4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com
New Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar location coming to Central
CENTRAL - A local favorite Baton Rouge-born restaurant is planning its next location in Central along Sullivan Road. Walk On's Bistreax and Bar has several locations in and around the capital area, with its very first restaurant on the corner of Burbank and Nicholson Drives. In the almost 20 years since the first location was established, the chain has extended along the Gulf coast and into the rest of the southeast U.S..
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
Job fairs for people with disabilities, outdoor enthusiasts happening Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are two job fairs scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the greater Baton Rouge area. The Louisiana Workforce Commission and Healthy Blue are hosting their disABILITY Inclusion Job Fair from 9 a.m. until noon. Organizers say the online job fair was...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Hurricane Ian hit Florida, but it will amplify Louisiana insurance crisis: Here's why
Hurricane Ian made its destructive landfall in Florida, but homeowners in Louisiana will also suffer the impact of the storm through even higher insurance costs and shrinking availability from an industry fleeing coastal regions throughout the USA. "Hurricane Ian will create further distress for the Louisiana marketplace and any other...
Fired Episcopal teacher Vincent Hoang put on leave from Woodlawn High
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board placed a Woodlawn High teacher on paid administrative leave Wednesday October 12 following a report by the 9NEWS Investigators about his allegedly troubled past at another school. The teacher, Vincent Hoang, will remain on administrative leave while the...
bossierpress.com
THE STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES THE 116TH ANNUAL STATE FAIR
The State Fair of Louisiana is making plans for the 116th State Fair which will take place Oct. 27 through November 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. The primary goal of the State Fair of Louisiana is to create an event for families to come out and have a great time in a safe and friendly environment. The Fair is typically a 14-day run being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, this year, the State Fair will open for election day, Tuesday November 8th from 12pm – 10pm with regular weekday discounts and savings. This year, fairgoers can expect over 50 state of the art carnival rides, over a dozen free shows and attractions, plenty of great fair food, and live music every night. The LRCA Finals Rodeo will also return this year along with the largest livestock show in Louisiana.
4 Great Seafood Places in Louisiana
What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is seafood, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that have amazing online reviews and are known for serving exquisite food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to pay them a visit.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
No music allowed on floats, vehicles during Gonzales Christmas parade: JFA social media post
No music will be allowed on floats or vehicles, according to a change announced for the 2022 Jambalaya Festival Association Christmas parade in Gonzales. According to a JFA Facebook post, the parades organizers reserve the right to expel anyone not abiding by the rules set by the executive committee. The...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish invites senior citizens to upcoming luncheon, dance
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Senior citizens will have the opportunity to brush off their dancing shoes and show off their best moves at an upcoming event hosted by the Ascension Parish government. Locals are invited to enjoy great food, live music, and dancing at the Friday, October 21...
theadvocate.com
CF Industries tags ExxonMobil, EnLink to ship its Donaldsonville carbon emissions to this parish
CF Industries has enlisted ExxonMobil and EnLink as partners in its $200 million carbon capture project, announcing an agreement Wednesday will move 2 million tons of carbon dioxide annually from CF Industries' Donaldsonville complex to a site in Vermilion Parish. CF Industries will handle capturing carbon dioxide at the Donaldsonville...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Library welcomes author Jane Goette for meet-and-greet event
Ascension Parish Library welcomes Louisiana native and author Jane Goette at 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 421 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville. Goette’s book, “A River Road,” takes readers on a journey through a young girl’s idyllic childhood in the rural South to her restless adolescence when the Civil Rights struggle becomes urgent and personal to her family.
Animal shelter founder, longtime advocate Holly Reynolds passes away
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society announced the passing of its founder and longtime animal advocate. According to the Baton Rouge animal shelter, Holly Reynolds died at the age of 103. The shelter said that Reynolds founded CAAWS in 1979 and offered her support throughout...
5 People Injured In A Multi-Car Crash In Livingston Parish (Livingston Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police reported a high-speed pursuit that resulted in a multi-car crash on Tuesday afternoon near the southern end of Livingston Parish. According to Justin Cox, a spokesperson for Acadian [..]
Franklin grocery store to close after nearly 6 months of business
In St. Mary Parish, a grocery store in franklin is closing down after just six months in business. The store will be closing because of a shortage of workers needed to effectively run the business.
calcasieu.info
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
wbrz.com
Committee investigating BR bus system poised to demand documents from CATS Board
BATON ROUGE - After WBRZ uncovered a string of problems at CATS, a committee investigating the Baton Rouge bus system is poised to demand that the CATS Board hand over certain records as part of the probe. The investigative committee, made up of East Baton Rouge Metro Council members, plans...
theadvocate.com
Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says
A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
Coming in hot! Fat Boy’s Pizza to open West Bank ‘express’ location
Heads up, Louisiana! Pizza chain Fat Boy's Pizza is officially coming to the West Bank, restaurant owners announced on Tuesday (Oct. 11).
Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders. Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore...
pelicanpostonline.com
P & Z to consider rezone of 826 acres owned by incoming commissioner
A. Approval or Denial of the Minutes of the September 14, 2022 Planning Commission Meeting. A. Affidavit of Mortgage Declaration Lance Ferrel Angelle – North 1/2 of Lot 6 and a portion of Lot 7 (13116 Harold Rd, Gonzales, LA) B. Affidavit of Mortgage Declaration LB & Associates, LLC...
