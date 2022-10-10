ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

100-year-old time capsule removed from temple in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A 100-year-old time capsule was pulled out of the India Temple Shrine Building in downtown Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The capsule was buried when the building was first being built in the early 1920's. It was originally a Masonic lodge for Freemasons in the city. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

PHOTOS: New apartments and restaurants coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new building project was just approved Tuesday and it aims to breathe new life into a largely forgotten area just west of Scissortail Park. "We're going to see apartments and office buildings restaurants, hopefully some retail lots of different places for people to live and work and play we hope," said Cathy O'Connor, founder of COalign Group.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Edmond residents upset after city council cuts number of bus trips to OKC

EDMOND (KOKH) — Oklahomans are upset after the Edmond City Council voted to cut back one of its free-to-ride commuter buses that runs from Edmond to Downtown Oklahoma City. Residents and bus riders told Fox 25 they are not happy with the council's decision to reduce the number of trips the 100X line bus takes daily.
EDMOND, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
okcfox.com

Community members honored at Edmond Hall of Fame

EDMOND (KOKH) - Edmond Public Schools is honoring community members who have given back to the district. The Edmond Public Schools Foundation held its Hall of Fame event on Tuesday night. The Hall of Fame featured a sunset picnic, entertainment, and a silent auction raising money for the foundation. Their...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

OHP responding to box truck crash in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Officials are responding to a multi-car crash that left one man injured in southeast Oklahoma City. Reports say the crash occurred on I-40 near the Kickapoo Turnpike. Officers say a box truck crashed into a previously crashed sedan and rolled down a hill. The driver of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Mayor
okcfox.com

OKCPD investigating deadly shooting at Plaza Inn in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred earlier on Monday morning. OKCPD was called out to Plaza Inn at the I-35 access road near SE 29th around 9:30 a.m. after people reported hearing gunshots. Upon arrival to Plaza Inn, police...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma County deputy arrested following investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office now faces charges following an investigation on Wednesday. Officials say Anthony Jackson was suspended from duty on Tuesday and later arrested on Wednesday on charges of Domestic Abuse, Kidnapping, and Strangulation. Jackson had been with the Oklahoma County...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle belonging to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin, according to investigators. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
SHAWNEE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
okcfox.com

Norman police release additional details on 12-hour standoff

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A Norman man was arrested on Wednesday after a 12-hour standoff. Police responded to a reported burglary in the 3200 block of Timber Shadows Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived on the scene and were told that a man later identified as 32-year-old...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Edmond Police: Officer injured during pursuit stable and progressing

EDMOND (KOKH) - The Edmond Police Department shared an update on Tuesday about an injured officer fighting for his life. Sgt. Joe Wells was injured during a pursuit last month. "While still in critical condition in the ICU, Sgt. Wells’ doctors have now categorized him as stable and progressing in...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Cushing competing with site in Texas to land a $5.56 billion refinery

CUSHING, Okla. (KOKH) — Cushing is competing with a site in Victoria County, Texas to be chosen as the location of a $5.56 billion refinery. Prairie Energy Partners is working to finalize the location of the facility, which would create 1,200 temporary jobs during construction and 423 permanent jobs.
CUSHING, OK
okcfox.com

17-year-old from Lindsay killed in Garvin County crash

GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) — A 17-year-old boy from Lindsay died Sunday afternoon in a crash on State Highway 76, about one mile south of Lindsay in Garvin County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the teen, who was not identified, was transported by helicopter to OU Medical, where he was later pronounced dead due to "massive" injuries sustained in the crash.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy