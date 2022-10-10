ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

Lions Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss

The Detroit Lions have cut a USFL star who recently made an NFL comeback. On Monday, the Lions waived wide receiver Maurice Alexander Jr. The 31-year-old returned to the NFL to play two games at a new position. Drafted as a defensive back in 2014, Alexander recorded 113 tackles over...
Detroit Sports Nation

NHL Insider discusses Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin’s next deal

The Detroit Red Wings are poised to take a major leap forward in their rebuilding process next season thanks to the multiple additions that general manager Steve Yzerman made last month, including bringing aboard the likes of Andrew Copp, David Perron, Olli Maatta, Ben Chiarot and Dominik Kubalik as well as trading for goaltender Ville Husso. They’ll be added to a group that already includes several solid players that make up Detroit’s top 6, including Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Jakub Vrana.
MLive.com

Former Tigers catcher announces retirement

DETROIT -- Veteran catcher Dustin Garneau has announced his retirement after 14 seasons of professional baseball, including parts of eight seasons in the big leagues. Garneau, 35, ended his career with the Detroit Tigers and Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens this summer. “Hanging them up,” Garneau wrote on social media. “Thank...
FanSided

The Detroit Pistons’ biggest roster weakness is obvious

The restoration of the Detroit Pistons is getting closer but there are still some major roster needs that Troy Weaver needs to address. We talk a lot about the Pistons’ lack of shooting, which has been in full display in the first two preseason games, as they have hit just 30 percent of their 3-point shots. Even after adding Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, it’s pretty clear that Detroit will need better shooting (and better shooters) if they are going to continue to shoot 45 from long range per game on average.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ramblings: Where do the Lions go from here?

The Hard Knocks honeymoon is officially over. Any semblance of hope and positivity surrounding the Detroit Lions crashed and exploded into a million little fragments on Sunday after an embarrassing Week 5 loss to New England. Coming off the Seahawks game, where the defense gave up 48 points and forced...
lastwordonsports.com

Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team in the NFC North

The Minnesota Vikings have finished the last two seasons below the .500 mark and outside of the NFL postseason. Their last playoff appearance was all the way back in 2019, and they haven’t claimed the NFC North as their own since 2017. Following Week 5 of the regular season,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

