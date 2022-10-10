Read full article on original website
WAGNER TAILS: Jeffy and Will Sniff
MONROE AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Whether you’re outside doing yard work or relaxing on the couch, Jeffy just wants to spend time with you. Originally from Texas, Jeffy is living in a foster home in Tomah and is available for adoption through Last Paw Rescue. He’s 13 years old, but age is just a number. Jeffy’s foster mom says he’s healthy and active.
Costco proposing to open in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Costco is proposing to open in Eau Claire. According to the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda, the proposed site plan is located between US Highway 53 and Black Avenue. The City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda says the development proposes to include a...
MICHELE TOSKE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Michele Toske for the Sunshine Award. Michele (aka Mickey) is the best and we have been friends for 57 years. She has helped me with many cancer checks, scopes, etc. She is a bubbly, fun-loving gal that has helped me unconditionally and helped me get through a rough patch in my life. Michele definitely deserves a Sunshine Award.
Menomonie Market Food Co-op Ground Breaking
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Ground Breaking ceremony took place in Eau Claire Wednesday for the new location of an expanded Menomonie Market Food Co-op store. The Market will be located on the property known as “Block 7″ near the intersection of North Barstow and Galloway Streets in downtown Eau Claire.
Renovations underway at WEAU
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Construction continues at WEAU as our building is getting some major renovations. You might notice the work as you’re driving down Hastings Way in Eau Claire. Things will look a little different around here, but our newscasts will go on as scheduled.
KAREN STUTTGEN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like Karen Stuttgen to have a Sunshine Award. Mrs. S is a very nice person. She teaches Math in the Altoona School District. She goes above and beyond to make it easy and fun to learn. She focuses not only on the mathematical side of school but she also focuses on the emotional state of the student too. For an example, if she sees a student that is sad, mad, or in another emotional state, she will ask to talk or ask if the student is alright. If they are not, then they may leave the room all together or ask to meet after class. Most students will willingly talk to her because they know that she is a good listener and an overall good person.
Chippewa Falls Middle School free food market
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A free food market is back at the Chippewa Falls Middle School. The Cardinal Market first opened last Oct. and is seeing an increase in activity for its second year. Kids can come into the Market and pick out free food if they need it. New food is stocked by eighth graders every week. Half the school gets to shop on Thursday afternoon and the other half on Friday afternoon.
OLIVIA NELSON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Olivia Nelson the Sunshine Award. Olivia is a literal ray of Sunshine. She brings her A-game to teaching high school every day. She always has time to listen to her colleagues and is great for a laugh. Olivia is also a fantastic graphic designer. I recently had to have an unexpected surgery and not only did she help keep my classroom running, she also brought me noodle soup and cake.
19th annual Women’s Business Conference in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -After a two-year hiatus, the 19th annual Women’s Business Conference returns to Eau Claire. Presented by the Western Wisconsin Women’s Business Center and Western Dairyland, the event was held Wednesday at UW-Eau Claire’s Davies Center. More than 400 women business owners and entrepreneurs...
A chance to meet the Chippewa Valley sheriff candidates
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time in decades voters in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties will elect a new sheriff. Monday night community members had the chance to learn more about the candidates during a forum. Eau Claire County Sheriff Candidates, Dave Riewestahl and Don Henning, and Chippewa County Sheriff Candidates, Chris Kowalczyk and Travis Hakes took part in the forum at the Community Table in Eau Claire.
Marshfield Clinic Health System and Minnesota-based Essentia Health announced talks of merging
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two major health systems announced they are in talks of a merger Wednesday afternoon. Marshfield Clinic Health System and Minnesota-based Essentia Health say the move could expand health care access for their patients. Interim Dean of the Nursing and Health Sciences School at the University...
Fire damages Alma Hotel Tuesday afternoon
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire damaged the Alma Hotel on Tuesday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, the fire was reported to first responders at 1:20 p.m. In a release, the Sheriff’s Department said that the first call to come in reported black smoke coming out of the hotel, which is located on North Main Street in Alma. Emergency crews found the fire in the wall of the kitchen behind the stove and extinguish it. The fire was contained to the first floor of the hotel.
Attorney General candidate in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney held a Press Conference Monday calling for a response from current Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. Toney was joined by several western Wisconsin law enforcement officials, including the sheriffs for Dunn, Pepin, St. Croix and Polk counties. Toney says...
2 people hurt in UTV crash Sunday in Prairie Farm
PRAIRIE FARM, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a UTV crash in Prairie Farm Sunday evening. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 35-year-old Daniel Anson and 61-year-old Gerry Beach, both of Prairie Farm, were flown to the hospital after being hurt in the crash, which was reported to deputies by a 911 call at 6:02 p.m. Sunday.
“Matilda the Musical”
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Theater Guild presents “Matilda-The Musical”, October 14-16 and October 21-23 at the Mabel Tainter Theater. Directed by Katie Shay, musical direction by Jason Collins and Nathan Jacobson. Tickets are $23 Adults and $21 Student/Senior/Military (all prices include ticketing fees) “Based on the...
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 11th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pair of western-Wisconsinites duke it out for the Division-II prep girls golf state title. Also, Hudson faces Memorial for the Big Rivers Conference-title in prep boys’ soccer. Plus, North takes on River Falls, and Regis hosts Altoona in prep boys’ soccer. In...
1 hurt after single-motorcycle crash in Pierce County
SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a single-motorcycle crash in Pierce County Saturday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, around 2:43 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-motorcycle crash on County Road B near 770th Avenue Spring Valley, WI in Spring Lake Township.
Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin and the Involvement Center at UW-Stout joined forces Monday to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The event began with a discussion by Wanda McFaggen, the Director of Tribal Historic Preservation on the importance of remembering history and keeping what remains of Indigenous cultures. The St. Croix Dance Troupe also gave an exhibition of a range of traditional dances and songs.
Rice Lake Area School District approves change to transgender student policy
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -One area school district is making a change to its policy related to transgender students. Monday night the Rice Lake Area School District’s Board of Education voted in favor of parental notification. Policy 411 Rule 2 outlines the Rice Lake Area School District’s protocol for...
Man dies in single-vehicle crash near Rice Lake Saturday
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 53 near Rice Lake Saturday morning. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that 79-year-old John Baier of Arkansaw died in the crash just south of Rice Lake. According to a release, deputies were notified...
