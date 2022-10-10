ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Abington Township, PA

Car going 100 mph on I-81 leads to drug arrest, police say

By Vivian Muniz
 2 days ago

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two people have been arrested after speeding on I-81 while possessing drugs.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 3 around 12:40 a.m. troopers pulled over a car speeding at 100 mph in a 55 mph zone north on Interstate 81.

Teen arrested after chase with PSP, four wanted

PSP stated they found Shandler Clerge, 21, and Leroy Harris, 20, both from Brooklyn, to be in possession of marijuana and other related drug paraphernalia.

Clerge has been charged with exceeding 55 mph, driving while suspended license, marijuana possession, and other related charges.

Harris has been charged with marijuana possession and other related charges.

Comments / 4

Meh!!!
2d ago

They're both from NYC. Where is legal to have those levels of weed on you. speeding ? foolish. but the smoking part, that is extra.

Reply
3
 

WBRE

WBRE

