WAGNER TAILS: Jeffy and Will Sniff
MONROE AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Whether you’re outside doing yard work or relaxing on the couch, Jeffy just wants to spend time with you. Originally from Texas, Jeffy is living in a foster home in Tomah and is available for adoption through Last Paw Rescue. He’s 13 years old, but age is just a number. Jeffy’s foster mom says he’s healthy and active.
STEPHANIE & BRADLEY COUTTS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Stephanie and Bradley Coutts for the Sunshine Award. Stephanie and her husband have an autistic son, Bradley. During the hectic chaos of our lives that was the pandemic, Stephanie began a wonderful mission that provided educational and emotional benefits for her son, through baking. As a result, Stephanie created Happy Cookie Day to share Bradley’s joy and love of baking with his community. As the past year has flown by, Stephanie and Bradley have brought thousands of smiles, much love, and joy into the homes of many. This community is beyond fortunate for the numerous blessings Stephanie and Bradley have bestowed upon us.
MICHELE TOSKE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Michele Toske for the Sunshine Award. Michele (aka Mickey) is the best and we have been friends for 57 years. She has helped me with many cancer checks, scopes, etc. She is a bubbly, fun-loving gal that has helped me unconditionally and helped me get through a rough patch in my life. Michele definitely deserves a Sunshine Award.
KAREN STUTTGEN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like Karen Stuttgen to have a Sunshine Award. Mrs. S is a very nice person. She teaches Math in the Altoona School District. She goes above and beyond to make it easy and fun to learn. She focuses not only on the mathematical side of school but she also focuses on the emotional state of the student too. For an example, if she sees a student that is sad, mad, or in another emotional state, she will ask to talk or ask if the student is alright. If they are not, then they may leave the room all together or ask to meet after class. Most students will willingly talk to her because they know that she is a good listener and an overall good person.
Heyde Center hosting Speakeasy Fundraiser
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls is hosting its annual Fundraiser, and the event is taking a step back into the roaring 20s. This year’s theme is “The Speakeasy.” The goal is to raise about $28,000. The money is intended to go toward safety equipment on the roof and other upgrades like the curtains in the theatre.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 11th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pair of western-Wisconsinites duke it out for the Division-II prep girls golf state title. Also, Hudson faces Memorial for the Big Rivers Conference-title in prep boys’ soccer. Plus, North takes on River Falls, and Regis hosts Altoona in prep boys’ soccer. In...
SportScene 13 for Monday, October 10th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep volleyball action as Eau Claire North hosts Eau Claire Regis. On the course, Belle Kongshaug of Colfax/Elk Mound leads after day one of the WIAA State golf tournament. Plus, boys soccer action as Eau Claire North plays host to Arcadia.
A chance to meet the Chippewa Valley sheriff candidates
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time in decades voters in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties will elect a new sheriff. Monday night community members had the chance to learn more about the candidates during a forum. Eau Claire County Sheriff Candidates, Dave Riewestahl and Don Henning, and Chippewa County Sheriff Candidates, Chris Kowalczyk and Travis Hakes took part in the forum at the Community Table in Eau Claire.
Menomonie Market Food Co-op Ground Breaking
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Ground Breaking ceremony took place in Eau Claire Wednesday for the new location of an expanded Menomonie Market Food Co-op store. The Market will be located on the property known as “Block 7″ near the intersection of North Barstow and Galloway Streets in downtown Eau Claire.
A Look Inside: Impact of Title IX at UWEC 50 years later
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the NCAA celebrates a half-century of Title IX in 2022, it’s an opportunity to look back at some of the progress that has been made to create a more even playing field for men’s and women’s athletics. The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire offers 25 varsity sports to more than 800 student-athletes.
Costco proposing to open in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Costco is proposing to open in Eau Claire. According to the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda, the proposed site plan is located between US Highway 53 and Black Avenue. The City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda says the development proposes to include a...
Marshfield Clinic Health System and Minnesota-based Essentia Health announced talks of merging
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two major health systems announced they are in talks of a merger Wednesday afternoon. Marshfield Clinic Health System and Minnesota-based Essentia Health say the move could expand health care access for their patients. Interim Dean of the Nursing and Health Sciences School at the University...
Rice Lake Area School District approves change to transgender student policy
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -One area school district is making a change to its policy related to transgender students. Monday night the Rice Lake Area School District’s Board of Education voted in favor of parental notification. Policy 411 Rule 2 outlines the Rice Lake Area School District’s protocol for...
Fire damages Alma Hotel Tuesday afternoon
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire damaged the Alma Hotel on Tuesday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, the fire was reported to first responders at 1:20 p.m. In a release, the Sheriff’s Department said that the first call to come in reported black smoke coming out of the hotel, which is located on North Main Street in Alma. Emergency crews found the fire in the wall of the kitchen behind the stove and extinguish it. The fire was contained to the first floor of the hotel.
Attorney General candidate in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney held a Press Conference Monday calling for a response from current Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. Toney was joined by several western Wisconsin law enforcement officials, including the sheriffs for Dunn, Pepin, St. Croix and Polk counties. Toney says...
1 hurt after single-motorcycle crash in Pierce County
SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a single-motorcycle crash in Pierce County Saturday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, around 2:43 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-motorcycle crash on County Road B near 770th Avenue Spring Valley, WI in Spring Lake Township.
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this weekend
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in western Wisconsin this weekend. According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted in Eau Claire County Oct. 15 and 16. The State Patrol will be focusing...
Man dies in single-vehicle crash near Rice Lake Saturday
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 53 near Rice Lake Saturday morning. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that 79-year-old John Baier of Arkansaw died in the crash just south of Rice Lake. According to a release, deputies were notified...
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman who lost house in a fire
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak to a woman who lost her house in a fire. According to a social post via the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, they are looking to speak to Ginger Bryant and check her welfare. The home that she owns on Ranch Road burnt down Saturday morning and the Sheriff’s Office has not been able to find her.
