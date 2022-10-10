OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new building project was just approved Tuesday and it aims to breathe new life into a largely forgotten area just west of Scissortail Park. "We're going to see apartments and office buildings restaurants, hopefully some retail lots of different places for people to live and work and play we hope," said Cathy O'Connor, founder of COalign Group.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO