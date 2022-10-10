ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

New Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar location coming to Central

CENTRAL - A local favorite Baton Rouge-born restaurant is planning its next location in Central along Sullivan Road. Walk On's Bistreax and Bar has several locations in and around the capital area, with its very first restaurant on the corner of Burbank and Nicholson Drives. In the almost 20 years since the first location was established, the chain has extended along the Gulf coast and into the rest of the southeast U.S..
CENTRAL, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Gonzales, LA
Society
Ascension Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Gonzales, LA
Government
City
Gonzales, LA
County
Ascension Parish, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Society
Local
Florida Government
bossierpress.com

THE STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES THE 116TH ANNUAL STATE FAIR

The State Fair of Louisiana is making plans for the 116th State Fair which will take place Oct. 27 through November 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. The primary goal of the State Fair of Louisiana is to create an event for families to come out and have a great time in a safe and friendly environment. The Fair is typically a 14-day run being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, this year, the State Fair will open for election day, Tuesday November 8th from 12pm – 10pm with regular weekday discounts and savings. This year, fairgoers can expect over 50 state of the art carnival rides, over a dozen free shows and attractions, plenty of great fair food, and live music every night. The LRCA Finals Rodeo will also return this year along with the largest livestock show in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Louisiana

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is seafood, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that have amazing online reviews and are known for serving exquisite food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to pay them a visit.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ascension#Charity#Lamar Dixon Expo Center
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Library welcomes author Jane Goette for meet-and-greet event

Ascension Parish Library welcomes Louisiana native and author Jane Goette at 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 421 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville. Goette’s book, “A River Road,” takes readers on a journey through a young girl’s idyllic childhood in the rural South to her restless adolescence when the Civil Rights struggle becomes urgent and personal to her family.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
calcasieu.info

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says

A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders. Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy