Virginia State

Comments / 4

Richard McVey
1d ago

Don't wear seatbelts, do they still manufacture them? Anyway, I will not wear any restraint system in my vehicles. Never have, never will

Reply
3
Dallas Lantz
2d ago

less then 50% were not wearing their seatbelt.. so according to their own statistics its deadlier wearing a belt then it is to not wear a belt....

Reply
2
Michael Barth
2d ago

Not to criticize the law, however, should a driver not wear one (no other occupants in the car) then it's an over reach of law enforcement to instruct the person to wear one; I mean, it is up to the person to decide and accept the risks of their own being while some law that violates their own freedom of choice (using Dem logic there in other discussion arenas :P)

Reply
2
wchstv.com

Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Federal officials investigating West Virginia jail

BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report.The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility."The federal government is in the process of investigating the facility, and the integrity of that investigation is of the utmost importance to the WV Department of Homeland Security," said Morgan Switzer, deputy general counsel for the state agency said in an email to the newspaper.The jail in Beaver has been the "subject...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia voters, leaders weigh-in on Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is best known for the possibility it could lead to a repeal of the personal property tax on vehicles in the Mountain State. People refer to it as the “dreaded car tax” and everyone WOWK 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis spoke with wants it gone. […]
POLITICS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Delaware State
City
Columbia, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 again in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total dropped back below 1,000 on Tuesday after the holiday weekend. The state’s active case total stood at 833, down from 1,022 on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Health officials reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia to get over $740M from Biden Administration for roads and bridges

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that it has released $749.9 million West Virginia in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements.  The funds go directly to West Virginia, providing transportation leaders within West Virginia the […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Division of Protective Services is hiring retired officers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Protective Services is hiring, and officials say retired law enforcement officers are welcome to apply. Officials with the WV Division of Protective Services, or the Capitol Police, say they have several law enforcement and non-law enforcement positions, including for two police telecommunicators, they are looking to […]
JOBS
#W Va#Seat Belt#West Virginians#Highway Safety Program#Ghsp
WOWK 13 News

Early voting deadlines in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) — Election Day 2022 is just around the corner, and the deadline to register to vote is coming up even sooner. Ohioans’ last day to register to vote and change details, like your voting address, for the Nov. 8 general election was Tuesday, Oct. 11. Kentucky’s deadline was also Oct. 11. The voter registration […]
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia gets over $680K for 13 community projects

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State is receiving more than $680,000 for rural development projects throughout West Virginia. According to U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Shelley Moore Capito (R), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program is giving the state $680,700 for 13 projects across the state to support upgrading local infrastructure, […]
AGRICULTURE
WVNS

STUDY: 1/4 of adults in West Virginia are living with mental illness

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia has the second highest number of adults with mental illness, with 24.62%, right behind Utah. This new study done by health experts at NiceRx calculated states spending the most and least on mental health funding, those who are searching for therapists the most, and the states with the highest […]
MENTAL HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act

During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
INCOME TAX
wchstv.com

Report says West Virginia is at a high cancer risk due to gas and oil fumes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — New data released today from the US Energy Information Administration shows that gas production in the United States set a new record in 2021. At the same time, a recent report from the Clean Air Task Force (CATF), a non-profit, said West Virginians are at a high risk of cancer because of pollution associated with the oil and gas industry. The report included a map that shows more than half of West Virginia's counties exceed the Environmental Protection Agency's level of concern for cancer risks.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action

After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BOONE COUNTY, IA

