okcfox.com
100-year-old time capsule removed from temple in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A 100-year-old time capsule was pulled out of the India Temple Shrine Building in downtown Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The capsule was buried when the building was first being built in the early 1920's. It was originally a Masonic lodge for Freemasons in the city. The...
okcfox.com
PHOTOS: New apartments and restaurants coming to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new building project was just approved Tuesday and it aims to breathe new life into a largely forgotten area just west of Scissortail Park. "We're going to see apartments and office buildings restaurants, hopefully some retail lots of different places for people to live and work and play we hope," said Cathy O'Connor, founder of COalign Group.
okcfox.com
Malcolm visits Halloween Warehouse OKC
Malcolm Tubbs visits Halloween Warehouse OKC in northeast Oklahoma City. For more information on the warehouse call (405) 424-3238 or click here.
okcfox.com
Edmond residents upset after city council cuts number of bus trips to OKC
EDMOND (KOKH) — Oklahomans are upset after the Edmond City Council voted to cut back one of its free-to-ride commuter buses that runs from Edmond to Downtown Oklahoma City. Residents and bus riders told Fox 25 they are not happy with the council's decision to reduce the number of trips the 100X line bus takes daily.
okcfox.com
Community members honored at Edmond Hall of Fame
EDMOND (KOKH) - Edmond Public Schools is honoring community members who have given back to the district. The Edmond Public Schools Foundation held its Hall of Fame event on Tuesday night. The Hall of Fame featured a sunset picnic, entertainment, and a silent auction raising money for the foundation. Their...
okcfox.com
OHP responding to box truck crash in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Officials are responding to a multi-car crash that left one man injured in southeast Oklahoma City. Reports say the crash occurred on I-40 near the Kickapoo Turnpike. Officers say a box truck crashed into a previously crashed sedan and rolled down a hill. The driver of...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
okcfox.com
New twice-a-day bus service coming to Edmond-OKC following council vote
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The City of Edmond has voted to fund a temporary solution to allow a twice-a-day bus route from Edmond to Oklahoma City. The Council says they will search for $50,000 to fund the new service. Edmond will also add routes 5 and 6 starting in January.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City ordinance aims to strengthen enforcement of street takeovers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new municipal ordinance goes into effect this month that aims to strengthen enforcement of street takeovers. Oklahoma City police said street takeover participants shut down roads and then perform illegal activities. The updated ordinance allows vehicles found to be in violation to be impounded...
okcfox.com
OKCPD investigating deadly shooting at Plaza Inn in SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred earlier on Monday morning. OKCPD was called out to Plaza Inn at the I-35 access road near SE 29th around 9:30 a.m. after people reported hearing gunshots. Upon arrival to Plaza Inn, police...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County deputy arrested following investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office now faces charges following an investigation on Wednesday. Officials say Anthony Jackson was suspended from duty on Tuesday and later arrested on Wednesday on charges of Domestic Abuse, Kidnapping, and Strangulation. Jackson had been with the Oklahoma County...
okcfox.com
Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle belonging to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin, according to investigators. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
okcfox.com
Ex-payroll administrator at Del City church pleads guilty to wire fraud, false tax return
DEL CITY (KOKH) — A former payroll administrator at St. Paul Apostle Catholic Church pleaded guilty to a two-count indictment charging her with wire fraud and a false tax return, U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester announced on Friday. Darla Bralley served as the payroll administrator for the Del City...
okcfox.com
Norman police release additional details on 12-hour standoff
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A Norman man was arrested on Wednesday after a 12-hour standoff. Police responded to a reported burglary in the 3200 block of Timber Shadows Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived on the scene and were told that a man later identified as 32-year-old...
okcfox.com
Edmond police arrest man wanted out of Colorado after car chase ends in collision
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A man wanted in Colorado was arrested after a car chase ended with a three-car collision late Tuesday night. Edmond Police said the ordeal began after 911 received calls from employees at Lowe's and the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 2nd Street and Bryant Avenue just before 9 p.m.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma State Fair brings in 900,000 visitors, $103M to Oklahoma City economy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Fair was a smashing success last month. Fair officials said the 11-day event brought in approximately 900,000 visitors, including about 25 percent who came from out of town for the event. Fair officials credited several attractions like Disney on Ice, a Ninja...
okcfox.com
Edmond Police: Officer injured during pursuit stable and progressing
EDMOND (KOKH) - The Edmond Police Department shared an update on Tuesday about an injured officer fighting for his life. Sgt. Joe Wells was injured during a pursuit last month. "While still in critical condition in the ICU, Sgt. Wells’ doctors have now categorized him as stable and progressing in...
okcfox.com
Cushing competing with site in Texas to land a $5.56 billion refinery
CUSHING, Okla. (KOKH) — Cushing is competing with a site in Victoria County, Texas to be chosen as the location of a $5.56 billion refinery. Prairie Energy Partners is working to finalize the location of the facility, which would create 1,200 temporary jobs during construction and 423 permanent jobs.
okcfox.com
Fentanyl explosion: OCSO seizes 7 times more fentanyl in 2022 than 2021
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A dangerous and extremely lethal drug is on the rise in Oklahoma County. According to numbers released Wednesday by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, deputies have already seized more than 29 pounds of fentanyl in the first 9 months of the year. In all of...
okcfox.com
17-year-old from Lindsay killed in Garvin County crash
GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) — A 17-year-old boy from Lindsay died Sunday afternoon in a crash on State Highway 76, about one mile south of Lindsay in Garvin County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the teen, who was not identified, was transported by helicopter to OU Medical, where he was later pronounced dead due to "massive" injuries sustained in the crash.
