Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Lions Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss
The Detroit Lions have cut a USFL star who recently made an NFL comeback. On Monday, the Lions waived wide receiver Maurice Alexander Jr. The 31-year-old returned to the NFL to play two games at a new position. Drafted as a defensive back in 2014, Alexander recorded 113 tackles over...
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 6 power rankings
Vikings rise, Packers fall in Week 6 power rankings
Detroit Lions: The Athletic suggests trade to help save season
What trade does The Athletic suggest the Detroit Lions make?Should the Detroit Lions trade for Brian Flores?. Things have not gone as planned for the 2022 Detroit Lions as they are off to a 1-4 start as they head into their bye week. Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell said he...
Lions coach Dan Campbell is wrong. Detroit hasn't hit rock bottom and the sky isn't falling
Dan Campbell was emotional again after a 29-0 loss to the Patriots, but the Detroit Lions' forecast isn't as dire as it seems.
NHL Insider discusses Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin’s next deal
The Detroit Red Wings are poised to take a major leap forward in their rebuilding process next season thanks to the multiple additions that general manager Steve Yzerman made last month, including bringing aboard the likes of Andrew Copp, David Perron, Olli Maatta, Ben Chiarot and Dominik Kubalik as well as trading for goaltender Ville Husso. They’ll be added to a group that already includes several solid players that make up Detroit’s top 6, including Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Jakub Vrana.
Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs odds: NFL Week 6 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule. The Bills are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Bills are...
Former Tigers catcher announces retirement
DETROIT -- Veteran catcher Dustin Garneau has announced his retirement after 14 seasons of professional baseball, including parts of eight seasons in the big leagues. Garneau, 35, ended his career with the Detroit Tigers and Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens this summer. “Hanging them up,” Garneau wrote on social media. “Thank...
The Detroit Pistons’ biggest roster weakness is obvious
The restoration of the Detroit Pistons is getting closer but there are still some major roster needs that Troy Weaver needs to address. We talk a lot about the Pistons’ lack of shooting, which has been in full display in the first two preseason games, as they have hit just 30 percent of their 3-point shots. Even after adding Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, it’s pretty clear that Detroit will need better shooting (and better shooters) if they are going to continue to shoot 45 from long range per game on average.
Derek Lalonde has a message for impatient Red Wings fans
It’s officially a new era in the Motor City, as the Detroit Red Wings have themselves their 28th head coach in franchise history in the form of Derek LalondeDerek Lalonde, who was hired by general manager Steve Yzerman earlier this offseason. A former assistant coach with the Tampa Bay...
Snap Counts: Lions-Patriots
A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the New England Patriots.
Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions for the final 12 weeks
Just prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season, I released my final Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions and I made the bold prediction that they would finish with a 10-7 overall record, which would be good enough to get them into the playoffs as a wild card team. Well,...
Detroit Lions plummet in multiple NFL Power Rankings after loss to Patriots
Where do the Detroit Lions fall in the latest NFL Power Rankings?Where do you think the Detroit Lions should rank?. Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season is a wrap and it is time to take a look at where the Detroit Lions fall in the latest NFL Power Rankings.
Ramblings: Where do the Lions go from here?
The Hard Knocks honeymoon is officially over. Any semblance of hope and positivity surrounding the Detroit Lions crashed and exploded into a million little fragments on Sunday after an embarrassing Week 5 loss to New England. Coming off the Seahawks game, where the defense gave up 48 points and forced...
Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team in the NFC North
The Minnesota Vikings have finished the last two seasons below the .500 mark and outside of the NFL postseason. Their last playoff appearance was all the way back in 2019, and they haven’t claimed the NFC North as their own since 2017. Following Week 5 of the regular season,...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 6 game?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 6...
