Larry Don Adams of Boone died in the crash. The two people hurt in the accident are 43-year-old Adam William Choruzek, and 48-year-old Kathy Lynn O’Brien, both from Grand Junction.
