Richard McVey
1d ago
Don't wear seatbelts, do they still manufacture them? Anyway, I will not wear any restraint system in my vehicles. Never have, never will
3
Dallas Lantz
2d ago
less then 50% were not wearing their seatbelt.. so according to their own statistics its deadlier wearing a belt then it is to not wear a belt....
2
Michael Barth
2d ago
Not to criticize the law, however, should a driver not wear one (no other occupants in the car) then it's an over reach of law enforcement to instruct the person to wear one; I mean, it is up to the person to decide and accept the risks of their own being while some law that violates their own freedom of choice (using Dem logic there in other discussion arenas :P)
2
Comments / 4