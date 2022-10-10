ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

guest
3d ago

This makes every hardworking legal citizen of this country sick!!!clearly designed to give these illegals3250.00 a month and a full ride!!I will remember this on Election Day and for whatever race is happening I’m going straight red baby!!!!!!!!

r n b playlist Easton
3d ago

This is theirAgenda, to get everyone dependent on the government. The New world order is coming soon and if you think Covid was about lies, murdering, deceit, money and greed , and control, you haven't seen anything yet. They're putting us into recession for a reason. the rich elite and the government is out to destroy this country

Bob
3d ago

I saw some of the immigrants Abbot sent to Chicago the other day. They were being recruited at a big job site by the unions probably for simple tasks and for future votes and who knows what else. Corruption 101 .

Jake Wells

Get a $500 stimulus each month in new program

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in Cook county, you'll want to know all about a new program that gives $500 each month to thousands of Cook County residents. This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which was put in place by President Biden. This new program is called Promise Pilot and will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 qualifying residents for two years. (Source)
