brproud.com
EBRSO responds to report of shots fired on Skysail Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Deputies responded to Skysail Ave. at Mariner Dr. and determined that no was one hurt. Shell casings were seen on the ground at the...
WAFB.com
Victim identified in deadly Donaldsonville shooting, suspect arrested
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run Fired Episcopal teacher Vincent Hoang put on leave from Woodlawn High. Baker police seek person’s identity during attempted burglary investigation. Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines. Forty years ago, you would have had about...
wbrz.com
Suspect released from hospital, booked after being shot by officers at Highland Road apartment building
BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot by police after he reportedly fired a gun at officers was released from the hospital and taken to jail Wednesday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. Saturday at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road, just off Lee Drive. Officers were responding to a call concerning a person in emotional distress when they heard gunshots coming from a nearby building.
theadvocate.com
Five, including two juveniles, nabbed in armed robbery of Cane Row truck stop casino
Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested three adult teens and two juvenile teens in connection with the armed robbery of a truck stop casino, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. The accused robbers, four of whom are from Jefferson Parish's west bank, went after the Cane Row truck stop on La....
Baton Rouge man charged with lighting car on fire after failing to burglarize it
A foiled alleged car theft attempt led to firefighters being called to an East Baton Rouge apartment complex to help extinguish an automobile engulfed in flames.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives search for suspect linked to Tuesday afternoon shooting at Nicholson Drive apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of 2 p.m., Tuesday (October 11) detectives in Baton Rouge are on the hunt for a suspect linked to a shooting that occurred at a Nicholson Drive apartment complex earlier in the afternoon. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it...
theadvocate.com
Deputies searching for suspect after 1 injured in domestic shooting: East Baton Rouge Sheriff
Deputies are searching for a person they say seriously injured someone else in a shooting that stemmed from a "domestic incident" at an apartment complex on Nicholson Drive Tuesday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting...
Baker police locate person of interest related to burglary investigation
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department has located a person of interest related to an attempted burglary of a firing range in Baker on Wednesday, October 12. According to Baker police, the person was wanted for unauthorized entry of a business, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass.
theadvocate.com
Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says
A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
wbrz.com
Two people with gunshot wounds found along I-10 near Dalrymple Drive
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found shot along I-10 near Dalrymple Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victims were found in a car on the side of eastbound I-10 with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said both victims were rushed to the...
kadn.com
Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects
Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects. An update to a story we brought you exclusively on News15 - the Opelousas Police Department is celebrating a big “win” after confiscating multiple firearms that could be linked to past shootings. News15’s Gabrielle Riles rode along with police...
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The attorney for Andrew Brister, the Louisiana Tech student who hit and killed a man on Ben Hur Road last Saturday, said his client did not realize he was the person responsible until the following morning. Attorney John McLindon says he notified authorities “within hours”...
theadvocate.com
Man accused in Donaldsonville shooting believed person he knew was intruder, deputies say
A Donaldsonville man shot and killed another person on Monday night, mistakenly believing he was an intruder into a home, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said. Perry Smith Jr., 33, actually knew the man, Trevon Henderson, 21, who entered the home on Lessard Street, deputies said in a statement. Henderson was...
brproud.com
Shooting suspect arrested at storage facility after EBRSO deputy finds marijuana and guns
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 9, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was at a local storage facility. Otter Self Storage had seen “several recent overnight burglaries,” according to the affidavit. While there, the deputy saw a man walking around...
theadvocate.com
Man dead after weekend shooting on Interstate 12 between Airline and Drusilla, police say
A man has died days after he was injured in a shooting on Interstate 12, Baton Rouge police said. Toby Taylor, 28, died two days after he and a 25-year-old man were struck by gunfire early Saturday while traveling in a vehicle on I-12 westbound between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane.
theadvocate.com
Two years after Moore Park shooting that left two dead, charges dropped: ADA explains 'hard decision'
Charges have been dropped against two defendants in a 2020 double homicide at Moore Park after the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office determined the shooting qualified as a justified homicide for self-defense. The shooting happened during an after-hours party attended by hundreds following a University of Louisiana at Lafayette...
5 People Injured In A Multi-Car Crash In Livingston Parish (Livingston Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police reported a high-speed pursuit that resulted in a multi-car crash on Tuesday afternoon near the southern end of Livingston Parish. According to Justin Cox, a spokesperson for Acadian [..]
WAFB.com
APSO investigating deadly shooting in Donaldsonville
The public meeting is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at South Walker Elementary School. It’s a day of fellowship, resources, food, door prizes and more.
theadvocate.com
State police investigate multi-car crash that injured 5 in remote part of Livingston Parish
Louisiana State Police are investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in a destructive multi-car crash near the southern end of Livingston Parish on Tuesday afternoon, the authorities said. Five people were injured in the wreck, drawing a response of at least three ground ambulances and two helicopters to evacuate patients...
brproud.com
Four arrested after seizure of marijuana, Xanax, handgun and more during traffic stop in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A little before 9 p.m., on Monday, October 10, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Malibu. Speeding was the reason for the stop in the 6000 block of Prescott Rd. Two deputies then exited...
